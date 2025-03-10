You Season 5 Trailer Teases Joe’s Return to New York for Netflix Finale

Play video

The end is here for Joe Goldberg and the world of You. Netflix chilling hit series has been an audience favorite since first debuting in 2018. Next month, the story comes to a close as Netflix is set to release the fifth and final season of You. After seeing Penn Badgley’s Joe journey to Europe, Season 5 will see him return to where it all began: New York City.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The final season of You is set to hit Netflix on April 24th, but fans don’t have to wait that long to see the first footage from the new episodes. On Monday morning, the streaming service unveiled the first full trailer for You Season 5. You can check it out in the video at the top of the page.

By returning to New York after a long time away, Joe heads into the final season hopeful he can move on with the “perfect life” he has built for himself. Of course, given a past like Joe’s, moving on isn’t exactly easy, and the past quickly starts coming back to haunt him.

“We are so incredibly grateful to Netflix and Sera [Gamble] and everyone that has been a part of this show from the beginning. Sera is the most brilliant writer and partner and she will remain a key part of the YOU family as an executive producer,” creators Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter shared in a statement when the final season was announced. “We intend to bring her every idea we can from our company for years to come. Ever since our friends at Alloy shared Caroline Kepnes’ fantastic book we have always conceived it as a five-season journey. We are excited to continue our relationship with Mike [Foley] and Justin [Lo] as they take over the reins as co-showrunners and prepare to bring Joe Goldberg home.”

Badgley is returning for the final season of You alongside Charlotte Ritchie, who reprises her role as Kate Galvin. The other announced key cast members for Season 5 include newcomers Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp, and Griffin Matthews.

Like the previous four seasons, You Season 5 will consist of 10 total episodes that will all be released at the same time. This will bring the full series count to 50 episodes.

What did you think of the trailer for You Season 5? Are you looking forward to seeing how the series comes to a close? Let us know in the comments!