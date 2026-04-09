Marvel Reveals MCU Version of an Iconic Punisher Villain 26 Years After Their Debut (Will They Actually Do the Story?)

The first trailer for The Punisher: One Last Kill just hit, and it included one shot that has fans of the Marvel Comics storylines excited. That shot ended the trailer and had Frank Castle shooting someone in the streets in front of a restaurant. What everyone noticed wasn’t Frank shooting someone; it was a look at where he was. He stood in front of a restaurant called “Gnucci,” which is a huge name for anyone who followed Punisher comic books, and specifically the Garth Ennis and Steve Dillion stories from the early 2000s. Gnucci immediately brings back memories of Ma Gnucci.

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The new trailer shows that Frank Castle is dealing with some serious issues, fighting PTSD, and having visions of his former military companions that he lost in battle. However, seeing the Gnucci restaurant makes it sound like the actual villain will be Ma Gnucci. The question is how far the MCU will go in showing how Punisher dealt with her in the comics.

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MCU Unlikely to Take Ma Gnucci to Her Comic Book Fate

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Ma Gnucci made her debut in Punisher (Vol. 5) #4 ion 2000 and she was dead by Punisher #12, less than a year later. While that might not seem like much, it is a long tenure for most Punisher villains, as one of his best, Barracuda, was dead in about the same amount of time. Punisher doesn’t mess around, and he makes sure that most of his villains don’t make second appearances, much less half a year’s worth of them. Ma Gnucci was just that hard for him to beat.

Isabella “Ma” Gnucci was the matriarch of the Gnucci crime family, and when the Punisher took notice of her, he systematically brought her down. Instead of just killing her, he dismantled her entire criminal empire by killing her sons and brother, and leading Ma Gnucci to want nothing but vengeance against Castle. However, the way he beat her was something that the MCU might be hesitant to show. He led her into a trap at the Central Park Zoo, where polar bears mauled her. She survived, but became a quadruple amputee who wanted to kill Fran more than ever.

Rhus led to their final confrontation, where Punisher killed 80 of her soldiers in under two weeks. She even sent the evil Russian (who Kevin Nash played in the Thomas Jane Punisher movie), and Frank returned with his head. Frank then caught her house on fire and tossed her back inside, locking her in to burn to death. It was even more brutal than most of Punisher’s actions as he didn’t just kill her, he tormented, tortured, and destroyed her in the end. Whether the MCU wants to push Punisher this far or not remains to be seen, but Ma Gnucci promises to bring something dark and deadly to The Punisher: One Last Kill.

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