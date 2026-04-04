Daredevil: Born Again Officially Continues the Best Netflix Marvel Trend That Started 11 Years Ago

Daredevil: Born Again just repeated something that it started on Netflix 11 years ago, and it is just as brilliant now as it was when it first happened. Daredevil premiered on Netflix in 2015 as the first Marvel show on the streaming service. With Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, the show started a hugely successful franchise of street-level Marvel heroes that was unlike anything the MCU was doing at the time. It came as a surprise when Cox and D’Onofrio brought their characters to the MCU on Disney+, and now the rest seem to be on the way as well.

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On top of bringing in the characters from the Netflix shows, the Disney+ series also kept one of the defining Daredevil traits for the series, and just pulled it off again in the third episode on Season 2, “The Scales & the Sword.” This was the one-shot fight scene that has happened every season since the first on Netflix. In this case, it was Daredevil breaking everyone out of their caged prisons and whisking them to safety and away from Wilson Fisk’s Task Force.

Breaking Down Each Daredevil One-Shot Action Scene

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The new scene opened with Daredevil heading into the secret prison where Wilson Fisk’s Task Force was holding everyone they captured, whether vigilantes or just regular people they deemed undesirable, such as Camilla’s mother Soledad. It starts with Daredevil taking out to Task Force members and then he charges into the room where the people are held, freeing them one by one. He hands Swordsman a weapon and the two of them fight off the Task Force while getting the people out of there and to safety. It was yet another brilliant one-shot fight scene.

This goes back to the first season of Daredevil, where the entire one-shot scene took place during a hallway fight. The episode was “:”Cut Man,” and it remains one of the best scenes in any season of the series. In this scene, Daredevil is fighting Russian mobsters who set a trap to catch him, and he uses his entire environment to fight them off in what might be the best choreographed fight scene in any Marvel movie. This was where Marvel showed that Daredevil was someone who could win any fight, no matter how many enemies he faces.

The second season had Daredevil at a huge disadvantage since Punisher had tied him up, with a gun strapped to one hand. This means that he couldn’t use that hand as well as usual, but he did have a chain in the other hand when he attacked the biker gang and destroyed them. It was a highlight of the second season, but the third season went even bigger. This one-shot Daredevil scene was the prison escape, which was easily the most intense of the themed scenes, and had Matt in some incredible danger the entire time as he fought his way through and to the outside. This rivaled the first season’s as the best choreographed scene in the entire series.

Thankfully, the MCU kept the theme and had a shortened one-shot fight scene when Daredevil appeared in She-Hulk and then brought it back bit time in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1. However, the first season of Daredevil: Born Again had one problem that kept it from hitting the same levels as previous one-shot fights. This was Daredevil fighting Bullseye after he shot Foggy Nelson. When they reached the rooftop, there was some significant CGI that distracted and took away what makes these choreographed scenes so special. Luckily, the second season fixed that and the breakout scene was as masterful as Daredevil fans have come to expect.

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