The MCU Finally Confirms What Happened To 1 Missing Marvel Character After 7 Years

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has finally revealed what happened to a missing character who last appeared seven years ago. The MCU has always had a problem with introducing great new characters and then sitting on them for years at a time without bringing them back in any way. Characters like Shang-Chi, Kate Bishop, and Kamala Khan have been missing in action for way too long and all need to come back to the MCU. However, with the MCU bringing back the Netflix Marvel characters, there are even more that have been missing in action and deserve a return.

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While not a major hero, and only a supporting character, one Marvel character who has been missing since the return of Daredevil is his mother, Sister Maggie. On the second episode of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, fans learned what happened to Matt Murdock’s mom.

What Happened to Sister Maggie in Daredevil: Born Again?

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Sister Maggie has been missing since Daredevil returned on Disney+. As a reminder, Sister Maggie is the same as she was in Marvel Comics, but younger. She is Margaret Murdock, Matt’s mother and the former wife of Jack Murdock. In the comics, she and Jack had twin sons, but when Maggie began dealing with postpartum depression, she believed herself to be a bad mother and left after she attacked Matt while dealing with delusions. She left while Matt was still a baby and never returned.

She became a nun and began working for a local Catholic church, and it wasn’t until years later, during the comic book version of the Born Again storyline, that Matt discovered her and learned she was his mother. The church, though, played a big role in the comic books as it was in this church that Bullseye showed up and murdered Karen Page, making it one of the most traumatic moments of Matt’s life. That makes the revelation of where Maggie is in the MCU so interesting.

Known as Maggie Grace in the MCU, and Joanne Whalley made her debut in Daredevil Season 3’s premiere as Maggie. Matt soon learned that she was his mother in that season. Her storyline was very different here, as she didn’t leave because of postpartum depression, and instead she had become pregnant before she made her vows as a nun and felt she had betrayed God. Father Lantom took her away from Jack and she remained away from her son since that time. The storyline also changed Karen’s fate, as Father Lantom took Bullseye’s shot meant to kill Karen in that season.

Bullseye went back to the church in the second episode of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 and a priest asked if he needed help. This is when Bullseye asked about Sister Maggie and the priest revealed she was on a sabbatical in Rome. This might be good news. Bullseye seems to be on a redemption arc, as he just saved Daredevil’s life and seems to be targeting Kingpin instead. However, he is mentally unstable and no one is safe, so putting Maggie out of the country might be best for her right now.

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