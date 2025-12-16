One of Netflix’s Best Sci-Fi Shows Premiered 9 Years Ago Today (& It Never Got Its True Ending)

It’s a shame that Netflix cancelled this nine-year-old science-fiction series before it actually got a proper ending. Netflix has been the launchpad for some of the most popular sci-fi shows on TV, including the likes of Stranger Things, Dark, 3 Body Problem, Sense8, The Umbrella Academy, and more. Not all of them have been as successful as the streaming service would like, however, leading to some premature cancellations, and this fate has befallen The OA, which premiered on Netflix on December 16, 2016.

Created by frequent collaborators Zal Batmanglij and Brit Marling, The OA starred Marling as Prairie Johnson, a formerly-blind woman who returns home seven years after being abducted, now with the gift of sight, with strange scars on her back, and calling herself “the OA.” Emory Cohen, Jason Isaacs, Patrick Gibson, Will Brill, Sharon Van Etten, Brendan Meyer, Brandon Perea, Ian Alexander, Phyllis Smith, and more join Marling, and all deliver incredible performances in this tender, heartfelt, and transformative sci-fi series. Unfortunately, The OA was only given two seasons before being cancelled by Netflix in 2019.

The OA Season 2 Perfectly Set Up Future Stories, But Will They Happen?

The OA revealed that Prairie and her fellow abductees were taken by Hunter Aloysius Percy, “Hap” (Isaacs), who was experimenting on them by eliciting near-death experiences to investigate where the consciousness goes after death. Together, they learned that the concept of the afterlife was actually the soul moving into a doppelgänger’s body in another dimension, and the OA, her friends, and Hap all learned how to travel across these borders. This allowed The OA season 2 to explore a new world where Hap was an acclaimed psychologist and OA’s friends were his subjects.

After fully merging with her doppelgänger following her investigation with detective Karim Washington (Kingsley Ben-Adir), OA and Hap traveled to yet another dimension, where they were married actors performing on a soundstage. However, Steve (Gibson) from OA’s original dimension joins them in this world, so The OA ended on a brilliant and unexpected cliffhanger. This left the series’ small but vocal fan base wanting more from the show—which had originally been planned out by Batmanglij and Marling for at least five seasons. While there have been huge fan campaigns to bring The OA back, Netflix hasn’t budged.

During interviews in 2025, Jason Isaacs suggested that The OA is indeed not over, and that Batmanglij and Marling may have plans to bring the series back somehow. Since they previously turned down Netflix’s offer to wrap up the series in a feature-length special, which is what Sense8 creators the Washowskis did after their own season 2 cancellation, it seems there may be plans for The OA to continue. We want to know what happens to OA and Hap in their new dimension where they are named Brit Marling and Jason Isaacs, and we need to know what comes of everyone else involved in the story in any dimension, so we hope The OA is revived, nine years after its original premiere.

