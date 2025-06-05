6 Years Later, Cancelled Netflix Sci-Fi Show Gets Surprisingly Hopeful Update From Series Star

Netflix has a track record of canceling shows well before their fanbases lose interest in them. Such is the cut-throat nature of the ongoing “streaming wars”, of course, but it’s hardly a good experience for fans. That can leave unresolved plot-lines, a lack a closure, and overall, a bitter taste in the mouth. But now, Jason Isaacs has surprisingly offered hope for a revival of a beloved sci-fi show shockingly canceled in 2019, leaving a frustrating cliffhanger.

Fans of the enigmatic Netflix series The OA have just received an unexpected and hopeful sign, six years after its abrupt cancellation. Isaacs, who portrayed antagonist Dr. Hunter Aloysius “Hap” Percy, revealed in a recent interview on Jo Whiley’s BBC radio show that the creative team behind the show has not given up on continuing its unique story. This declaration from Isaacs injects a fresh dose of optimism for a fan base that has passionately campaigned for the show’s return since Netflix pulled the plug in August 2019, after just two seasons. While the actor was careful not to make concrete promises, his words suggest a shared determination among the key figures of The OA to see its intricate narrative reach a proper conclusion.

“That story cannot end there,” Isaacs stated emphatically during the podcast interview. “Zal and Brit and I had dinner last week in Los Angeles, and there’s no chance for letting it go. That’s all I can say. Not because I’m keeping secrets from you, but because we will not let it go.” The “Zal” and “Brit” Isaacs referred to are Zal Batmanglij and Brit Marling, the visionary co-creators of The OA, with Marling also starring as the central character, Prairie Johnson/The Original Angel. Their continued commitment, as highlighted by Isaacs, underscores the deep personal investment the creators and cast have in the show, which was prematurely halted.

The Unfinished Symphony of The OA

The cancellation of The OA by Netflix in August 2019, just a few months after the release of its critically acclaimed second season, was met with shock by its highly engaged fan base. The decision was particularly devastating because the series creators had famously envisioned a five-season narrative arc, and Season 2 ended on a meta cliffhanger that left numerous plot threads dangling and characters in precarious interdimensional situations. Netflix, known for its data-driven approach to content, rarely reverses cancellation decisions, often citing a cost-versus-completion-rate metric, and The OA, with its ambitious scope and high production values, was likely an expensive series to produce. Despite the show’s critical acclaim and cult following, it seemingly did not meet the streaming giant’s specific criteria for continuation, ultimately killing the project.

The fan response to The OA cancellation was immediate, organized, and remarkably persistent. The hashtag #SaveTheOA trended globally, and numerous online petitions garnered hundreds of thousands of signatures. Fans organized flash mobs performing the show’s iconic “movements” in public spaces, including outside Netflix’s headquarters. They crowdfunded a billboard in Times Square urging Netflix to reconsider and even engaged in more unconventional forms of protest, reflecting the show’s own themes of collective action and belief. This outpouring of support highlighted the deep connection viewers had formed with The OA‘s characters and its philosophical explorations. Unfortunately, so far, there has been no official news of The OA being picked up for a third season. Still, it’s reassuring to know that the series’ cast and crew are working behind the scenes to make a revival happen.

