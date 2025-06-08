Nine Years Later, This Netflix Series Still Has a Gigantic Fan Base (And They Want Season 3)

Back in 2016, Netflix debuted a sci-fi show that was originally planned to run for five seasons, but which was cancelled after just two. Worse still, the show ended on series on a major cliffhanger in 2019. This was despite positive reviews and overwhelming calls from the show’s fan base for Netflix to bring it back that continue even now.

Almost a decade ago, frequent collaborators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij released The OA on Netflix, and over just two seasons, the mystery drama amassed an immense fan base that is desperate for the creative duo to return for Season 3. The OA starred Marling as Prairie Johnson, a young blind woman who returns home able to see seven years after going missing, now calling herself “The OA.” It’s revealed that Prairie was kidnapped by Hunter Aloysius “Hap” Percy (Jason Isaacs), and forced into experiments involving near-death experiences alongside four other unwilling participants, through which they gain knowledge regarding dimensional travel.

Six years after its cancellation, there are still no clear signs of The OA’s return. Even so, Jason Isaacs may have recently teased a possible continuation of The OA, which could spur new interest in the series and finally convince Netflix, or indeed another streaming platform, to reinvest and bring the popular grounded science-fiction series back to life.

Why The OA Became Such a Popular Series Over Only Two Seasons

Intellectual, thought-provoking, heartfelt, and emotionally-rich, it’s easy to see why The OA became such a powerful and popular series. Marling and Batmanglij’s concept and writing was nothing short of beautiful, with the somewhat-outlandish story being made palatable and believable by the subtleties of characters and the remarkable performances from the whole cast. Marling, Emory Cohen, Patrick Gibson, and Isaacs stand out as some of the most captivating performers in the show, but everyone gives it their all, exploring the OA’s story both in the present and through flashbacks into the past.

Revealing the slow-burning, visually-striking mystery gradually kept audiences captivated throughout, and the elevation and expansion of the storyline in season 2 meant that The OA always kept us on our toes. Season 2 saw the OA travel to another dimension to reunite with her friends and Hap, while her young friends in Crestwood, Michigan, head out on a road trip across the United States to help the OA on her journey, eventually using the movements themselves. This set up a wild cliffhanger ending that audiences couldn’t wait to see explored in Season 3, before Netflix dashed all these hopes.

The OA Season 2’s Cliffhanger Ending Needs to Be Resolved

The OA season 2 saw the OA learn about Hap’s experiments in the new dimension, using mutated humans as a way of mapping out alternate dimensions, making traveling between them easier, while she also helped Homer (Cohen) to remember his previous life. This comes to a head when Hap’s robots initiate the movements and Hap fatally shoots Homer, thrusting them all into the next dimension. Simultaneously, Steve (Gibson) and the group in the original dimension carry out the movements, which allows them to also travel, so Steve finally reunites with the OA, but all is not what it seems.

In their new dimension, the OA, who sustains an injury, is referred to as “Brit,” and Hap is named “Jason Isaacs,” with the pair, married, waking up on the soundstage of a TV show. Of course, Isaacs and Marling are not actually married, but this meta ending, which saw Steve accost Hap and the OA on their way to the hospital, was a fantastic way to bring season 2 to a close. This perfectly set up The OA for further seasons, but Netflix’s decision means that, currently, this massive cliffhanger is the end of the series.

The OA’s Fans Still Desperately Want Season 3

Although The OA didn’t achieve critical acclaim, the series still earned itself a massive and incredibly passionate fan base, who have been vocal about wanting it to return. In a new interview with BBC Radio host Jo Whiley, Jason Isaacs revealed that he has recently met with Zal Batmanglij and Brit Marling, and discussed a possible future for The OA, though nothing has yet been confirmed. Marling and Batmanglij reunited in 2023 for A Murder at the End of the World, starring Emma Corrin, but fans still want the pair to come back together for more of The OA.

The OA’s cancellation in 2019 spurred dedicated fans to start social media campaigns, set up a petition, and post videos of themselves performing the movements in hopes of convincing Netflix to bring the show back. Some fans have theorized that the series’ cancellation is, in fact, a publicity stunt, perhaps another dimension in the series, but there has been no word from Marling and Batmanglij as to whether this is the case. With recent interest returning to The OA, it’s possible we could see it come back soon, which would be great for both the series and its committed fans.

What did you think of The OA? Do you want to see it return? Let us know in the comments!