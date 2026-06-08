5 Most Essential Things the Dungeon Crawler Carl TV Show Must Get Right

Given the popularity of Matt Dinniman’s Dungeon Crawler Carl series, it’s no surprise it’s slated for a TV adaptation at Peacock. Of course, the virality of the books comes with a huge pressure to get the upcoming show right. And considering how quirky and unique the LitRPG story is, that may be easier said than done. There are essential details the Dungeon Crawler Carl show must nail. Some will prove challenging, especially in a live-action format.

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That’s not to say Dungeon Crawler Carl can’t be a success — and the series’ growing fan base gives it a leg up in that regard. We’ve all seen how quickly fantasy and sci-fi adaptations can go south, however, so there’s always the concern that a new one will miss the mark. If this one has any hope of doing Dinniman’s story justice, it needs to approach the most important aspects of it with care. Getting these things right will decide whether the show is as lengthy and successful as the book series.

5) The Dungeon Crawler Carl Show Must Master the Books’ Humor

One of the things that makes Dungeon Crawler Carl such an addictive read is its humor, which balances ridiculous camp with darker comedy. Both ensure the series is an incredibly fun time, and that should be the case with the TV adaptation as well. Unfortunately, a book’s humor doesn’t always translate to the screen, and it can be even harder to make jokes land in live-action. The Dungeon Crawler Carl show will need masterful writing to maintain this aspect of the source material. It’s a large part of the reason so many fans get sucked in, so it’s a must for a faithful adaptation.

4) Dungeon Crawler Carl Needs to Give Its Serious Moments & Themes the Weight They Deserve

Nailing the charm and humor of Dungeon Crawler Carl is crucial, but the upcoming TV show can’t ignore its serious themes either. At its core, the story is a satirical commentary on everything from capitalism and corporate greed to reality television. All of that is wrapped up in a fight for survival, which comes at the cost of many lives and leaves a mark on the survivors. When a series is known for its more absurd elements, sometimes the heavier parts aren’t approached with the weight they demand. To truly do Dinniman’s series justice, the adaptation must juggle both without leaning too much in either direction.

3) Getting Princess Donut Right Is a Must for the Peacock Series

Carl might be the title character and hero of Dungeon Crawler Carl, but anyone who’s read the LitRPG series knows who the real star is: Princess Donut. When Carl’s life (and planet) is turned upside down, he’s drawn into the story’s deadly reality show alongside his ex-girlfriend’s cat, Princess Donut. The pair become an iconic duo, and Princess Donut proves a useful ally. She also gains the ability to speak, and she’s as sassy and delightful as you’d expect. Portraying talking animals in a live-action show can go terribly awry if it’s not done well. Dungeon Crawler Carl will need to use all the tools at its disposal to make sure this fan-favorite character looks and sounds believable. After all, there’s no Dungeon Crawler Carl without our favorite show cat.

2) Conveying the Player Notifications Is a Challenge the Adaptation Must Overcome

One of the biggest challenges of adapting Dungeon Crawler Carl is bound to be the notifications that accompany the game Carl and Princess Donut find themselves in. The characters have stats that change throughout the story, they receive messages regarding their progress, and they’re given rewards like loot boxes for their achievements. It’s easy to work these details into a written text, but conveying such notifications on-screen won’t be as easy. They’re fairly frequent, and having too much to read could take viewers out of a visual series. It also risks audiences missing key details. Needless to say, the show will need to find a workaround for this part of the books.

1) Dungeon Crawler Carl’s World-Building Demands Attention & a Decent Budget

In addition to the obstacles Dungeon Crawler Carl‘s RPG elements present, the series’ world-building may prove a challenge. Because of the sheer scale, the adaptation will require attention to detail and a decent budget to get it right. Over its run, the show needs to depict the 18 levels Carl and Donut must work through, along with the creatures that inhabit them. These things alone will require solid set-building and effects, as well as a decent number of seasons. There are also the big-picture threats to consider. The impact of the Syndicate and the AI will need to be felt, adding extra layers for the series to master.

What do you hope the Dungeon Crawler Carl TV show gets right about the books? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!