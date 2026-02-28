7 Hidden Gem Sci-Fi TV Shows You Can Binge-Watch Tonight

The science fiction genre is filled with hidden gem TV shows, and many of them are easier to watch than you might expect. Popular culture is packed with sci-fi stories, many of which have grown to become truly iconic in their own right. Having developed many fascinating subgenres and a wealth of beloved franchises, the sci-fi genre remains one of the best-represented in modern media. The best sci-fi TV shows typically find major success, reaching a wide audience and achieving global recognition. However, this isn’t true of all sci-fi shows, as many interesting and entertaining entries into the genre have become unfairly forgotten.

While the most underrated sci-fi TV shows sometimes land cult followings, there are others that simply become hidden gems. Many of these forgotten shows are currently available to stream, and their relatively short nature makes them perfect for a binge-watching session. All of the following can be streamed right now in the US, making them the perfect choice for tonight’s sci-fi fix.

7) The Peripheral

While The Peripheral never really got the chance to develop into the masterpiece sci-fi TV show it could have been, its single eight-episode season makes it perfect for binge-watching. The show explores two time periods, 2032 and 2099, and follows the ways in which technological advancements have subtly shaped human society, framed by the experiences of a gamer who establishes a connection to an alternate reality. Though it was prematurely cancelled due to the 2023 WGA strike, The Peripheral is available to stream in its entirety on Prime Video.

6) Travelers

A rare example of a sci-fi show that is perfect from beginning to end, Travelers has rightfully achieved cult status, though it remains unknown to the wider audience it thoroughly deserves. The show is one of the genre’s best hidden gems, with its story following operatives in a post-apocalyptic future travelling back through time to the present day in hopes of preventing the apocalypse. All three seasons of Travelers are available to stream on Netflix for US audiences.

5) Paper Girls

Often considered one of the best TV shows based on Image Comics, Paper Girls never quite landed the audience it deserved. Unfairly dismissed by many as a Stranger Things knock-off, the 1988-set sci-fi story follows four young girls who inadvertently become caught in a conflict between factions of time-travellers while out delivering newspapers. Despite good reviews, Paper Girls was cancelled after just one season, though all eight episodes are available to stream on Prime Video.

4) Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency is another show that boasts a dedicated following, but that doesn’t get the wider recognition it deserves. Inspired by Douglas Adams’ novel series of the same name, the show follows the titular detective as he investigates obscure cases while being hunted by shadowy agents due to his prior connection to a secret CIA project. It’s a show that feels utterly unique, and both seasons are currently available to binge-watch in the US on AMC+.

3) Murderbot

Murderbot was considered one of the best sci-fi shows of 2025, with the release of its first season landing well enough for it to be renewed for a second. It follows the titular private security construct as it attempts to navigate its newfound autonomy, weaving a story that is as darkly comedic as it is action-packed. All 10 episodes of Murderbot season 1 are available to stream on Apple TV+.

2) Outer Range

Outer Range is another sci-fi show that deserves far wider recognition than it receives, but instead has become something of a hidden gem. The show features an ensemble cast of talented actors, including Josh Brolin, Imogen Poots, and Lewis Pullman, and follows a Wyoming rancher and his family who discover a mysterious black hole on their property. Both seasons of the sci-fi neo-Western can be streamed on Prime Video in the US, with its 15-episode run being perfect for those seeking a science fiction binge.

1) Dark

2017’s Dark is a sci-fi masterpiece with no bad episodes, and only qualifies as a hidden gem due to its German-language format putting off some international viewers. Its mind-bending story is often favorably compared to Stranger Things and Black Mirror, and involves a time travel conspiracy that has shaped the community of a small town. All 3 seasons of Dark are available to stream on Netflix, and while it can’t be binge-watched in a single night, it’s the perfect show for sci-fi fans to sink their teeth into.

