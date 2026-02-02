Primal Creator Admits It Was “Hard” Waiting on Fang’s Return in Season 3 (Exclusive)

Primal has reached a turning point of Season 3 with Adult Swim thanks to its latest episode, and the creator behind it all revealed how “hard” it was keeping Fang out of those first few episodes. Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal made its highly anticipated return to Adult Swim for its third season, and shocked fans with its first few episodes as it followed a now zombified version of Spear traveling through the wasteland. These first few episodes then were followed this week by a surprising return from both Fang and Mira, who we had last seen at the end of the second season.

This new season of Primal spent its first few episodes just following a zombified fighter, but it wasn’t until Episode 4 that the timeline of the season became more clear as fans got to see Mira and Fang following Spear’s death at the end of the second season. Speaking to ComicBook about the third season, creator Genndy Tartakovsky opened up about how he wanted the new episodes to be unpredictable but still faced the problem of, “You can’t do a season of Primal and not have Fang in it…So, holding her back till the fourth episode was hard.”

Primal Creator on Fang’s Return in Season 3 Episode 4

“I don’t want the audience to try to predict what’s gonna happen,” Tartakovsky began when asked about holding back Fang until the fourth episode of the season. “You’re trying to, but it’s not working, and then you stop, and you just settle in with ‘Okay, I’m just gonna sit back and see where this takes me. That’s always the hope that we do that.” As the creator continued, he noted how he likes to keep up this element of unpredictably for his shows as much as he likes to see it elsewhere.

“As a person who watches movies and TV shows, I like when it’s unpredictable to a degree, because then my brain relaxes and just lets me get into what’s gonna happen,” the creator explained. “You can’t do a season of Primal and not have Fang in it. Because that’s the core. So, holding her back till the fourth episode was hard.” On why it was hard, Tartakovsky was worried that fans would see the first few episodes and assume Fang or Mira weren’t going to be in it at all.

Primal Creator’s Worries About Fang’s Late Return

“We’re gonna get three episodes, and are people thinking [Fang] is not gonna be in it at all, and Mira, and where does that fall in? But then it felt right in the way the story unfolded, that we do the three without them, and then they come in.” As Tartakovsky continued, Fang’s return storyline could have been done in a much different and much more traditional kind of order too. “Because initially, you could also have done it where you start with the funeral of Spear, and that’s a very traditional way to do it, but I don’t like that.”

Primal’s creator instead wanted it all to start with an interesting question instead, “I love starting things with a question, ‘What is this? This fire? Who are these characters? There was a battle.’ And that’s the fun of Primal. Without the dialogue, there’s some visual puzzling you have to solve.” And this was certainly the case for those first three episodes, and will continue to do so over the rest of the season.

Fang’s return marks a turning point for Spear’s zombie journey, and that’s going to take even more shape in the rest of the season. You can now find new episodes of Primal Season 3 releasing with Adult Swim on Sunday evenings, and streaming with HBO Max the next day. It’s also where you can catch up with everything aired thus far before things get even wilder.

