Primal Season 3 Shares Early Sneak Peek Ahead of 2026 Premiere: Watch

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal is currently in the works on its return to Adult Swim next year with its highly anticipated third season, and an early sneak peek is showing off a cool new look at what to expect. Primal has been one of the most intriguing new animated series releases of the last few years. Showcasing a journey of a caveman and T-Rex teaming up together to survive their bleak world, the second season seemingly ended in a very decisive way. That was, until it was revealed Spear is coming back as a zombie.

The first full look at Primal Season 3 revealed that Spear is coming back from the dead, and is going to be roaming the world as a zombie. Tearing through all kinds of creatures standing his way, it’s setting up to be a brutal and very different season than fans have seen in the series before. Now we’ve gotten yet another cool look at what’s to come as Adult Swim has shared an intense early sneak peek at Primal Season 3 ahead of its January premiere. Check it out below.

When Does Primal Season 3 Come Out?

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal Season 3 will be premiering on Sunday, January 11th at 11:30pm ET/PT with Adult Swim, and will be streaming its new episodes the next day with HBO Max. As teased by the promotional materials, despite the fact that Spear died saving Fang and the others at the end of the second season, he’s very much come back to life. Now forced to roam this savage land as an undead monster, series creator Genndy Tartakovsky teased ComicBook about how this new story is going to unfold as the show follows an undead version of its protagonist for the first time.

“Now we’re doing a ‘zombie caveman,’ you know, which is a great idea too, but we’re not doing that,” Tartakovsky teased. “We’re continuing the story, and this is just what happened to him. Then we explain it, of course which I’m holding off, in the first episode. It’s really fun to watch, because you have this emotional connection. It’s not just a random undead. It’s somebody very specific.” But that’s also because the creator realized there was still more of a story to tell for Spear.

Why Is Spear a Zombie in Primal Season 3?

“I thought I was kind of done,” Tartakovsky explained. “Then as I started to develop another idea it wasn’t clicking. I kept in the back of my head…I kept thinking about… because the response was really good to the second season, I was like, ‘Ugh, what did I do? I just spent 20 episodes trying to get the audience to fall in love with these characters and then I killed one of them.’ Which is fine, it was natural. But at the same time, it’s like, ‘Oh, was there more? Did I call it too early?’”

In bringing back Spear for another season, there’s a lot that the show has to unpack as to why it all came together. There’s going to be a lot of questions as to not only how he’s been brought back, but ultimately what this will mean for the new direction of the series. Will he be doomed to be a zombie roaming forever? It’s just one of the many reasons we’ll all need to check out the new season this January.

