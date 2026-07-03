Prime’s Tragically Canceled Fantasy Series Should Have Run For 10 Seasons

Created by René Echevarria and Travis Beacham, Carnival Row delivered a neo-noir detective thriller set within a Victorian alternate reality where magic is real, and strange creatures roam the planet. While there are many different directions that the premise could go, the series centers on a steampunk-inspired metropolis called The Burgue, a human settlement struggling to manage a massive influx of mythical refugees displaced by warfare. Across a brief run of just two seasons and 18 total episodes, the production attempted to weave intricate murder mysteries with heavy political allegories regarding systemic prejudice and immigration, keeping a tight storyline while simultaneously teasing a bigger universe. Sadly, Carnival Row ended abruptly on March 17, 2023, as Prime Video officially transformed its delayed sophomore outing into the series finale.

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From the very first episode, Carnival Row showed a commitment to expansive world-building, introducing multiple continents, distinct magical species, and centuries of historical conflicts that were barely explored on screen. Furthermore, the studio invested heavily in practical effects and massive physical sets in the Czech Republic, establishing a visual identity that felt remarkably tactile compared to modern fantasy properties, which often rely on digital effects. The core dynamic between human inspector Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom) and faerie freedom fighter Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) provided a strong emotional anchor, effectively grounding the vast geopolitical tension of the fictional universe. However, by forcing the expansive lore into a condensed narrative box, Prime Video fundamentally undermined a universe that had the necessary foundation to unfold across an entire decade of television.

Why Was Carnival Row Cancelled?

Image courtesy of Prime Video

The downfall of Carnival Row stems first and foremost from an unprecedented production hiatus. After the initial eight-episode season concluded in late 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic dismantled the shooting schedule for the follow-up. Production in Prague was suspended in March 2020, forcing the cast and crew into an extended delay that altered the studio’s long-term strategy for Carnival Row. As a result, the second season did not premiere until February 17, 2023, creating a massive four-year gap that shattered any momentum the property had. Maintaining audience engagement for an original intellectual property across half a decade of silence is practically impossible, and Prime Video opted to cut its losses by marketing the return as the final chapter.

Compounding the logistical nightmares, Carnival Row faced a harsh reception from television critics. The inaugural season secured a dismal 56% approval rating from professional reviewers, a number that plummeted further to a 41% critical score for the second season. While critical reception can be a useful thermometer to judge the quality of a show, in the case of Carnival Row, there’s a severe disconnect between professional critics and general viewers. General audiences awarded the debut season an 87% approval rating at Rotten Tomatoes, while the second season maintained a solid 70% rating despite the chaotic release schedule. That means the cancellation of Carnival Row is a tragedy of timing and studio impatience, as those numbers clearly indicated a loyal audience hungry for further exploration of the series’ universe.

Carnival Row Deserves Another Shot

Image courtesy of Prime Video

While Carnival Row is unquestionably flawed, and the second season suffered from the interrupted production cycle, there’s still much to love about the show. Beyond the central murder mystery anchoring the initial episodes, the writing team built fascinating secondary narratives exploring class mobility and forbidden romance. For instance, the evolving dynamic between wealthy human heiress Imogen Spurnrose (Tamzin Merchant) and the affluent faun Agreus Astrayon (David Gyasi) perfectly encapsulated the social hypocrisy of The Burgue, with their storyline tackling economic prejudice with remarkable nuance. There are many interesting stories to tell in The Burgue’s framework, which could come to life if Prime Video ever decides to revive Carnival Row and give it more time to breathe.

The scope of the Carnival Row lore also demands a long-form television format to be properly realized. The 18 produced episodes merely scratched the surface of a global conflict involving the brutal military empire known as The Pact and the occupied fae homeland of Tirnanoc. If allowed to continue, Carnival Row could take fans beyond the Burgue, giving us a glimpse of the many conflicts unfolding around the world and how structural racism shapes the series’ grim reality. The studio already invested millions in developing the creature designs, language systems, and complex political factions. Leaving those expensive creative assets dormant is a massive waste of potential.

Both seasons of Carnival Row are currently available to stream in their entirety exclusively on Prime Video.

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