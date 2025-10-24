It’s hard to keep track of all of the loose ends that The Boys Season 5 has to tie up. The elephant in the room, of course, is Homelander, the strongest Supe in the world, who now controls the United States government, gaining permission to deputize his subordinates and have them round up people. However, he’s not the only chess piece on the board, as Billy Butcher is currently in the wind and has the power to tear apart Supes. Starlight will have something to say as well, as she’s probably gunning to free Hughie Campbell and their friends from prison.

Knowing Homelander, he probably has the members of The Boys under supervision, wanting to ensure they stay in their cells until he’s ready to deal with them. What he’s not accounting for, though, is that Starlight is on the recruiting trail, hitting up Godolkin University to get some reinforcements. Here’s every Gen V character who will be in The Boys Season 5, ranked by importance.

6) Emma Meyer

Season 2 of Gen V allows Emma Meyer to do her best Starlight impression, as she inspires a group of Starlighters to cause chaos around a campus that is slowly losing the little dignity it had. But Emma’s best days might be behind her, since the enemies that she and her friends are going up against like to shoot fire and ask questions later. The only hope for her is that she learns how to control her size-changing ability permanently and knocks a few goons around in Vought Tower.

5) Jordan Li

There’s an argument to be made that Jordan Li is the strongest member of the Gen V crew, aside from Marie Moreau. They possess incredible strength, as well as energy blasts that can toss around even the strongest of Supes. Unfortunately, from a story perspective, they don’t have much to offer the final season of The Boys because they cut things off with Marie. If they were still an item, Jordan might find themselves a few spots higher than five.

4) Annabeth Moreau

The newest member of the Gen V crew is Annabeth Moreau, Marie’s estranged sister, who joins the team when they return to Elmira. It doesn’t take long for Annabeth to reveal that she has Compound V coursing through her veins as well, and that she’s a precog, meaning she can see visions of the future. With so much on the line in The Boys, having someone with that skill around is sure to make a difference.

3) Sam Riordan

Homelander recruits a couple of young Supes in The Boys Season 4 to do his bidding, including Sam Riordan. Sam probably sees a lot of himself in the leader of The Seven, but he should give himself more credit because he’s turning things around. There’s a world in which The Boys Season 5 allows Sam to use his connection to Homelander to get close to the villain and allow the other heroes to get the drop on him. He might live to see the victory, but it would be a noble sacrifice.

2) Cate Dunlap

Cate Dunlap finds herself in a similar situation to Sam, as she’s in Vought’s good graces. But in addition to having access to the Tower, she could also use her connection to Marie to boost her standing. Throughout Gen V Season 2, Cate goes out of her way to prove that she’s a good person who wants the best for her friends. She’ll need to do the same in The Boys because the roadblocks aren’t going to get any easier.

1) Marie Moreau

The entire purpose of Gen V‘s sophomore outing is to provide Marie with an upgrade, one she’s sure to use in The Boys. It turns out that she’s every bit as powerful as Homelander, as they’re both the result of Project Odessa. Along with Butcher, Marie is sure to get a shot at the king when Season 5 rolls around. She just better not miss because failure means the end of the world as she knows it.

