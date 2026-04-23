Who Is Bombsight? What We Know About the Supe & What The Boys Is Setting Up

The Boys Season 5, Episode 4 takes the show’s characters on the hunt for V1, the original strain of Compound V — and it lays the groundwork for us to meet yet another supe injected with it: Bombsight. SPOILERS ahead for The Boys Season 5, Episodes 1-4. Season 5, Episode 3 mentions Bombsight while explaining how Soldier Boy survived the supe virus. This conversation sets up multiple characters appearing in Vought Rising, but Bombsight is confirmed for an earlier entrance to the franchise.

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Per Variety, he’ll show up in a guest role in the main show’s final chapter. In fact, Bombsight could prove a deciding factor in who wins the war between The Boys and Homelander, as he has the V1 serum both parties hope to find in Fort Harmony. Butcher realizes as much, and it likely won’t take Homelander and Soldier Boy too long to catch up. This will send them searching for Bombsight, but who is this new V1 supe?

Who Is Bombsight? What We Know About The Boys Season 5’s New V1 Supe

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Despite recent episodes of The Boys mentioning him, and his newfound importance to the V1 story, we don’t know much about Bombsight heading into the back-half of Season 5. We’re told he was injected with V1 around the same time as Soldier Boy and that he was on Soldier Boy’s first team. And back in 2024, Nexus Point News reported that the supe was once a combat pilot. His jacket in the promo images for Vought Rising support this, so we can anticipate another supe with military experience. Combined with V1, that makes him dangerous opponent.

Butcher and MM also offer insight into Bombsight’s power level and preferences in The Boys Season 5, Episode 4. Upon finding the punched-in hiding place for the V1, they note that only a dozen or so supes can hit that hard. When Frenchie finds heroin nearby, they narrow it down to Bombsight. “A punch like a bleeding sledgehammer, and a taste for f***ing smack,” Butcher notes. Frenchie also comments that Bombsight hasn’t been seen for decades, raising questions about why he’s gone off the radar — and how The Boys team will even find him.

Who Will Play Bombsight in The Boys & Its Solider Boy Spinoff

Bombsight might be skilled at going off the grid, but that won’t stop The Boys team from tracking him down in the coming episodes. He’ll appear in The Boys Season 5 and its Vought Rising spinoff, and the character will be played by Mason Dye in both. If you’ve seen Stranger Things, you’ll likely recognize the actor, as he portrays Chrissy Cunningham’s jock boyfriend, Jason, who’s hellbent on revenge in Season 4. His performance in Stranger Things proves he can handle an antagonistic role, which makes his looming appearance as Bombsight even more exciting.

How Bombsight Could Tip the Scales of The Boys’ Final Season

Image via Prime Video

The knowledge that Bombsight is played by a promising actor — and that he’s a powerful supe — makes his introduction more exciting. However, the fact that he’s a wild card who could tip the scales of the series’ ending is also interesting. Not only does he know where the V1 serum is, and thus, have the ability to determine whether Homelander becomes immortal, but he’s been in hiding for years. This means he could have enemies on The Seven or that his relationship with Soldier Boy might be antagonistic.

We’ll learn more about their connection in Vought Rising, but if they are at odds with each other, Bombsight might be willing to help The Boys. Of course, our knowledge of the supes on Soldier Boy’s old team and Bombsight’s vices suggest he may not be the best ally. But if he can point the team in the right direction, he may help them stop Homelander from becoming immortal. He also sounds handy in a fight, and he could be useful in creating a strain of the supe virus that does affect Soldier Boy and the V1 supes. There’s a lot of potential in introducing his character, even if The Boys Season 5 is in its final stretch.

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