The Witcher Season 4 Cast Guide: 4 New Characters Explained

The Witcher has finally returned to Netflix with the debut of season 4, which will be the penultimate season for the beloved fantasy series. The series sees the return of the franchise’s main trio of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri, as well as a host of returning faces, and while much of the cast returns to reprise their roles, there are several new additions to the mix that you’ll want to have some background on. That’s why we’re breaking down the 4 key new characters in The Witcher season 4 and why you should care.

Laurence Fishburne as Regis

Laurence Fishburne joins the cast of season 4 as one of the book’s most beloved supporting characters, who is named Regis, and like several on this list, is a part of Geralt’s resourceful and loyal Hanza. Regis is actually a vampire who is around 400 years old, and his full name is Emiel Regis Rohellec Terzieff-Godefroy. The barber and surgeon is just as compelling in the series as he is in the books, and Fishburne plays him brilliantly, so prepare for even more fans to count Regis as their favorite Witcher character after catching up with the season.

Danny Woodburn as Zoltan

Speaking of fan favorite characters, another member of the Hanza making their debut in the series is Zoltan, played by the ever-talented Danny Woodburn. Zoltan is a dwarf warrior and war veteran whom Geralt meets in the books during Baptism of Fire, and things play out quite similarly with their first meeting in the series. Zoltan is fierce in battle and vicious with his axe, but also provides some sarcastic levity at the perfect times. That’s also the case for his pet talking parrot, who is wonderfully named Field-Marshal Windbag.

Linden Porco as Percival Schuttenbach

Fans will also meet a Gnome by the name of Percival Schuttenbach during the season, who is played delightfully by Linden Porco. Percival travels with Zoltan and several people looking for their families after the war has separated them, and he’s a consistent scene stealer throughout the series. Percival is actually a talented jeweler but has no problem picking up a weapon and throwing down if the situation calls for it, and he’s often able to make the best of any bad situation.

Sharlto Copley as Leo Bonhart

While most of the new additions are part of Geralt’s team, there is one key villain who makes a brutal showing in his introduction, and that’s Leo Bonhart. Bonhart is played by Sharlto Copley, and if Geralt thought Viglefortz was bad (and he is), then he might not be expecting Bonhart to be worse. Bonhart is a bounty hunter who has killed numerous Witchers, wearing their Witcher medallions around his neck as a symbol, and he delights in not just killing his foes, but truly making them suffer, as long as there’s coin involved.

Who Else Makes Up The Witcher Season 4’s Main Cast & Characters

Liam Hemsworth as Geralt: Liam Hemsworth steps into the role of Geralt of Rivia in season 4, and the recasting is worked into the show in a rather organic and seamless way. While the actor may be different, the mission remains the same, as Geralt looks to find Ciri before Vilgefortz does and reunite with his family.

Anya Chalotra as Yennefer: Anya Chalotra returns as the powerful Yennefer of Vengerberg, and after the Thanedd Coup, seeks to not only find Ciri and Geralt but also pick up the pieces of her sorceress sisterhood. It’s a tall task, especially as Yennefer tries to form some sort of resistance to oppose Vilgefortz’s forces, but if anyone can pull it off, it’s her.

Freya Allan as Ciri: The final piece of the core trinity is Freya Allan’s Ciri, a character who has evolved immensely since the first episodes of season 1. Ciri is at the heart of this story in many ways, as everyone wants to find her for a variety of reasons, and the last thing she wants to be is found. That leads her to a dysfunctional but well-meaning family dynamic with The Rats, but her past promises to catch up to her somewhere down the line.

Joey Batey as Jaskier: Everyone’s favorite roguish bard is back in season 4, with the delightful Joey Batey reprising the role of Jaskier. Jaskier is once again by Geralt’s side, spinning new tales in song and getting his hands dirty when the situation calls for it. Hiding underneath the charm and song is a layer of depth some might not expect, but they will get the chance to see that in action throughout season 4.

Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz: While Bonhart is the latest villainous presence in the show, the main antagonist is clearly Vilgefortz, played once again by Mahesh Jadu. Vilgefortz took down the mages and split everyone right down the middle in season 3, and now he looks to take control of everything, no matter who that might cross. The only thing he needs is Ciri, but luckily, there are a few people who stand in his way.

Peter Mullan as Vesemir: Vesemir was also recast from his previous appearance in the show, and this time the longtime Witcher mentor is played by Peter Mullan. Vesemir and the other remaining Witchers have a key role to play during the season, and trust us when we say that if you hurt Geralt, Vesemir’s not going to let that slide.

Mimi M Khayisa as Fringilla: The sorceresses of The Witcher take center stage throughout, and it may just be Mimi M Khayisa stealing the show throughout as Fringilla. Fringilla has had quite the journey since the early seasons, and yet she may play the most important role yet in season 4, displaying so much of what has made this character one of the most complex mages in the Witcher’s world.

Cassie Clare as Philippa Eilhart: Speaking of powerful mages, Cassie Clare returns once again to steal the show as Philippa Eilhart, though this time she gets to show a whole new side of the character as the battle between the sorceresses and Vilgefortz looms.

Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold: Anna Shaffer returns to the series as Triss Merigold, and as she attempts to help the other mages in the aftermath of the Thanedd coup, she’ll have some choices to make about how far she will go to protect those she loves and those who are left.

Christelle Elwin as Mistle: Ciri’s story takes place away from her former family, but she’s discovered a new one in The Rats, and that’s where fans will get to know Christelle Elwin’s Mistle. Mistle sees a lot of potential in Ciri, but she also has a grasp on Ciri’s pain and her need for a friend, and that leads to some interesting places throughout the show.

Eamon Farren as Cahir: Like Fringilla, Cahir has had a true rollercoaster of a journey. He’s gone from leading an army to being transported in a box, but a new lease on life arrives in a truly unexpected way. Cahir may just have the most 180 turn of the entire franchise, and is one of the consistent highlights in season 4.

Bart Edwards as Emhyr var Emreis: The man at the center of this entire Ciri web is Emhyr var Emreis, played once again by Bart Edwards. Emhyr wants his daughter back at all costs, and while he does technically have her in the castle at the moment, he’s probably going to be incredibly angry when he finds out that’s not really Ciri, and desperate times will call for desperate measures.

The Witcher season 4 is streaming on Netflix now.

