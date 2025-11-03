The Simpsons Kills Off Fortnite Fan-Favorite With Surprising Crossover

The Simpsons has killed off a major Fortnite fan favorite with a surprising crossover in the newest episode of the series. The Simpsons is now in the midst of airing new Season 37 episodes each week with FOX, and the long running animated series has quite a lot to celebrate this week. After making it through a successful Halloween holiday, The Simpsons has made their long awaited debut in the massively popular Fortnite game complete with a new map, costumes, many Easter Eggs and much more. But this is clearly a two-way street as Fortnite has also come to The Simpsons.

The Simpsons kicked off the newest episode of Season 37 with a special couch gag, and with it introduced many of Fortnite’s own original characters. Fans might have previously seen animated versions of these characters in the special trailer kicking off the new The Simpsons based season, but now they are officially incorporated into the animated series itself. Taking things to a whole new level, the final button on the couch gag joke was the Simpsons themselves killing and eating the fan favorite Peely.

The Simpsons Kills Fortnite’s Peely With New Crossover

The Simpsons Season 37 Episode 5 “Bad Boys…For Life?” kicks off with the Simpsons seeing each of the Fortnite characters on their couch, but only Peely is the one who can’t get away and is shot by them. It’s a hilariously gruesome image following the character’s death, but it’s celebrating this crossover with Fortnite in only the way this animated series can. But it’s also a great way to get even more fans interested in checking out Fortnite in case they were somehow out of the loop for the big update that just hit this past week.

It’s hard to imagine that this Fortnite update went under the radar by Simpsons fans, however, as the new update was immediately a hit upon its debut. Fortnite servers were hit so hard by the number of players attempting to log in that it actually went down for a bit as players failed to log in on the first day. But as players clamor to the crossover to try and unlock and see as much as they can, The Simpsons is set to continue its own animated run as well.

What’s Next for The Simpsons?

The Simpsons is only getting started, funny enough, as Season 37 is only a few episodes into its run this Fall. The series has also been renewed through to at least Season 40 with FOX as part of a massive renewal alongside the likes of other animated hits such as Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, and even a returning American Dad!. That’s far from all, however, as the series is also working on expanding with a brand new movie. There’s still much to reveal about the new movie, but its existence being confirmed is a huge deal.

The Simpsons Movie sequel is currently scheduled for a release on July 23, 2027, but it has yet to confirm any more details about what to expect from the new project. This will be a release 20 years after the launch of the original film, and fans will likely flock to theaters in very much the same way that they supported the original all those years ago. And with this new Fortnite collab? It’s just perfect timing.

