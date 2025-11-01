Fortnite Down as Players Can’t Log In Following The Simpsons Update

Fortnite fans trying to log in to experience the new The Simpsons expansion of the sandbox shooter are running into some serious issues. Fortnite servers went offline at 8:30 AM PST to update to Version 38.00, which introduces a host of new gameplay tweaks and visual elements to go with the Springfield Season Pass. Initially, the intention seemed to be that players would be able to tackle the new Springfield-inspired map after the game went back online around 1:30 PST.

However, at the time of writing, many Fortnite players are complaining about the servers still being down. Epic Games is still investigating the issue. Notably, the problems seem to have also extended to other Epic Games titles, as well as the Epic Games online store. Here’s everything we know about Epic Games server issues and what it means not just for Fortnite players, but also for Fall Guys and Rocket League fans, too.

Fortnite‘s introduction of the Springfield Battle Pass set the stage for the concluding chapter of Season 6, with the mini-season shifting the action to the backdrop of various episodes of The Simpsons. The season introduces new outfits as well as Sidekicks, a cosmetic element that gives the player characters little animal companions. However, despite Epic Games’ plans to have the game operational again in a matter of hours, many Fortnite players haven’t been able to access the game at all following the season drop.

Many players are still dealing with issues involving game services, login, parties, friends, and messaging. According to the Epic Games public status webpage, players have also been loading into matches without their equipped outfits or loadouts. The issue doesn’t seem to be limited to Fortnite, either. While the console versions of Fortnite seem to be at least updating for the new additions, some fans on the Fortnite Reddit page have been complaining about the Epic Launcher not being accessible on PC at all, preventing access to other Epic titles.

Other Epic Games titles like Fall Guys and Rocket League are dealing with partial outages with login, parties, friends, and messaging. The Epic Games Store is also dealing with login issues. The company is currently investigating the issue and will provide updates once the issues for the Epic Store, Fortnite, Fall Guys, and Rocket League are resolved. At the time of writing, though, there is also no confirmed time frame for the issues to be resolved.