The Simpsons Hilariously Gives Homer His Hair Back (And You’ll Never Guess How)

For decades, The Simpsons has long had a bald patriarch of the Springfield clan. Homer has been happy with only three hairs on his head as he’s swapped jobs, survived seasons of hassles, and marched forward with the series currently running until at least season forty. While this would be far from the first time that Homer Simpson has regained the hair on the top of his head, replenishing it from the traditional three strands, this might be the most unbelievable way that it has happened so far, thanks to a new crossover.

Starting today, November 1st, Fortnite will be crossing over with The Simpsons by not just offering plenty of skins and items in the game to reflect the long-running Fox series, but by recreating the landscape of the battle royale to look exactly like Springfield. Along with the game crossover, a special animated segment was released that sees the event of the Battle Bus-themed game crossing over with The Simpsons in various ways. With Kang and Kudos pulling some shenanigans, meeting some of the biggest players of Fortnite in the process, various powerful crystals have made their way into Springfield, and lo and behold, Homer has gotten his hands on one.

In typical Homer fashion, the father of the family decides to shove one of the unstable crystals into his remote, giving him god-like powers at the touch of his fingers. Walking down the streets of Springfield, Homer puts his new powers to good use as he hilariously attempts to make everyone’s lives better, including his own, by briefly giving himself hair once again. With Moe even serving Slurp Juice instead of Duff beer, the merging of worlds has truly begun in this wild crossover. You can check out the new animated crossover below.

The Simpsons Hop Aboard The Battle Bus

The current Fortnite/Simpsons crossover will start today, November 1st, and run until the end of the month on November 29th. This acts as something of a “mini-season,” spreading across a far shorter time frame than many of the video game seasons that came before it. While this might not give players as much time as they want, the changes made to the island are quite drastic, as it remakes the entirety of the fictional Fox town for players to explore.

This recreation of Springfield is far from the first time that we’ve seen a video game recreate the Simpsons’ hometown. One of the most notable examples is The Simpsons: Hit & Run, a video game which is widely considered to be the best digital entry for the franchise. Released in 2003 for the Nintendo GameCube, PlayStation 2, and Xbox, the game placed Homer and his family into a style of game that was almost similar to that of Grand Theft Auto, where they would explore the town while causing chaos wherever they went. When it comes to Homer’s head of hair, this isn’t the first time that we’ve seen the Simpsons’ father with luscious locks.

That Time Homer Got Hair

Very early on in The Simpsons, Homer had the chance to regrow his hair, and his life turned around in doing so. In the installment, “Simpson and Delilah,” Homer gains access to a miracle hair growth formula dubbed “Dimoxinil.” Thanks to this, he gains a head full of hair overnight, gets a promotion at work, and more. Unfortunately, Bart attempts to use the hair growth formula to grow himself a beard and accidentally spills it, ending Homer’s streak of good luck and having him go bald once again. This wasn’t the only time that Homer regrew his hair, as the other example was far spookier.

In Treehouse of Horror IX, one segment sees Homer receiving a hair transplant for the franchise’s resident criminal, Snake. Titled “Hell Toupee,” the segment hilariously ends with the toupee coming alive after corrupting Homer, requiring Chief Wiggum and the police force to open fire on the hairy monstrosity. While The Simpsons has had countless flashbacks showing Homer with a full head of hair over the course of the series, Homer has kept the bald look for the vast majority of recent episodes, though this Fortnite crossover proves that even Homer’s head can change.

What do you think of Homer regrowing his hair thanks to Fortnite?