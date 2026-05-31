There’s No Chance The Boys Won’t Address the Biggest Missing Piece From the Series Finale in 2027

The Boys itself may have ended, but The Boys universe is far from over, and Soldier Boy will be a major player in the franchise’s future. Although Soldier Boy wasn’t introduced until season 3 of The Boys, he has become a pivotal character in the current state of the franchise. Because of this, his ending in The Boys season 5 was seen as quite strange by many fans, with his story seeming unresolved by the end of the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, it is likely that Soldier Boy’s fate won’t remain mysterious for long. In season 5, episode 7, Soldier Boy tells Homelander that he plans on leaving America to get away from Homelander’s madness. In anger, Homelander attacks Soldier Boy, knocking him out and putting him back on ice. Soldier Boy is never addressed again after this moment, meaning that he is still in his tank somewhere in Vought Tower. While the stories of Homelander and the Boys may be over, this ending means that Soldier Boy’s story could be far from over.

Vought Rising Needs To Address Soldier Boy’s The Boys Fate

Image via Prime Video

The next project to come out of The Boys universe will be Vought Rising, which is set to release on Prime Video sometime in 2027. The series will act as a prequel to The Boys, with it following Soldier Boy and Stormfront as they investigate a murder in the 1950s. The first trailer for Vought Rising hints that the series will delve further into the backstory of Soldier Boy, an element that hasn’t been explored much. However, it could delve into Soldier Boy’s future story as well.

While Vought Rising will primarily take place in the past, the series very well could feature scenes set after the events of The Boys, showing what happens to Soldier Boy. After all, Better Call Saul is arguably the most popular prequel show of all time, and each season features scenes showing what Saul got up to after the events of Breaking Bad. Vought Rising could pull off a similar trick, featuring scenes that show Soldier Boy’s further exploits.

Even if the future of Soldier Boy isn’t a recurring thread throughout Vought Rising, Soldier Boy’s post-The Boys story could still be explored in a post-credits scene. A reveal regarding what happened to Soldier Boy could wrap up this The Boys loose end, satisfying fans of the character. This could also tease a future Soldier Boy story, whether that be in another season of Vought Rising or a future spinoff.

Vought Rising Could Secretly Set Up Another Present-Day The Boys Story

Image via Prime Video

Soldier Boy’s prequel story is The Boys universe’s main focus for now, but Vought Rising could easily set up another present-day story in the franchise. While Homelander is dead at the end of The Boys, Vought, Soldier Boy, and tons of other supes are still around. Butcher knew that it wouldn’t take long for another Homelander to appear, meaning that there are still stories that can be told after the events of The Boys season 5. While most of the show’s main cast probably wouldn’t be involved in these arcs, Soldier Boy absolutely should be.

Vought Rising could easily introduce another motivation or backstory element that could set up a future Soldier Boy story. After Vought Rising, the next The Boys show that will release is The Boys: Mexico, a spinoff series that will explore the world of Vought Mexico. Soldier Boy has been all over the world, so it wouldn’t be surprising if he has some reason to go to Mexico in a future The Boys storyline. If this happens, then Soldier Boy could easily return in The Boys: Mexico, which presumably will take place after the events of The Boys.

Having Soldier Boy in The Boys: Mexico could be a really good thing for the show. For one, if the show advertises his inclusion, it could help bring more viewers in since he is returning from The Boys. On top of that, it would make Soldier Boy the connective tissue between every live-action show in The Boys universe (even if Jensen Ackles is playing a dream Soldier Boy in Gen V). Soldier Boy is one of The Boys‘ most popular characters, and the promise of his story being continued could carry The Boys franchise forward.