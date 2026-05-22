2 Days After The Boys’ Finale, Soldier Boy & Stormfront Return in First Trailer for New Spinoff Vought Rising

Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy is officially returning in The Boys‘ new spinoff, Vought Rising, and there’s a first trailer showing him back in action. Although he played a major role in the fifth and final season, having given Homelander the V-One that was designed to make him immortal, Soldier Boy was missing from The Boys‘ series finale, after being put back into the cryo chamber by his son in the penultimate episode. That’s where his story ends (for now).

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The main show may have wrapped up, but the franchise is far from over, and the next installment is taking us back to the very beginning of Vought and the introduction of Supes to the world. Vought Rising will take place in the 1950s, promising to show us the “diabolical” events that led to the creation of the first Supes. That includes Soldier Boy, as well as the return of Clara Vought, aka Stormfront, aka Liberty (Aya Cash). Check out the trailer below:

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Vought Rising Looks Like Another Good Expansion Of The Boys’ Franchise

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The Vought Rising trailer doesn’t give too much away in terms of plot details. Instead, it introduces us to the first generation of Supes, as we get to see Mason Dye return as Bombsight, having appeared in The Boys Season 5, as well as Elizabeth Posey as Private Angel and Will Hochman as Torpedo, both of whom were namedropped on the main show, though little is known about them right now.

Alongside them, we get to see glimpses of the V-One experiments being conducted on those heroes and other individuals, with results that will presumably cause quite a bit of chaos and, in typical Boys fashion, plenty of blood being splattered. Very few people survived the trials, so we can expect those deaths, and some other gruesome effects, to be a major factor as Vought tries to sell Supes to the public. These trials are taking place at Sage Grove Manor, which is presumably the same psychiatric facility as Sage Grove Center, which first appeared in The Boys Season 2.

There are darker hints of Stormfront’s story and purpose as well – let’s not forget that she is a Nazi – and we’re going to expand on the relationship between her and Soldier Boy. He surprisingly revealed his love for her in The Boys Season 5, so we should get to see that twisted romance develop.

Overall, this looks like a fun addition to the Vought Cinematic Universe that will add to our understanding of Soldier Boy and how Supes were created. That includes getting to see him as Benjamin before he became a Supe, which he signs up for, at least in part, because he wasn’t a war hero like his brother. Although it takes place in the 1950s, it’s not beyond the realm of possibility that we will get scenes set after The Boys‘ ending. After all, Soldier Boy is still alive, so it does have the chance to continue his story there if it so desires.

Vought Rising will premiere on Prime Video in 2027.