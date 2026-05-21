The Boys Franchise’s Future: All Upcoming Spinoff Shows Explained

The Boys is officially over after seven years, but there will be more to come from Prime Video’s Vought Cinematic Universe (VCU). Much like the Marvel and DC properties that it parodies, the Supe series has spawned a fully fledged franchise since its debut back in 2019. It has already launched two different spinoffs – the animated The Boys Presents: Diabolical and the college-set Gen V, both of which are now over – and the end of the main series will not be the end of the VCU on streaming. Warning: SPOILERS ahead for the series finale.

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To its credit, The Boys‘ ending isn’t concerned with setting up spinoffs, instead focusing on the main narrative and its core set of characters. But now that Homelander and Butcher are both dead, and there’s no immediate sign of a return for the likes of Hughie and Starlight, attention does turn to the future. There are already two shows on the horizon, and possibly more to come after that.

Vought Rising

Image via Prime Video

Vought Rising will take us all the way back to the 1950s, and the origins of Vought and its experiments that led to the first wave of Supes. Described as a “twisted murder mystery,” it’ll be led by Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, and feature several other familiar faces as well. That includes Aya Cash as Clara Vought, better known as the Nazi Supe Stormfront, while Ethan Slater will reprise his role as Thomas Godolkin, founder of God U and key to the production of Compound V, after Gen V Season 2.

While The Boys series finale didn’t directly lead into the prequel, Season 5 did set up new Supes for Vought Rising. It introduced and/or mentioned several key characters from the past, including Quinn, with whom Soldier Boy shares a clear history, and Bombsight, with Mason Dye confirmed to return. Other confirmed heroes are Elizabeth Posey as Private Angel and Will Hochman as Torpedo. While not confirmed, there’s speculation we might also get present-day scenes set after the end of The Boys, with Soldier Boy conveniently still alive, albeit in cryo-freeze. Vought Rising is expected to premiere on Prime Video in 2027.

The Boys: Mexico

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

The other spinoff that’s confirmed to be in the works is The Boys: Mexico. Although first confirmed to be in development back in 2023, few details are known about the series, other than, well, it’ll be set in Mexico (I assume!). That itself is interesting, though, as we’ve not seen too much of the Supe landscape outside the United States. Also adding excitement is that it comes from Blue Beetle writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, with Diego Luna (star of Andor) and Gael García Bernal (Werewolf by Night) onboard as executive producers and to potentially act, though not in major roles.

Eric Kripke Has Teased More The Boys Spinoffs

Image via Prime Video

While there are two shows confirmed so far, it’s possible there will be others. Speaking with ComicBook, Kripke discussed wanting to continue Gen V‘s story in some way, saying, “I’d love to continue that story. I think we have left money on the table. There’s more there in terms of how those characters can evolve into fully realized heroes.”

He also revealed that other spinoff ideas are being developed, though there are no guarantees that anything will happen:

“A couple of the senior writers from The Boys, and also from Vought Rising, are putting together ideas that they are passionate about. We will only do them if one, they are totally different from The Boys. Two, if somebody is really passionate about it and it’s not just a piece of commerce, if it’s idiosyncratic and weirdly shaped and something somebody loves. I know that makes a difference.”

All five seasons of The Boys are streaming on Prime Video.

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