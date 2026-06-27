This New Show Already Has a Perfect 100% RT Score and No One Is Talking About It

These days, it’s pretty hard to find a TV show that manages to win over critics across the board. Almost every new release ends up dividing opinions, and earning a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes is a rare feat. What’s even stranger, though, is that this happened with a brand-new show and hardly anyone seems to be talking about it — or at least not enough people are. While generic, controversial, or just more mainstream series dominate social media and show up everywhere online, one of the highest-rated TV productions of the year is slipping under the radar for a surprisingly large number of viewers. And no, that doesn’t mean the show is struggling or that people aren’t interested. If anything, the reality is almost the exact opposite.

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The people who are watching it seem truly happy with what they’re getting, but breaking out of its niche audience has proven to be a lot harder. And sure, that makes sense considering it’s a new show, but it makes a lot less sense when it’s actually just a new chapter of a show that’s been around since 2022. Considering its quality and the overwhelmingly positive reception from critics, that doesn’t really add up. And yes, usually, when critics love something, audiences tend to hate it. But that’s not what’s happening here, since this show currently sits at 100% with critics and 90% with audiences.

The Vampire Lestat Earns 100% on Rotten Tomatoes After Only a Few Episodes

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Recently released, The Vampire Lestat arrived with a pretty tall order: taking one of Anne Rice’s most beloved characters and finally putting him at the center of the story. When you consider that Lestat hasn’t truly had this much spotlight since the 1994 Interview with the Vampire movie and throughout two seasons of the TV adaptation, this should be a major moment for vampire fans. Up until now, people have mostly experienced him through Louis’ perspective, but this new series finally lets Lestat take control of the narrative and tell his own side of a story that has become a classic within the genre.

Adapting the second book in The Vampire Chronicles (while also pulling elements from several others in the saga), the new show, which is essentially Interview with the Vampire Season 3 under a different title, follows Lestat as he steps out of the shadows and reinvents himself as a rock star. Initially, that sounds like a pretty ridiculous premise, especially considering the tone of the previous seasons (and particularly for viewers who have never read the books), but that only seems absurd until you remember we’re talking about Lestat — and that’s exactly where the series gets it right.

Without trying to make the character more serious or more approachable for a wider audience, The Vampire Lestat embraces everything that makes him so much fun to watch. He’s dramatic, vain, impulsive, and constantly needs to be the center of attention, so turning him into a rock star honestly feels like a natural progression for someone who’s spent centuries believing every room becomes more interesting the second he walks into it.

And of course, it’s impossible to talk about this character without bringing up Sam Reid, because if the show is getting this much praise, a huge part of that comes down to his performance. He was already stealing scenes in Interview with the Vampire, so seeing him take center stage feels more like a reward for the work he’s been putting in since the very beginning. What’s almost unsettling is just how completely he understands the character down to the smallest details, to the point where many Rice fans consider him the definitive Lestat. And at times, it feels like Lestat himself somehow found a way to possess him.

image courtesy of amc

And the show’s also still in its early run, with only three episodes released so far. It’s pretty rare to see a series that’s barely getting started already sitting at a score this high. But okay, it wouldn’t be fair to talk about it without mentioning its flaws. Ever since Interview with the Vampire, the adaptation has taken some major creative liberties, and while those choices have generally gone over well with fans, they’ve never been completely free from criticism. But what makes The Vampire Lestat so interesting, though, is that even when certain creative decisions don’t fully work, they’re all rooted in the fact that this is Lestat’s version of the story. Everything is filtered through his perspective rather than the objective truth, just like it was through Louis’ in the previous seasons. That’s also why the pacing feels so dramatically different this time around — it moves much faster and feels more chaotic, perfectly reflecting the way Lestat thinks and experiences the world.

And what’s interesting about all of this is that this continuation doesn’t feel like it exists just to keep the story going. Instead, it feels like there’s a very specific creative vision behind this chapter, one that’s completely worth telling. The Vampire Chronicles has always been a collection of different vampires sharing their own perspectives on life and the events unfolding around them (especially Lestat, who’s ultimately the central figure of the entire saga). So this isn’t just a new way to expand the universe; it’s actually staying true to what the source material was always trying to do.

It’s just a shame that, despite all of that, the series still isn’t getting the attention it deserves. You can probably come up with a few reasons why if you think about it, but at the end of the day, this is a show that’s been fighting against being overlooked ever since it premiered in 2022.

The Series Still Has a Niche Audience

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If you’ve been following everything since Season 1 of Interview with the Vampire, it probably feels like the fandom is huge and incredibly passionate. But if you zoom out and look at the bigger picture, you’ll realize the audience is still fairly niche and mostly made up of Rice fans. So the question people keep asking is simple: why? When you look at it objectively, The Vampire Lestat is receiving far less attention than plenty of shows with significantly worse reviews. There are series that generate weeks of discourse after every episode, even when half of that conversation consists of complaints. Meanwhile, here we have a show earning outstanding reviews and somehow still feeling invisible to a large portion of viewers.

Part of that probably comes down to AMC itself. While the network has produced several highly respected shows over the years, its projects rarely receive the same level of marketing support as the ones released on bigger streaming platforms. As a result, many people either don’t know the adaptation exists or haven’t realized how much it has evolved since premiering four years ago. Plus, there’s also still a certain stigma attached to vampire stories, because the genre experienced such a massive boom during the 2010s that many people automatically associate it with specific pop culture trends like teen fantasy, romance, or supernatural drama. Overall, vampire fiction still carries some saturation fatigue, which means people are often reluctant to give it a chance, even when a new series is doing something completely different.

On top of that, not everyone is necessarily prepared for what this show is actually trying to explore. While The Vampire Lestat has moved away from the slower period-drama atmosphere that defined Louis’ perspective for two seasons and has become much flashier and more entertaining, its essence remains the same: complicated characters, toxic relationships, and conflicts driven by dialogue, ego, obsession, trauma, and identity. In other words, it’s a show that’s far more interested in its characters than in vampires themselves.

image courtesy of amc

That shouldn’t necessarily be a major obstacle, since audiences tend to enjoy complex stories and layered characters nowadays. Still, it’s a much less immediate proposition and requires a level of investment that not everyone is looking for when they start a vampire series. Rockstar vampires, mockumentary-style sequences, glam rock, sharp humor, gothic horror, psychological drama, and toxic romance — for fans, that sounds amazing, but for general audiences, it might sound a little strange. Could that eventually change? Maybe. The problem isn’t that people are watching the show and disliking it; the problem is that a lot of people simply haven’t watched it yet. And honestly, it might be worth giving at least one episode a chance, because many haven’t even gotten that far.

At the very least, it’s fascinating to realize that the most surprising thing isn’t necessarily that The Vampire Lestat earned a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s that it managed to do so while less than half the TV audience seems to be talking about it.

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