These Are the 10 Best Fantasy TV Shows of All Time According to Rotten Tomatoes

Rotten Tomatoes has become the internet’s most recognizable seal of quality for film and television. Its aggregate Tomatometer score, which assigns a simple “Fresh” or “Rotten” rating based on the consensus of professional critics, offers audiences a straightforward way to gauge a project’s reception before deciding what to watch. In an era of overwhelming choice across dozens of streaming platforms, this metric serves as a valuable shortcut, a quick and easy tool for separating the critically acclaimed from the widely panned. For many viewers, a high score is a reliable indicator that a show is worth their time, making the platform a powerful influence on viewing habits.

The site’s binary scoring system, however, has a significant limitation. Rotten Tomatoes does not distinguish between a good show and a truly great one, only whether the majority of reviews are positive or negative. As a result, a large number of fantasy series have achieved a perfect 100% score. To determine the best of the best, this list uses a specific methodology. It excludes shows that lean more toward science fiction or horror, and it also removes superhero media — things that Rotten Tomatoes officially classifies as ‘fantasy.” The final ranking is determined by which 100% series has the most reviews, as maintaining a perfect critical consensus becomes harder with each additional critic. Following these metrics, the top-tier fantasy shows are all animated, proving the medium’s unique power to bring imaginative worlds to life.

10) The Owl House

Image courtesy of The Disney Channel

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100% (13 Reviews)

The Disney Channel series The Owl House follows Luz Noceda (voiced by Sarah-Nicole Robles), a human teenager who accidentally stumbles into a magical world called the Boiling Isles. Rejecting a mundane life, she pursues her dream of becoming a witch under the tutelage of the rebellious Eda the Owl Lady (voiced by Wendie Malick). The Owl House is celebrated for its incredibly imaginative world-building, which is filled with bizarre creatures and a unique system of magic. The show’s greatest strength is its heartfelt story about finding your place and the family you choose. In addition, The Owl House earned praise for its wonderful humor and its groundbreaking LGBTQ+ representation, which is woven naturally into the fabric of its character-driven narrative.

9) Solo Leveling

Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100% (14 Reviews)

Based on the massively popular South Korean web novel, Solo Leveling is set in a world where portals to monster-filled dungeons have opened, and certain humans have awakened as “Hunters” to combat the threat. The story focuses on Sung Jinwoo (voiced by Taito Ban), a notoriously weak E-rank Hunter who, after a near-death experience in a hidden dungeon, is chosen by a mysterious program that allows him to level up his abilities without limit. The anime became a global phenomenon for its stunning action sequences and its incredibly satisfying power-fantasy progression. Critics ALSO praised the series for its sleek animation and its addictive narrative loop of seeing the protagonist grow from the weakest hunter into an unstoppable force.

8) Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood

Image courtesy of Crunchroll

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100% (15 Reviews)

Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood is a faithful adaptation of Hiromu Arakawa’s completed manga, and it stands as one of the most acclaimed anime series ever created. It tells the story of two brothers, Edward Elric (voiced by Romi Park) and Alphonse Elric (voiced by Rie Kugimiya), who lose parts of their bodies after a failed alchemical experiment to resurrect their mother. They embark on a quest to find the legendary Philosopher’s Stone to restore themselves, a journey that uncovers a vast government conspiracy and questions the very nature of humanity. Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood is lauded for its tightly woven plot, which masterfully balances thrilling action, moments of hilarious comedy, and profound philosophical questions. Its intricate world, complex moral themes, and perfectly executed narrative from beginning to end make it an undisputed masterpiece of fantasy storytelling.

7) Avatar: The Last Airbender

Image courtesy of Nickelodeon

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100% (23 Reviews)

Often cited as one of the greatest animated series ever made, Avatar: The Last Airbender tells the story of a world divided into four nations, each defined by the ability to manipulate one of the classical elements. The Fire Nation has plunged the world into a century of war, and the only hope for peace is Aang (voiced by Zach Tyler Eisen), a young boy who is the last of his kind and the only being capable of mastering all four elements. The series earned universal acclaim for its serialized storytelling and its deep exploration of mature themes like war, imperialism, and personal sacrifice. Avatar: The Last Airbender is also celebrated for its incredible world-building, which draws heavily from Asian philosophies and martial arts, and for its unforgettable cast of characters who undergo believable development throughout the journey.

6) Infinity Train

Image courtesy of Cartoon Network

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100% (27 Reviews)

Infinity Train is an animated anthology series that presents a unique fantasy concept. The show is set on a seemingly endless train where each car contains a different fantastical universe. Passengers like the first season’s protagonist, Tulip Olsen (voiced by Ashley Johnson), are trapped on the train until they can resolve their personal trauma and emotional issues, with their progress tracked by a glowing number on their hand. Each season follows a new protagonist on their journey of self-discovery, creating a format that allows for mature storytelling. Unsurprisingly, the series was hailed by critics for its creativity, emotional depth, and its willingness to tackle complex psychological themes in a way that is accessible to all audiences.

5) The Dragon Prince

Image courtesy of Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100% (33 Reviews)

Created by one of the head writers of Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Dragon Prince is a high-fantasy series that tells the story of two human princes, Callum (voiced by Jack DeSena) and Ezran (voiced by Sasha Rojen), who form an unlikely bond with an elven assassin, Rayla (voiced by Paula Burrows), sent to kill them. Together, they embark on a quest to return a stolen dragon egg to its mother and prevent a war between their kingdoms. The show has been praised for its rich world-building, which features a complex history and a detailed magic system. Its greatest asset is its cast of lovable and well-developed characters, whose relationships form the emotional core of the epic story.

4) Steven Universe

Image courtesy of Cartoon Network

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100% (49 Reviews)

The hit series Steven Universe follows a young boy (voiced by Zach Callison) who is being raised by a team of magical guardians known as the Crystal Gems. As the half-human son of their former leader, Steven must learn to control his own powers while helping the Gems protect the world. However, what begins as a lighthearted monster-of-the-week show gradually evolves into a sweeping space opera with a complex mythology. Steven Universe is celebrated for its sophisticated exploration of themes like love, trauma, and identity, as well as its groundbreaking depiction of non-binary and queer characters. Its stunning art direction, incredible musical numbers, and emotional intelligence have cemented its legacy as one of the most important and influential animated series of its generation.

3) Adventure Time

Image courtesy of Cartoon Network

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100% (55 Reviews)

Adventure Time follows the whimsical adventures of Finn the Human (voiced by Jeremy Shada) and his best friend Jake the Dog (voiced by John DiMaggio), a magical canine with the power to change his shape and size. What begins as a collection of surreal episodes set in the vibrant Land of Ooo gradually reveals itself to be a story with a deep post-apocalyptic lore and a surprising amount of emotional complexity. The series was a cultural phenomenon, praised by critics for its boundless creativity and its ability to blend bizarre humor with genuinely poignant explorations of friendship, loss, and growing up. Adventure Time redefined the possibilities of children’s television, influencing an entire decade of animation with its unique art style and sophisticated storytelling that appealed equally to kids and adults.

2) Arcane

Image courtesy of Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100% (65 Reviews)

Set in the universe of the popular video game League of Legends, Arcane is a stunning animated series that became a global sensation. The story chronicles the origins of two sisters, Vi (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (voiced by Ella Purnell), who find themselves on opposing sides of a brewing war between the utopian city of Piltover and the oppressed undercity of Zaun. Arcane was met with universal acclaim for its revolutionary animation style, a breathtaking blend of 2D and 3D art that brings its steampunk-inspired world to life with unparalleled detail. Critics and audiences celebrated its emotionally resonant narrative, which requires no prior knowledge of the source material to be deeply affecting.

1) The Legend of Vox Machina

Image courtesy of Prime Video

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100% (70 Reviews)

Based on the first campaign of the Dungeons & Dragons web series Critical Role, The Legend of Vox Machina is an adult animated series that successfully captures the spirit of its source material. The show follows a dysfunctional group of mercenaries for hire, including the twin half-elves Vex’ahlia (voiced by Laura Bailey) and Vax’ildan (voiced by Liam O’Brien), on a quest to save the realm of Exandria. The series earned its perfect score for its compelling mix of high fantasy, brutal action, and raunchy humor. Critics praised its ability to translate the collaborative storytelling of a tabletop RPG into a binge-worthy narrative, balancing the epic stakes of its plot with the irreverent camaraderie that made the original show a beloved phenomenon.

