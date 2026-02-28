5 Things to Expect From Interview With the Vampire’s Season 3: The Vampire Lestat

Fans of Anne Rice and her vampires have some great news this year. The new season of Interview with the Vampire, now officially called The Vampire Lestat, is on the way, and it’s set to put one of the most beloved vampires front and center. After two seasons almost entirely focused on Louis (Jacob Anderson), it’s finally time to see the world through the eyes of the most charismatic (and problematic) vampire in history. And it’s not just about flashbacks: this season promises to dive into his past, his ego, his music, and even new alliances and enemies. The trailer is already out, and from what we can see, the show looks ready to expand the Vampire Chronicles universe in the boldest, most creative, and modern way, giving Lestat (Sam Reid) the spotlight he’s always deserved and wanted.

And don’t think it’s just going to be gothic drama and nostalgia. These new episodes are full of fresh conflict, tension, and a noticeably different tone than what we’ve seen before. But with so much new stuff happening, we’ve rounded up the 5 most exciting things to expect in The Vampire Lestat.

5) Lestat’s Past

image courtesy of amc

Lestat is one of the most enigmatic characters on the show, not because he’s mysterious (his personality kind of prevents that), but because, until now, everything we’ve seen has been through Louis’ POV, showing his life and past events. Now, finally in Season 3, Lestat gets the chance to shine as a full-on protagonist, and that means he’ll tell his own story and version of events that were laid bare in the book written by Daniel (Eric Bogosian) — and that changes everything. The upcoming episodes will dive into what he did in the past to get where he is, his transformation into a vampire, and how he really feels about his choices. This is set to give Lestat more depth on TV than ever before.

The most interesting part? The show won’t just be a string of flashbacks. The plan is to put Lestat in control of his own narrative, letting him showcase his mistakes, excesses, and manipulations exactly how he wants us to see them. If the writing hits the mark, this could turn the season into something more epic and less confined to the intimate storyline between him and Louis. Lestat is stepping out from being the scene-stealing side character to becoming the driving force of the show.

4) Original Songs

image courtesy of amc

Throughout Interview with the Vampire, we’ve seen that Lestat is a vampire artist. Now that he’s part of a band and going on tour, of course, the show is going to feature a soundtrack. But the best part? The songs will be completely original and performed by Lestat himself on stage. It makes sense, given he’s always been theatrical, egocentric, and desperate to be seen and heard. So the show isn’t just using music as set dressing for the new season; it’s actually woven into the story. Each song will be basically a monologue from Lestat in rock form, giving the season a completely different vibe from what we’ve seen before.

In short, this helps separate Season 3 from the previous ones. If the earlier seasons were pure gothic vibe, this one adds a performance element that makes everything feel more vibrant and modern. You can really feel Lestat’s energy and showmanship, and it helps humanize him without forcing sentimentality. If done right, it will give the audience something to connect with beyond the usual vampire drama. So far, only the song “Long Face” has been officially released, but the soundtrack has already been confirmed to draw inspiration from artists like David Bowie, Chappell Roan, Björk, Prince, and Florence Welch, among others.

3) New Important Characters

image courtesy of amc

And of course, what’s a new season without new characters? The Vampire Lestat introduces a whole new cast that’s crucial for this next phase: Magnus (Damien Atkins), Lestat’s maker; Marius (Christopher Heyerdahl), Armand’s creator (who’s set to play a key role in the overall story); and Gabrielle (Jennifer Ehle) (renamed Gabriella in the show), Lestat’s mother. Following the original material, and keeping in mind that the series, while adapting the books differently, always aims to stay as faithful and coherent as possible, it’s clear these characters will be essential in moving the story forward. Each of them opens the door to more complications, power struggles, and, most importantly, conflict. With their presence, the show’s mythology is finally set to expand in a meaningful way.

And it’s not just about them: even secondary characters, including those who pop up briefly, have the potential to make the story more interesting — Baby Jenks (Ella Ballentine) is a perfect example. Still, it’s unclear exactly how much or in what ways all these new faces will impact the narrative. While The Vampire Lestat book is the main reference for this season, other elements from The Vampire Chronicles are bound to sneak in. Lestat’s concert takes place in The Queen of the Damned, featuring multiple POVs from a variety of vampires, so we’ll have to wait and see. One thing’s for sure: the series is no longer just about Lestat and Louis fighting over past drama.

2) Daniel and Armand’s Dynamic

image courtesy of amc

For fans of The Vampire Chronicles, the Devil’s Minion storyline is a favorite. In Seasons 1 and 2 of Interview with the Vampire, we got a hint of Daniel and Armand’s (Assad Zaman) dynamic, but nothing too intense, right? Then Daniel becomes a vampire, and while we never actually see the transformation, it’s mentioned that Armand was the one who turned him. In The Vampire Lestat, their relationship is set to get way more interesting. According to showrunner Rolin Jones, the full arc won’t be developed exactly like in the books, but some key elements will be seeded throughout the new episodes.

Armand wanted someone he could dominate, and now with Daniel as his fledgling, we’re looking at a toxic dynamic with serious psychological drama (and yes, some romance as well). There’s always been tension between the two, but now it’s elevated: trust, manipulation, and curiosity all collide at once. Daniel, even as a newly-turned vampire, already has his own personality and sense of identity, and Armand has to face that without losing control. Louis took a while to realize who he was really dealing with, so now imagine someone fully aware and inevitably trapped with “the enemy.”

1) Akasha

image courtesy of warner bros.

A lot about The Vampire Lestat is still under wraps, and Akasha is a character fans have been waiting forever to see in the series (since, until now, she has only appeared in the 2002 Queen of the Damned movie). When Lestat revealed at the end of Season 2 that he had her blood, it was a clear hint of what was coming. She’s now confirmed for the new batch of episodes, portrayed by Sheila Atim, though exactly how she’ll fit into the story is still a mystery. But her arrival is a huge deal, because she’s not just a threat — she’s the biggest threat to vampires. And she has a direct connection to Lestat, who will now be responsible for putting her in the spotlight.

The key thing is that Akasha ups the stakes for the entire story. Before, the focus was on reunions, intensity, and flashbacks. Now, there’s the whole “immortality at risk” element, with real power in play. Whether she’ll just make an appearance or have a major role this season is still speculation. But it’s clear she’s going to influence Lestat’s arc in a big way. So, for anyone who saw Interview with the Vampire as a slow, intimate, tension-heavy show, get ready, because things are about to get much more active, and a lot of that energy comes from her.

Interview with the Vampire Season 3: The Vampire Lestat premieres in June.

Interview with the Vampire Season 3: The Vampire Lestat premieres in June.