Scrubs Fans React to the Revival’s Biggest Missing Character & Major Retcon in First Trailer

After 14 years, the lovable crew of Scrubs is back to charm fans all over again, and ABC has finally revealed the first footage from the anticipated Scrubs franchise revival. The new footage welcomes back multiple members of the original cast and introduces some of the new characters as well, but fans have definitely noticed two standout elements. The first is that the footage is missing a huge character from the original series, while the second element is what appears to be a major story retcon, and you can watch the new footage below.

The first trailer for the Scrubs revival begins with the return of J.D. (Zach Braff), Turk (Donald Faison), and Elliot (Sarah Chalke), as J.D. expects a hero’s welcome only to be greeted by “who’s that” reactions. We then see Carla (Judy Reyes) and Perry (John C. McGinley), but as the trailer ends, one person we don’t see is the infamous Janitor, who was played by Neil Flynn. While the show will feature several stars of the original series, it’s not known if Flynn will be making an appearance as his hilarious character, though one has to hope he at least makes a cameo at some point throughout the show.

The other hot topic of discussion is where the doctors are located, as the area the cast is standing in appears to be the ICU from the original Sacred Heart hospital. That version of the ICU was destroyed when the original Sacred Heart hospital was demolished, so one possibility is that the event of its destruction in season 8 might have been retconned.

That could also be tied to minimizing season 9 as a whole. In many ways, season 8 was the real finale to the series, and even featured an episode focused on J.D. titled My Finale during the season. While the show did return with a season 9, it was focused on a new set of characters and featured the previous leads in more supporting roles. There were still some fun concepts and standout characters from that season, but as a series finale, it wasn’t exactly what people were looking for.

Many in the Reddit threads are having a great time with the season 9 talk, including LinesWithBig Andy, who wrote, “Season 9? No clue what you’re talking about!!!”. Meanwhile, enewwave has a theory on how they could explain it without a retcon, writing “What if they address it by doing this: JD gets back to SH: hey wasn’t this a university the last time I was here? Turk: oh yeah, but it was so hated that they just tore it down again and built a perfect replica of the old place. JD: … Turk: … The Janitor enters: amazing. You’re back the same day someone seems to have put a penny in the door.”

Markca has another possibility, writing, “Maybe it starts with JD waking up from a dream that Sacred Heart was torn down and a Medical School was built. They make Season 9 a dream/nightmare JD had.”

As for the Janitor making an appearance, Reddit has thoughts on that too, with Sagitta_luminus writing, “It’s not Scrubs without Dr. Jan Itor”. D34THDE1TY is holding out hope he’s going to be included later, writing, “My hope is they’re keepin him a surprise.” Not everyone is sold though, with tmnttargetdiscount writing, “He got the middle bag and retired lol.”

The Scrubs revival will premiere on ABC on February 25th at 8 PM EST.

