3 Great Canceled Netflix Shows That Deserved Another Season

Netflix has been getting backlash for canceled shows for years, but some were much more disappointing losses than others. In fact, some felt like massive losses at the time but have then had a positive turn of events, such as with Daredevil, which was canceled by Netflix in 2018, only for it to be reborn (pun intended) with Daredevil: Born Again—a show that just had a very successful season 2 and is already slated for season 3.

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Not every cancelation has had a happy ending, though. Plenty of shows got just one season, or only a handful, and seem doomed to never be revisited again. Within that group, these 3 canceled Netflix shows are among the most disappointing (and it seems like they really won’t be returning, despite what many fans want).

Bloodline

Bloodline was a truly captivating psychological thriller, and it hit the streaming platform in 2015, making it among the first original Netflix shows. The star-studded cast, which saw Kyle Chandler, Ben Mendelsohn, and Linda Cardellini in the leading roles, really pulled off the high-suspense, action-packed narrative, and the storyline felt innovative and actually interesting.

Granted, this show did get a few years and three seasons, but that’s actually only part of what was planned. Reportedly, Bloodline originally had a five or six season plan, but it was axed by Netflix due to production costs. What’s worse, the writers apparently learned of the cancelation midway through work on season 3, so the show’s conclusion was rushed and quite different than it would have been.

Living With Yourself

A much lesser known Netflix show, but still one deserving of additional seasons, is the Paul Rudd-led dark comedy Living With Yourself. The show centered on Miles (Rudd), a man who undergoes a procedure to become a better version of himself only to realize that he’s actually being replaced by that (superior, theoretically) clone. Given that it’s Paul Rudd, it’s not surprising that the show was a genuinely fun watch.

It’s worth noting that this show wasn’t officially canceled in the way that shows like Bloodline were. Technically, Living With Yourself was simply never renewed. However, many had been expecting additional seasons—something that the narrative certainly left on the table—and instead, it quietly disappeared. It would be great if the show returned and jumped back into the story, but that feels very unlikely at this point.

Kaos

Finally, the cancelation of Kaos remains a major disappointment for fans of the show. The Greek Mythology-based series was led by beloved actor Jeff Goldblum in the role of Zeus, although he was a comically modernized Zeus—who was just as awful as the actual mythological god was. The show was odd, hilarious, and refreshingly unique, yet it got just one season before Netflix shut it down, citing low viewership and high costs.

Many have argued that Netflix simply didn’t give Kaos enough room the breathe before giving up on it, and a passionate fanbase for the show remains. Unfortunately, despite the dedication of those fans, it seems like Netflix is truly never going to bring the show back, which is such a shame.

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