Everything We Already Know About Daredevil: Born Again Season 3

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is now over, but the Finale ended things on a game-changing note. Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) successfully ousted Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) from the mayor’s office and saw him exiled from NYC. However, during Karen Page’s (Deborah Ann Woll) trial, Matt had to reveal to the world that he was Daredevil to act as a witness against Fisk, and was subsequently arrested for his vigilante actions, afterward. Meanwhile, Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) and Luke Cage (Mike Colter) reunited, with Jessica committed (however reluctantly) to resuming hero work at Alias Investigations.

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Now the question every Marvel Cinematic Universe fan is wondering is: “What’s coming next in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3?” In most cases, this would be the part of the article where we speculate about what’s coming next from the MCU, and run down all the best fan theories we hope are true. However, Daredevil: Born Again has been in production on Season 3 while Season 2 has been streaming on Disney+, and the production photos, videos, as well as some unfiltered postings from the cast, have given us concrete proof about what is actually going to happen in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3.

So if you want to know, read on, but the list below will contain legitimate SPOILERS for what Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is all about.

How Born Again’s Ending Sets Up Season 3

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 ended with the rivalry between Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) boiling over and infecting all of NYC, with a mob of Daredevil supporters storming the courthouse where Kingpin has barricaded himself in, with his army of Anti-Vigilante Task Force goons holding the line. Eventually, law and order prevail as Daredevil reveals to the world that he is Matt Murdock and convinces Fisk to end the bloodshed by accepting a government-backed deal to give up his political power and leave NYC for good.

As Season 2 ended, the new status quo saw Murdock locked in a cell (along with a bunch of goons Daredevil helped bring down); Wilson Fisk was trying (and seemingly failing) to find peace on a beach, while Luke Cage (Mike Colter) was swapped for Dex “Bullseye” Poindexter (Wilson Bethel) as Valentina Allegra and Mr. Charles’ newest “enhanced” assest to use for foregin black ops missions. Meanwhile, Luke and Jessica reconciled with their daughter.

The implications here are clear: Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 will have to deal with Matt Murdock’s new status quo as a man on the wrong side of the law. That could either mean some kind of prison break, or (much more likely) a “Trial of Matt Murdock” story arc.

(SPOILERS FOR DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN SEASON 3 FOLLOW!)



Kingpin is Back

Marvel – Disney+

Fans hoping that Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 will move on from the character of Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), think again. Despite Fisk losing his power position as mayor of NYC, the Kingpin isn’t the kind of man to just disappear into the world, never to be seen again.

Based on set videos and photos, we know that Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 will see Wilson Fisk back, looking very much incognito in a winter hat, trenchcoat, and sporting a thick white beard. While his public image may be ruined, Fisk started his run as “Kingpin” by building an empire from the shadows. Seizing power again and getting revenge on Matt Murdock by ensuring he loses his legal fight definitely seems like they’ll be on Fisk’s agenda.



The Defenders Reunite

Marvel – Netflix

The worst-kept secret in the MCU right now is that The Defenders will be reuniting in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) has already returned to the series, and Luke Cage (Mike Colter) made a surprise return in the Season 2 finale. Colter was also the one who leaked that Finn Jones is also returning as Danny Rand/Iron Fist in Born Again Season 3. So the whole Marvel-Netflix Defenders gang will make it to the MCU. The only question is, what will they be up to?

Matt Murdock will need allies on the outside who can both protect the city and work to clear his name. The Defenders could definitely be that force, and, perhaps, we’ll see them (and other familiar faces) edge towards that “Heroes for Hire” rebrand Marvel-Netflix fans have been waiting a decade for.



A New Muse Emerges

Marvel – Disney+

The Born Again Season 2 Finale let no more room for any speculation: Dr. Heather Glenn’s (Margarita Levieva) slow descent into darkness ended with her officially donning the mask of Muse, the artist/serial killer who nearly killed her in Season 1.

Heather Glenn becoming Muse II (or “Lady Muse”) is a flip on Marvel Comics lore, which saw the soul of the first Muse influence a young struggling artist named Morgan Whittier by appearing to her from beyond the grave. Obviously, in the MCU remix, Dr. Glenn saw the first Muse as a traumatic figment throughout Season 2, while slowly having her point of view align with the killer.



When Will Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Be Released?

Marvel – Disney+

At this point, Marvel Studios and Disney+ have established a pretty consistent pattern, releasing Daredevil: Born Again Seasons 1 and 2 in March of 2025 and 2026, respectively. Season 3 is already tentatively slated to be released in March of 2027.

Daredevil: Born Again streams on Disney+. Discuss Season 2 (including the Finale) with us over on the ComicBook Forum!