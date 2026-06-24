4 Incredible Animated Sci-Fi Shows Not Enough People Talk About

The sci-fi genre is one of the most consistently popular across most major forms of media, but there are always sci-fi stories that don’t get mentioned enough. As science fiction has a way of evolving with the times, the genre has been able to maintain an impressive level of popularity over several generations. Many of the best sci-fi shows have cemented themselves as truly iconic pieces of media, proving hugely influential and earning massive loyal fan bases. However, as is inevitable with a genre so saturated, there are always good sci-fi series that slip through the cracks to become severely underrated.

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The high-concept nature of sci-fi often means that its stories require relatively high budgets to bring to life convincingly. Animation is a perfect solution to this problem, as it allows for visual consistency without the need for excessive realism in its effects. Over the years, there have been many great animated sci-fi shows, but they don’t all get as much appreciation as they deserve. Even though they’re utterly exceptional, nobody seems to talk about these great animated science fiction shows anywhere near enough.

4) Arcane

Arcane might not be pure sci-fi, but that doesn’t stop it from being exceptional. A blend of fantasy and sci-fi that delves into both cyberpunk and steampunk territory, Arcane stands out as an animated sci-fi show that outclasses many live-action series. Set in the League of Legends universe, its story primarily focuses on sisters Vi and Jinx, voiced by Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Purnell, respectively. Airing over two seasons, critical acclaim was heaped upon Arcane for almost every aspect of the show.

In fairness, Arcane is talked about a reasonable amount for an animated sci-fi show. However, considering its quality and many truly unique aspects, the scant recognition it receives is nowhere near the amount it deserves. A show as groundbreaking, breathtaking, and gorgeously crafted as Arcane should be more vocally hailed as one of the best pieces of media created in the 21st century so far, but while its reputation is strong, it simply isn’t talked about enough.

3) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Hailed by some as a perfect sci-fi TV show, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is another great example of how well modern animation can realize even the most complex sci-fi stories. Set in the Cyberpunk universe, Edgerunners serves as a tie-in to the video game Cyberpunk 2077, telling the original story of David Martinez, a young cybernetically enhanced criminal navigating the dangerous streets of Night City. Almost immediately upon its Netflix release, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners received considerable critical acclaim.

While Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was well-received by critics and fans alike, it’s not mentioned as often as it deserves in terms of sci-fi TV shows. The way it brings the Cyberpunk franchise to life is absolutely outstanding, and even led to a more favorable reappraisal of the video game it was based on. Considering its gorgeous animation and visual style, rich and well-built world, and impressively poignant narrative, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners stands out as another animated sci-fi show that isn’t mentioned anywhere near as often as it deserves.

2) Scavengers Reign

While there have been many great recent HBO shows, few have been as criminally overlooked as Scavengers Reign. Its story follows the survivors of a damaged interstellar cargo ship who find themselves stranded on the far-flung planet Vesta, where they attempt to survive among its complex native flora and fauna. Though it only ran for a single 12-episode season before it was cancelled, Scavengers Reign managed to secure itself a considerably fierce cult following.

Breathtakingly gorgeous and rich in its sci-fi concept, Scavengers Reign is a far more introspective entry into the genre than many others of its kind. Its atmosphere of survival and adventure rather than outright action stands out as a key strength, but also perhaps points to why it isn’t as widely talked about as it deserves. Though it may be one of the most unique and exceptional animated sci-fi shows in living memory, for some reason, Scavengers Reign doesn’t get much attention at all.

1) Pantheon

Adapted from a series of short stories by acclaimed sci-fi writer Ken Liu, Pantheon tells the story of a world changed by the advent of mind uploading technology. With an impressive voice cast stacked with talent, including Paul Dano, Aaron Eckhart, Rosemarie DeWitt, Daniel Dae Kim, and Ron Livingston, Pantheon is a show that is staggering in its quality. With a sleek animation style and a hard-hitting sci-fi premise, it proved an immediate hit with critics, who heaped praise on the show.

Despite being adapted from the works of an acclaimed writer and earning considerable critical appreciation, Pantheon struggles to be recognized as the exceptional piece of sci-fi that it is. It certainly has a dedicated following and is hailed as an excellent cyberpunk TV show, but it hasn’t received the widespread popularity that it deserves. In truth, it’s hardly talked about anywhere near enough, especially considering how well the show executes its complex sci-fi ideas.

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