5 Animated Sci-Fi Shows That Outclass Most Live-Action Series

From classics like Star Trek: The Original Series and Firefly to modern releases like Severance and Pluribus, it’s clear the sci-fi genre has an enduring appeal. And although many of its greatest hits are live-action series, the value of animation can’t be discounted. Just like the greatest animated fantasy shows, science fiction’s best uses of the medium overcome physical and financial constraints. This can lead to longer runs, more creative turns, and a faster take-off for certain titles.

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And some of the best animated sci-fi shows outclass many live-action competitors. While it’s hard to top the classics, or even huge hits like The Expanse and Severance, these animated series are above and beyond so many mid-tier science-fiction shows. They’re more creative, more capable of taking risks, and sometimes more entertaining. Note: This doesn’t include sci-fi anime, as that would require a second list.

5) Rick and Morty

Image via Adult Swim

It’d be easy to write off Rick and Morty for its absurd humor and storylines, but these elements of the show prove how inventive animated sci-fi can get. And the Adult Swim series does dig into fascinating and complex science-fiction concepts, masterfully making them accessible to dedicated fans of the genre and casual viewers alike. Of course, those well acquainted with science fiction will also appreciate all the ways that Rick and Morty pokes fun at the category and its conventions. It’s clear the series knows what it’s talking about beneath all the humor, and it proves more clever and creative than many mid-tier live-action offerings (and even some of the more popular ones).

4) Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

Star Wars’ TV universe continues to expand, but The Clone Wars remains among the franchise’s best television releases. It sits beside Andor at the top of that ranking, and it comes in above Star Wars’ other live-action series. Despite being a different medium than the prequel trilogy, it builds on its characters and lore in fascinating ways. And even with a slower start and earlier seasons aimed at a younger audience, it gets more mature as it continues — and manages to tackle certain topics with more depth than the Star Wars movies. It’s an impressive addition to the franchise, on par with its live-action releases. And in terms of popularity, nostalgia, and quality, it’s more memorable than plenty of sci-fi shows outside the franchise as well.

3) Arcane

Image via Netflix

Arcane straddles the line between fantasy and science fiction, and the Netflix series delivers a masterful blend of both — and surpasses many live-action shows in both categories. It’s a show that utilizes its medium to the fullest, achieving a visual style that’s distinct from most other sci-fi fare. This makes its most powerful moments hit harder, and Arcane doesn’t lean on its animation alone. It also masterfully weaves its story together and creates deeply believable characters and conflicts. Its political intrigue and stakes match those of the best live-action sci-fi shows, and its visuals take it beyond them. It’s a series that truly deserves to be dubbed a masterpiece.

2) Futurama

Image Courtesy of Hulu

A list of incredible animated sci-fi shows would be incomplete without Futurama, a series that’s impressively still going — and is one of the most influential additions to the genre, particularly when it comes to satire. Futurama laid the groundwork for series like Rick and Morty, using its futuristic setting and sci-fi elements to critique the category and the world off-screen. Its use of sci-fi concepts and tropes is impressive, and it showcases is a refreshing amount of knowledge. It’s just as smart as most live-action sci-fi, and its charm and humor often surpasses those of other series. It’s no wonder it remains a sci-fi staple, even after all these years.

1) Invincible

Image Courtesy of Prime Video

There are many great live-action superhero series, but Invincible manages to match or top most of them. The Prime Video show takes a realistic, gritty approach to what the existence of superheroes would look like, and it never shies away from dark subjects or gore. It’s much like The Boys in that regard, though its storytelling is often tighter. And its animation makes it far easier to pull off its bloody, epic action sequences. It also gives the show a memorable style that stands out from other offerings. And while many superhero shows lean into sci-fi to some degree, Invincible takes advantage of the genre’s conventions, whether it’s through its trips into space, journeys through the multiverse, or its use of tech. It’s too soon to call it a perfect series, but its current seasons make a good case for it. It’s difficult to find sci-fi shows, especially in the superhero subgenre, that compare.

What’s an animated sci-fi show you think outclasses most live-action series? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!