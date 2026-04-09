7 Great Animated Sci-Fi Shows Not Enough People Remember

The world of science fiction hasn’t just been a part of the live-action scene, but also various animated projects have spawned from the genre. With franchises like Star Trek and Star Wars creating their own animated series to expand on their universes, there have been far more stories that have been lost to the seas of time released over the years. Luckily, we’ve had the chance here at ComicBook.com to list some of our favorite forgotten animated series that rank as some of the “best of the best” from the world of science fiction.

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7.) Exosquad

Image courtesy of Universal Cartoon Studios

Exosquad might have been a Saturday morning cartoon that had a wide line of toys and merchandise, but its story was a heavy one for its marketing and release time. Introduced as a story of humanity on the verge of eradication and enslavement, the mech-based series pits mankind against a race of organisms created by humans themselves. Running for two seasons with fifty-two episodes total, Exosquad conclusively ends its story, making for a science-fiction story that can often get left out of the conversation but deserves more eyeballs. First premiering in 1993, airing on the likes of USA Network, the science-fiction cartoon earned its place on this list with its adult-themed storylines and compelling themes.

6.) ReBoot

mainframe Entertainment

ReBoot starts as more Saturday-morning fare, introducing Bob and the denizens of Mainframe as they fight viruses like MegaByte and Hexadecimal, but it eventually becomes something else entirely. Running for four seasons, the CG-animated series was one of the first of its kind when it debuted in 1994. Like so many other animated projects, ReBoot was given a new lease on life once it began airing on Cartoon Network, eventually helping the franchise to release movies to wrap its story. While the series might have ended on a cliffhanger, that shouldn’t dissuade people from checking out Mainframe for the first time.

5.) Star Trek: Prodigy

Image courtesy of CBS Eye Animation Productions

Star Trek’s biggest animated effort might be Star Trek: Lower Decks, but the comedy series is far from the only animation that has been released by the Paramount franchise. Star Trek: Prodigy released in 2021, bringing back Voyager favorite, Captain Janeway, to help usher in this big spin-off. While the series ultimately ended following the release of its second season, many fans have been dying for Paramount to flip the script and give the animated show a season three. The series initially begins with a ragtag group of aliens running a Starfleet ship, only for season two to bring in more elements from the Federation. With Paramount set to merge with Warner Bros, we might never see this show return, though this shouldn’t stop fans from revisiting its original two seasons.

4.) Monster Force

universal

Monster Force might not have an intriguing storyline like Exosquad or ReBoot, but the Saturday morning cartoon did focus on the Universal Monsters in a wild new makeover. In Monster Force, the series focuses on a band of monster hunters who fight against the likes of Dracula, the Wolfman, the Mummy, and more. Unfortunately, the series hasn’t made its way to streaming, though it’s worth mentioning here if you’re a fan of the classic monsters and are looking for a wild new take on some of the Universal entrants.

3.) Invasion America

Warner Bros

Considering the pedigree of the creators of Invasion America, it’s hard to believe that the animated series gets so lost in the shuffle when it comes to discussing science fiction shows of the past. Created by legendary director Steven Spielberg, the thirteen-episode series tells the tale of the alien Cale-Oosha as he attempts to prevent his race from claiming the resources of Earth. When Cale meets Rita Carter, the two have a child as David Carter becomes the limited series’ hero. With thirteen episodes to its name, Invasion America is a breezy series that still has some of the creativity and intrigue that Spielberg has been most known for.

2.) The Zeta Project

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Television

When it comes to the many projects that have filled the DC Animated Universe, The Zeta Project is easily the most forgotten, especially in comparison to the likes of Batman, Superman, and the Justice League. The Zeta Project was a Kids WB original series that is actually a spin-off of Batman Beyond, as the automoton encountered Terry McGinnis before receiving a side story all his own. Receiving two seasons following its debut in 2001, the spin-off explored more of the futuristic Gotham City while also taking Zeta and his sidekick, Ro, on the road. While the show doesn’t have a conclusive ending, it’s essential viewing for those who want to experience the entirety of the DCAU.

1.) Sealab 2021

Courtesy of Adult Swim

Sealab 2021 is anything but serious, but the Adult Swim series is still worthy of your time, whether you’re looking for hilarity or sci-fi exploits. Airing over four seasons since it began in the year 2000, the animated remake of Sealab 2020 was one of the most talked-about early entries of the Cartoon Network programming block. The show’s episodes still have jokes that are recited to this day, and if you never had the chance to check out Sealab, it’s most assuredly worth your time.

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