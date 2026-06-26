5 Great Harry Potter Spells That Need To Be Used More in the Remake

The cornerstone of the Harry Potter franchise is its many remarkable magic spells, but some aren’t used nearly enough. When the movie adaptations of the Harry Potter book series were first released, the franchise was immediately catapulted into iconic territory, securing monumental success and a level of popularity that only seems to have increased in the years since. The news of HBO’s Harry Potter TV remake has only served to create even more buzz around the beloved fantasy story, with an all-new approach to adapting it on the small screen as opposed to the major movie franchise that came before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The remake isn’t just a chance to recast Harry Potter characters, but also to offer a more comprehensive adaptation of the source material. The episodic format allows for longer-form storytelling, which means the TV remake will be able to better bring the franchise’s many spells to life. Across the books, movies, and video games, many incredibly useful and interesting spells have been introduced, and the HBO remake has the perfect chance to make far greater use of them. Considering how useful the following spells are in everyday wizarding life, they simply must be used far more in the upcoming Harry Potter remake.

5) Flipendo

Flipendo, also known as the Knockback Jinx, is a spell that will be incredibly familiar to fans of the Harry Potter video games. It didn’t appear in any of the books or the original movie franchise, but was introduced in the beloved Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone game. Harry’s repeated cries of “Flipendo!” are likely seared indelibly into the memories of those who played the games, but also, Hogwarts Legacy fans will be familiar with its uses.

Introducing Flipendo into the Harry Potter TV remake would be a great way to pay homage to some of the other beloved media the franchise has delivered. It doesn’t need to be limited to simple fan service, though; Flipendo has many uses, especially when it comes to non-lethal duels. Considering it was initially conceived purely as a video game mechanic, seeing it make its way into an official live-action adaptation would be a great use of the Knockback Jinx.

4) Scourgify

Easily one of the most useful spells in the entire Harry Potter franchise is Scourgify, also known as the Scouring Charm. Most clearly shown in the movies during Harry’s first trip to the Burrow, the Scouring Charm is used to clean messes via magic. It’s more regularly used in the books, as they offer a greater insight into daily wizarding life, but with the relative constraints of a movie’s runtime, it wasn’t often shown outside of background details in the film adaptations.

This is something that the Harry Potter TV show can change. With the longer runtime afforded by its TV format, Scourgify can be used more regularly, better demonstrating how magic is employed to assist wizards and witches with mundane tasks. It’s a spell that helps build a picture of just how wonderfully different life is in the Wizarding World, and while the movies weren’t able to make too much use of it, it’s something that we hope to see a little more of in the TV remake.

3) Reparo

When it comes to pure functionality, Reparo is possibly one of the most useful spells in the Harry Potter franchise. Also known as the Mending Charm, Reparo can be used to repair broken objects in an instant. In the movies, it was only really used to fix Harry’s broken glasses, but in the books and video games, countless other uses of the Mending Charm have been demonstrated. It’s one of the most useful spells in the franchise, and including it is one of the changes that the Harry Potter reboot must make.

In terms of how much Reparo can assist wizards and witches in daily life, there are few spells as obviously useful. Being able to so easily fix something broken is majorly helpful in everyday life, and the spell has been shown to have the ability to repair broken statues, items of all kinds, and even structures. The many potential uses of Reparo, combined with its obvious applications throughout Harry Potter’s story, mean that it’s a spell we hope to see much more often in the TV reboot.

2) Episkey

Episkey is a spell that is used incredibly sparingly in both the Harry Potter books and movies. A minor healing charm, it is used to instantly heal Harry Potter’s broken nose in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. In the book, Harry then later uses it to heal Demelza Robins’ split lip, outlining another use of the spell. Considering just how useful Episkey can be, it seems strange that it is hardly used at all in the franchise so far.

As the characters of the Harry Potter franchise are regularly getting into scrapes and battling dark wizards, being able to heal minor injuries on the fly is something that is undoubtedly incredibly helpful. While it’s clearly no replacement for a trip to the Hospital Wing, it would be good to see it used a little more in the upcoming reboot. Having minor cuts, scrapes, and breakages healed quickly with Episkey is something of a no-brainer, so hopefully the reboot will make far better use of it than the books and movies did.

1) Revelio

The Revelio Charm was never used in the original Harry Potter books or movies, but that hasn’t stopped it from becoming an incredibly useful spell within the franchise. Having featured heavily in several Harry Potter video games, including most notably in Hogwarts Legacy, it was also used by Newt Scamander at the end of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them to reveal Grindelwald’s true appearance. Used to reveal hidden or concealed objects, Revelio is a spell that many wizards and witches seem to find incredibly useful.

Considering how widely Revelio has been incorporated into the franchise since the original movies, it only seems natural that the TV remake should adopt the spell. There are a number of ways in which Revelio might help Harry throughout his story, as well as numerous other supporting characters. Revelio seems the natural way for a member of the magical community to make sense of the world around them, so it could prove important to include more prominently in HBO’s Harry Potter TV show.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!