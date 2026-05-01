7 Harry Potter Changes From the Books the HBO Reboot Must Make

With the Harry Potter TV show inching ever closer to its eventual release, the HBO reboot could potentially make some crucial changes to the story. After the first book was released in 1997, the series grew into one of the world’s most enthralling literary sensations, being adapted into blockbuster movies that only furthered the franchise’s popularity. Across the Harry Potter movie moments that gripped fans and the real-world controversies that have since dominated discussion about the franchise, the Harry Potter franchise remains as culturally relevant and engaging as ever. The release of a TV reboot adaptation of the books is especially interesting for fans hoping to see a more faithful depiction of the source material.

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While the Harry Potter movies remain iconic, they took some liberties with the written source material. The reboot TV show will likely do the same, which affords it the opportunity to make a few key tweaks to elements of the story. Regardless of fans’ opinions on Harry Potter’s creator and her views, there are aspects of the books that have simply not aged well, and the TV show will have to make adaptations in order to make the reboot a success with modern audiences.

7) Reworking Insensitive Stereotypes

One of the most common criticisms of the Harry Potter books is that they feature a number of stereotypes that seem insensitive at best, and problematic at worst. The handling of characters such as Seamus Finnigan, Fleur Delacour, Cho Chang, and Viktor Krum has all been posited to represent insensitive stereotypical views of certain cultures. This extends to the characterization of some of Harry Potter’s magical creatures, such as House-Elves and Goblins, all of which are areas the TV show could subtly rework.

6) Everything About Rita Skeeter

J.K. Rowling’s personal views have come to overshadow the Harry Potter franchise in many ways, which has unfortunately tainted even relatively minor aspects of its story. One prominent example of this is Rita Skeeter, the unpleasant and unethical journalist who repeatedly invades students’ privacy in pursuit of her latest stories. Concerns about her characterization and description in the books being a thinly veiled outlet for Rowling’s own politics have drawn huge scrutiny, so simply retooling the character will likely be necessary in order to ensure the HBO reboot can’t be accused of the same.

5) The Explanation of Hogwarts’ House System

Not all of the issues regarding Harry Potter’s source material are inherently political or societal in nature. One change the Harry Potter reboot must make from the movies and books is the explanation of Hogwarts’ house system. The idea that 11-year-olds would be divided and judged by a single characteristic or personality trait is both absurd and problematic, and seems to reinforce harmful prejudice in the minds of Hogwarts students. No major overhaul is necessary, but a simple reworking of the dialog around the house system would be a welcome change for the reboot to make.

4) Explaining Away Nagging Plot Holes

With the massive popularity of the Harry Potter franchise, there comes a level of scrutiny that most stories aren’t subjected to. The books feature far fewer plot holes than the movies, but the TV reboot could do away with the majority of them with relatively simple explanations. Taking the time to address issues with the logistics of the story raised by fans over the years would be a great way to show the evolution of the franchise over time, without needing to make any fundamental changes to the narrative.

3) Hogwarts’ Bizarre Tolerance of Bullying Needs to Change

One element of the books that Harry Potter season 1 must change is the entrenched culture of bullying at Hogwarts. From the moment of arrival, Harry witnesses Malfoy bullying people based on their magical ability, parentage, and economic status, but this bully culture also extends to teachers. The likes of Snape, Umbridge, and even Hagrid could all be seen as having unfairly treated students while acting as professors, and there seems to be a general tolerance of bullying across the board at Hogwarts. Doing something to address the handling of these issues is incredibly important, particularly when it comes to the young and impressionable audience the show is sure to draw.

2) It Must Address the Dursleys’ Abusive Behavior

The way the Dursleys treated Harry isn’t often talked about as much as it deserves, because the Muggles were outright abusive to their young nephew. Their treatment of Harry is truly abhorrent, but the Weasleys are the only characters who make any concerted attempt to intervene. It’s an important change that the HBO show simply must make, as the franchise otherwise risks glossing over an issue that could potentially distress and upset its audience.

1) The Overly Simplistic Exploration of Morality Must Go

In narrative terms, the Harry Potter franchise’s handling of morality leaves much to be desired. There’s very little true complexity involved for every character except Snape, as they essentially all fall under the column of either good or evil. For example, every Death Eater is abhorrent, while the Order of the Phoenix are ultimately good, and even Hogwarts students eventually pick a side. Adding in a little ambiguity and moral complexity would go a long way in the reboot, and could allow the HBO TV show to inject a little originality into its Harry Potter adaptation.

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