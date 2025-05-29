10 Best Characters in the Harry Potter Franchise, Ranked

Harry Potter was a milestone, and that’s no surprise to anyone. The franchise stood out in world cinema not just for being a strong adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s books, but also for blending fantasy, adventure, and drama in a way that felt truly unique. But the truth is, the real heart of the story lies in the characters – they’re what give real depth to the universe. Over the course of eight movies, people got the chance to follow storylines filled with growth, loss, tough moral choices, and inner struggles. And with so many characters, it’s hard to say who mattered most or who deserves the spotlight for great character development.

With that in mind, here are the 10 best characters in the Harry Potter film franchise. Who had the strongest arc? Who made a real impact on the plot? Who stood out from the very first movie? It’s not just about who’s the most charismatic – it’s about who truly moves the story forward.

10) Rubeus Hagrid

Rubeus Hagrid is the first welcoming face of the wizarding world for Harry – and by extension, for the audience. Not only does he introduce the protagonist to magic, but he also represents pure goodness in a universe full of moral conflicts. With his rough yet affectionate manner, Hagrid plays the role of protector, friend, and even a quasi-father figure, especially during Harry’s early years at Hogwarts. His loyalty to Dumbledore, his love for magical creatures, and his constant willingness to help make him one of the most human and emotionally grounded characters in the saga. Even without taking part in major battles or strategic decisions, he provides the emotional backbone of several key moments.

He doesn’t go through a dramatic arc of transformation, but his consistency, his heart, and his deep connection to the core values of the series make him impossible to overlook. He’s the kind of character who, even when out of the spotlight, quietly holds the story together with affection and humanity.

9) Sirius Black

Sirius Black is one of the most magnetic characters in the saga, with a presence that leaves a strong impression in every film he appears in. Introduced as a threat, he quickly proves to be a crucial ally and one of Harry’s most meaningful connections. His relationship with the protagonist is full of affection and identification, but above all, hope – for the first time, Harry catches a glimpse of a life beyond Hogwarts, one where he isn’t alone. This promise of family and freedom makes Sirius’ presence especially powerful in the story. And it’s exactly that expectation that makes his death so heartbreaking.

Even with limited screen time, Sirius represents everything Harry longs for and fears losing: a home, a sense of belonging, and a link to the past. He doesn’t go through a full arc of redemption or personal transformation, but his emotional and symbolic weight is undeniable. His impact comes less from his actions and more from what he means to Harry.

8) Neville Longbottom

Neville Longbottom is perhaps the character with the most surprising and rewarding growth arc in the franchise. Introduced as a clumsy, shy student and often the target of jokes, he gradually evolves into one of the bravest wizards at Hogwarts. His transformation is subtle, built up moment by moment, until his insecurity gives way to quiet determination. By Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, he steps up as a true leader, facing Voldemort without hesitation and destroying one of the most critical Horcruxes – no small feat. He embodies the hidden strength and value of characters who develop far from the spotlight.

What makes Neville so significant is that his heroism doesn’t come from a prophecy, a famous lineage, or raw talent, but from the conscious decision to act despite fear. His impact on the story may come later, but it’s essential to how everything ends.

7) Draco Malfoy

Some people’s favorite character isn’t the hero – it’s the morally gray one. Draco Malfoy begins as the classic antagonist: arrogant, judgmental, and always trying to undermine Harry and his friends. Early on, he serves more as a symbol of house rivalry and pure-blood elitism than as a fully fleshed-out character. But starting with Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Draco goes through a notable shift. He stops being just a smug bully and becomes a conflicted young man, caught between the crushing weight of family expectations and a war he’s clearly not ready to face.

This humanization of Draco is one of the most compelling aspects of the saga’s second half. He never fully redeems himself, but his reluctance to commit murder and his visible torment show that he’s not inherently cruel. His role in the story is crucial because it reminds us that not all villains are evil by nature. He adds much-needed nuance to the series’ moral landscape and helps blur the line between good and evil in a way that feels honest and grounded.

6) Ron Weasley

Ron Weasley is often underestimated, but his role in the Harry Potter films is crucial – not just as Harry’s best friend, but as a bridge between the audience and the wizarding world. Ron brings humanity to the journey from the start: he experiences jealousy, insecurity, fear, and anger, which makes him feel deeply real. Coming from a large family with little prestige, he often feels overshadowed by others. But it’s exactly by confronting these insecurities that Ron grows. He’s not the brightest or the bravest, but he’s always there, returning to the group even after failures, always choosing to stay.

In the movies, he doesn’t lead the story, but he supports much of it. Still, his screen time sometimes reduces him to comic relief, and as a result, his arc is a bit less developed. Some of his struggles are resolved quickly or superficially, which puts him a step below other characters with more distinct transformations. However, his presence is constant and highly relevant.

5) Lord Voldemort

The main antagonist is so powerful that he cannot even be named. Lord Voldemort is the villain whose threat looms over the entire story, even when he is physically absent. He embodies fear, absolute power, and an obsessive quest for immortality and control. In the films, he is cold, calculating, and ruthless, willing to destroy anything and anyone who stands in his way to achieve his goals. As the symbol of evil, he is essential to the plot’s development, serving as the ultimate obstacle Harry must overcome to fulfill his destiny.

However, unlike other characters, Voldemort has no development or transformation arc. He remains firm in his ambition and disdain for humanity, reinforcing his role as a purely antagonistic force. His importance lies less in internal change and more in the impact he exerts on the world around him. He is the classic villain: a dark force without nuance, yet indispensable to giving meaning to the story.

4) Hermione Granger

Hermione stands out from many characters, even those considered powerful in the story. She’s the brains of the operation – one of the most consistent and capable figures. Known for her sharp intelligence, mastery of magic, and strong sense of justice, Hermione is responsible for getting Harry and Ron out of countless tight spots, not just with spells but with planning, strategy, and knowledge. Her dedication to both her studies and the greater good elevates her beyond the role of “sidekick,” making her one of the greatest forces in the saga. Without Hermione, it’s hard to imagine the group making it through to the end alive.

She also brings emotional maturity to the trio, balancing Ron’s impulsiveness and Harry’s intuition in an essential way. While she doesn’t experience a drastic transformation arc, she remains indispensable. Hermione is, without exaggeration, the foundation that holds the story together.

3) Albus Dumbledore

The archetypal mentor, Albus Dumbledore is wise, enigmatic, and always a step ahead of everyone else. He guides Harry not only with magical knowledge but also through profound moral and philosophical lessons. What makes him even more fascinating is that he is not an infallible figure. The movies gradually reveal his flaws: his manipulation of information, guilt over past decisions, and the heavy burden of secrets he chooses to keep. This duality between the idealized mentor and the flawed man adds important dramatic depth, especially in the final chapters when his youth and past come to light.

Dumbledore is a key figure in the narrative. He orchestrates the most complex plans, indirectly shapes Harry’s entire journey, and remains one of the few wizards Voldemort truly fears. As Hogwarts’ headmaster, he commands the story from behind the scenes with both intelligence and human vulnerability. His impact on the plot is enormous, and his death marks a major turning point in the saga.

2) Severus Snape

Severus Snape is truly an enigma, and that’s what makes him so compelling. At first, he comes across as harsh, cold, and often cruel. For much of the saga, he seems like a potential villain, but the revelation that he’s been a double agent all along, driven by a silent love for Lily Potter, completely changes his arc and positions him as one of the greatest heroes in the story. His moral complexity elevates the franchise’s tone: Snape doesn’t act out of idealized nobility, but out of guilt, loyalty, and love – yet his actions ultimately have a decisive impact.

He protects Harry from the shadows, deceives Voldemort, and stays true to his mission despite being hated by almost everyone. His death and the revelation of his story reshape not only how we view him but also how we understand Harry. Snape represents a difficult, imperfect, and painful redemption, making him one of the most memorable characters in the entire saga. Few characters influence the plot so powerfully even after death, and Snape does so with lasting force.

1) Harry Potter

For many, Harry Potter himself might not seem like the best character, since much of his journey is shaped by destiny. However, what makes him strong isn’t just that he’s “the chosen one,” but how he handles that responsibility. He’s courageous, yes, but also vulnerable, impulsive, and at times, uncertain. His story is one of loss, sacrifice, and carrying a burden heavier than most can imagine. Even so, he never abandons his morality, loyalty, or commitment to doing what’s right – even when it means challenging authority.

Throughout the saga, Harry matures through adversity: he learns to trust himself, question those around him, and, above all, understand that being a hero isn’t about glory, but about making hard choices. He confronts Voldemort not out of revenge, but from a deep sense of responsibility and compassion. Harry may not be the brightest or most powerful, but he is undoubtedly the most human – and for that reason, he is rightly the franchise’s most complete and important character.