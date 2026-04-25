Everything Coming to Pluto TV in May 2026

The end of April is upon us and that means it is time for new programming to make its way to streaming platforms. While most of the subscription-based services have started rolling out their new arrivals list, so have the free services—including Pluto TV. The free streamer has some great movie and television show additions arriving next month, especially if you’re a fan of television.
Videos by ComicBook.com
In May, Pluto TV will start streaming all episodes of The CW’s Arrow and The 100, returning both series to streaming after their departure from Netflix late last year. The streamer is also going to be your destination for Battlestar Galactica starting May 1st, with all four seasons, the pilot miniseries, and two feature films arriving. And these titles? They’re only scratching the surface. Read on for everything arriving on Pluto TV as of May 1st.
Comedy
The Addams Family (1991)
Addams Family Values
Airplane II: The Sequel
Airplane!
Are We Done Yet?
Are We There Yet?
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop II
Beverly Hills Cop III
Blended
Buddy Games
Buddy Games: Spring Awakening
Can’t Hardly Wait
Catch Me If You Can (2002)
Encino Man
Galaxy Quest
Good Burger
The Guilt Trip
Harlem Nights
Hot Tub Time Machine
Hot Tub Time Machine 2
I Love You, Man
I Spy
In & Out
Jawbreaker (1999)
Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back
Look Who’s Talking
Look Who’s Talking Too
Major League
Moms’ Night Out
Mother (1996)
Multiplicity
Nacho Libre
Nobody’s Fool (2018)
Old School
Orange County
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Postcards From The Edge
Rock The Kasbah
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
She’s Having A Baby
So I Married An Axe Murderer
Stripes (1981)
The Golden Child
The Kings Of Summer
The Longest Yard (2005)
The Out Of Towners (1970)
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Wayne’s World
Wayne’s World 2
What To Expect When You’re Expecting
Action & Sci-Fi
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi
A Soldier’s Story
Ambush (2023)
Armored
Attack The Block
Below
The Blind Swordsman: Zatoichi
Congo
Cosmic Sin
Danger Close
Dead Presidents
Devotion
Eagle Eye
Equals
Faster
First Blood
Flags Of Our Fathers
Flight Of The Intruder
Fortress: Sniper’s Eye
Four Brothers
Frank Miller’s Sin City
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra
Ghost Rider Spirit Of Vengeance
Gladiator
The Great Raid
Hamburger Hill
Homefront
House of Flying Daggers
Hudson Hawk
Iron Monkey
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
Night Hunter
The One (2001)
Paid In Full (2002)
Pain & Gain
Peacemaker, The (1997)
Project Almanac
The Raid: Redemption
The Raid 2
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Revenge Of The Green Dragons
Rules Of Engagement
S.W.A.T. (2003)
S.W.A.T.: Firefight
S.W.A.T.: Under Siege
Saving Private Ryan
Shooter (2007)
Supercop
Tears Of The Sun
The Big Hit
The Brothers Grimm
The Fortress (2021)
The Legend Of Hercules
The Monuments Men
The Professional (1994)
Top Gun: Maverick
Ultraviolet (2006)
Undisputed
Universal Soldier
War Of The Worlds (2005)
We Were Soldiers
Wildcat (2021)
Zathura: A Space Adventure
Zone 414
Drama & Thriller
A Soldier’s Story
Allied
Babel
Beau Is Afraid
Better Luck Tomorrow
Big Eyes
Bottom Of The 9th
Braveheart
Bringing Out The Dead
Destroyer
Disturbia
Echo Boomers
First Cow
Forrest Gump
Georgetown
Ginger & Rosa
Girl in Progress
Gloria Bell
God’s Creatures
Good Time
Hannibal
Inside Llewyn Davis
Instant Family
Janet Planet
Jungleland
Marvin’s Room
Miles Ahead
Mississippi Grind
Music of the Heart
Nerve
Past Lives
Percy Vs Goliath
Primal Fear
Priscilla
Rachel Getting Married
Seven Psychopaths
Shutter Island
Silence
Sleeping Dogs
Spotlight
Stepmom
Terms Of Endearment
The Exception
The Farewell
The Forger
The Gift (2000)
The Godfather
The Godfather Part II
The Godfather Coda: The Death Of Michael Corleone
The Grifters
The Humans
The Inspection
The Lovers
The Manchurian Candidate
The Night Clerk
The Silence Of The Lambs
The Tailor Of Panama
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Vanished
The Vanishing Of Sidney Hall
The Virgin Suicides
There Will Be Blood
Tuesday
Under The Silver Lake
Up In The Air
We Own The Night
You Hurt My Feelings
Romance & Musical
Almost Famous
Center Stage
Chocolat
Clueless
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button
Failure To Launch
Footloose (2011)
Grease
Heartburn
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days
Licorice Pizza
The Mortal Instruments
Muriel’s Wedding
Pretty In Pink
Revolutionary Road
Serendipity
She’s All That
She’s Having A Baby
She’s The Man
What To Expect When You’re Expecting
Wings Of The Dove
Horror & Suspense
30 Days Of Night (2007)
30 Days Of Night: Dark Days
Below
The Blob (1988)
Bodies Bodies Bodies
Climax
The Covenant (2006)
The Craft: Legacy
Crawl
Cujo
Deliver Us From Evil
The Faculty
Fright Night (1985)
Green Room
The Haunting In Connecticut
Hereditary
Idle Hands
Life After Beth
Mimic
Pet Sematary (2019)
Slice
Urban Legend
Urban Legends: Bloody Mary
Urban Legends: The Final Cut
The Wolf Of Snow Hollow
The Woman In Black
Classics & Westerns
Big Jake (1971)
Dakota
Detective Story
El Dorado
Father Goose
Flying Tigers
Funny Face
G.I. Blues
Hang ‘Em High
High Noon
Hondo
In Harm’s Way
Island In The Sky
Operation Petticoat
Paris When It Sizzles
Rio Lobo
Roustabout
Run For Cover
Slow West
Strategic Air Command
The Bridges At Toko-Ri
The Duel (2014)
The Fighting Seabees
The High And The Mighty
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
The Sons Of Katie Elder
True Grit (1969)
Young Guns
Young Guns II
Documentary
De Palma
An Inconvenient Truth
Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind
Oasis: Supersonic
Stop Making Sense
The Kill Team
New Series
The 100: The post-apocalyptic drama with a devoted fanbase, following young survivors sent back to a ravaged Earth nearly a century after nuclear war. Seven seasons, 100 episodes.
Arrow: The superhero series that launched a franchise, following Oliver Queen’s transformation from billionaire playboy to vigilante defender of Star City. Eight seasons, 170 episodes.
Battlestar Galactica: The action-packed sci-fi epic that reinvented the cult classic about the survivors of a robot rebellion crossing the galaxy to find a new home. Four seasons, 74 episodes, plus pilot miniseries and two feature films.
Hart of Dixie: The warmhearted romantic comedy-drama following a New York doctor who unexpectedly sets up practice in a small Alabama town. Four seasons, 76 episodes.
My Wife & Kids: The beloved family sitcom starring Damon Wayans as a modern-day patriarch with a distinct parenting style. Five seasons, 123 episodes.
What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!