Everything Coming to Pluto TV in May 2026

The end of April is upon us and that means it is time for new programming to make its way to streaming platforms. While most of the subscription-based services have started rolling out their new arrivals list, so have the free services—including Pluto TV. The free streamer has some great movie and television show additions arriving next month, especially if you’re a fan of television.

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In May, Pluto TV will start streaming all episodes of The CW’s Arrow and The 100, returning both series to streaming after their departure from Netflix late last year. The streamer is also going to be your destination for Battlestar Galactica starting May 1st, with all four seasons, the pilot miniseries, and two feature films arriving. And these titles? They’re only scratching the surface. Read on for everything arriving on Pluto TV as of May 1st.

Comedy

The Addams Family (1991)

Addams Family Values

Airplane II: The Sequel

Airplane!

Are We Done Yet?

Are We There Yet?

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

Blended

Buddy Games

Buddy Games: Spring Awakening

Can’t Hardly Wait

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Encino Man

Galaxy Quest

Good Burger

The Guilt Trip

Harlem Nights

Hot Tub Time Machine

Hot Tub Time Machine 2

I Love You, Man

I Spy

In & Out

Jawbreaker (1999)

Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back

Look Who’s Talking

Look Who’s Talking Too

Major League

Moms’ Night Out

Mother (1996)

Multiplicity

Nacho Libre

Nobody’s Fool (2018)

Old School

Orange County

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Postcards From The Edge

Rock The Kasbah

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

She’s Having A Baby

So I Married An Axe Murderer

Stripes (1981)

The Golden Child

The Kings Of Summer

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Out Of Towners (1970)

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Wayne’s World

Wayne’s World 2

What To Expect When You’re Expecting

Action & Sci-Fi

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi

A Soldier’s Story

Ambush (2023)

Armored

Attack The Block

Below

The Blind Swordsman: Zatoichi

Congo

Cosmic Sin

Danger Close

Dead Presidents

Devotion

Eagle Eye

Equals

Faster

First Blood

Flags Of Our Fathers

Flight Of The Intruder

Fortress: Sniper’s Eye

Four Brothers

Frank Miller’s Sin City

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra

Ghost Rider Spirit Of Vengeance

Gladiator

The Great Raid

Hamburger Hill

Homefront

House of Flying Daggers

Hudson Hawk

Iron Monkey

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Night Hunter

The One (2001)

Paid In Full (2002)

Pain & Gain

Peacemaker, The (1997)

Project Almanac

The Raid: Redemption

The Raid 2

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Revenge Of The Green Dragons

Rules Of Engagement

S.W.A.T. (2003)

S.W.A.T.: Firefight

S.W.A.T.: Under Siege

Saving Private Ryan

Shooter (2007)

Supercop

Tears Of The Sun

The Big Hit

The Brothers Grimm

The Fortress (2021)

The Legend Of Hercules

The Monuments Men

The Professional (1994)

Top Gun: Maverick

Ultraviolet (2006)

Undisputed

Universal Soldier

War Of The Worlds (2005)

We Were Soldiers

Wildcat (2021)

Zathura: A Space Adventure

Zone 414

Drama & Thriller

A Soldier’s Story

Allied

Babel

Beau Is Afraid

Better Luck Tomorrow

Big Eyes

Bottom Of The 9th

Braveheart

Bringing Out The Dead

Destroyer

Disturbia

Echo Boomers

First Cow

Forrest Gump

Georgetown

Ginger & Rosa

Girl in Progress

Gloria Bell

God’s Creatures

Good Time

Hannibal

Inside Llewyn Davis

Instant Family

Janet Planet

Jungleland

Marvin’s Room

Miles Ahead

Mississippi Grind

Music of the Heart

Nerve

Past Lives

Percy Vs Goliath

Primal Fear

Priscilla

Rachel Getting Married

Seven Psychopaths

Shutter Island

Silence

Sleeping Dogs

Spotlight

Stepmom

Terms Of Endearment

The Exception

The Farewell

The Forger

The Gift (2000)

The Godfather

The Godfather Part II

The Godfather Coda: The Death Of Michael Corleone

The Grifters

The Humans

The Inspection

The Lovers

The Manchurian Candidate

The Night Clerk

The Silence Of The Lambs

The Tailor Of Panama

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Vanished

The Vanishing Of Sidney Hall

The Virgin Suicides

There Will Be Blood

Tuesday

Under The Silver Lake

Up In The Air

We Own The Night

You Hurt My Feelings

Romance & Musical

Almost Famous

Center Stage

Chocolat

Clueless

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

Failure To Launch

Footloose (2011)

Grease

Heartburn

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days

Licorice Pizza

The Mortal Instruments

Muriel’s Wedding

Pretty In Pink

Revolutionary Road

Serendipity

She’s All That

She’s Having A Baby

She’s The Man

What To Expect When You’re Expecting

Wings Of The Dove

Horror & Suspense

30 Days Of Night (2007)

30 Days Of Night: Dark Days

Below

The Blob (1988)

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Climax

The Covenant (2006)

The Craft: Legacy

Crawl

Cujo

Deliver Us From Evil

The Faculty

Fright Night (1985)

Green Room

The Haunting In Connecticut

Hereditary

Idle Hands

Life After Beth

Mimic

Pet Sematary (2019)

Slice

Urban Legend

Urban Legends: Bloody Mary

Urban Legends: The Final Cut

The Wolf Of Snow Hollow

The Woman In Black

Classics & Westerns

Big Jake (1971)

Dakota

Detective Story

El Dorado

Father Goose

Flying Tigers

Funny Face

G.I. Blues

Hang ‘Em High

High Noon

Hondo

In Harm’s Way

Island In The Sky

Operation Petticoat

Paris When It Sizzles

Rio Lobo

Roustabout

Run For Cover

Slow West

Strategic Air Command

The Bridges At Toko-Ri

The Duel (2014)

The Fighting Seabees

The High And The Mighty

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

The Sons Of Katie Elder

True Grit (1969)

Young Guns

Young Guns II

Documentary

De Palma

An Inconvenient Truth

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind

Oasis: Supersonic

Stop Making Sense

The Kill Team

New Series

The 100: The post-apocalyptic drama with a devoted fanbase, following young survivors sent back to a ravaged Earth nearly a century after nuclear war. Seven seasons, 100 episodes.

Arrow: The superhero series that launched a franchise, following Oliver Queen’s transformation from billionaire playboy to vigilante defender of Star City. Eight seasons, 170 episodes.

Battlestar Galactica: The action-packed sci-fi epic that reinvented the cult classic about the survivors of a robot rebellion crossing the galaxy to find a new home. Four seasons, 74 episodes, plus pilot miniseries and two feature films.

Hart of Dixie: The warmhearted romantic comedy-drama following a New York doctor who unexpectedly sets up practice in a small Alabama town. Four seasons, 76 episodes.

My Wife & Kids: The beloved family sitcom starring Damon Wayans as a modern-day patriarch with a distinct parenting style. Five seasons, 123 episodes.

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