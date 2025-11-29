6 Star Trek Actors Who Openly Want To Return for the Legacy Spinoff

Star Trek: Picard showrunner Terry Matalas first suggested the idea of Star Trek: Legacy when Star Trek: Picard was in its final season in 2023. The new series would continue where Picard left off and likely star some of the same actors.

While Matalas wrote 30 pages of a proposed pilot script for Legacy, as of November 2025, Paramount+ has no plans to develop any such series. Actor Todd Stashwick has been clear about wanting to return, and there are several other Star Trek actors who have also discussed the idea in the past.

6) Jeri Ryan

Jeri Ryan, who plays Captain Seven, has often discussed appearing on Star Trek: Legacy. Ryan was offered a different Star Trek spinoff after Picard ended (via TrekMovie) and turned it down because it wasn’t the spinoff that the fans had asked for.

While explaining this decision, Ryan indicated that she would like to do Legacy, which was a factor in her turning down this other proposed series. At the same fan event where she explained why she turned the other proposed series down, she said “never say never” about playing Seven again and reiterated that she was interested in Legacy.

5) Michelle Hurd

Michelle Hurd was asked about reprising the role of Raffi in January 2024, while she was at an event commemorating Law & Order: SVU‘s 25th anniversary. (Hurd appeared in the first season of the procedural.) According to TrekMovie, she said she would love to play Raffi again and hoped to do so in Legacy.

Hurd also emphasized that it was up to the fans to make this happen if they wanted it. She seemed to be certain that if enough fans showed that they wanted the series, it would be made, which would also be a win for her since she wants to star in it.

4) Ed Speelers

Ed Speelers was introduced as Jack Crusher in the third season of Picard, and he would love to reprise that role for Star Trek: Legacy. In 2024, Speelers said (via Collider) that he was excited about the idea and that he believed the spinoff would eventually happen.

Like Hurd, Speelers is hopeful that Star Trek: Legacy will eventually be made if fans make it clear that they want Paramount to develop the series. Sadly, almost a year after he made these comments, there are still no plans for the spinoff, but it’s clear that Speelers wants to be part of it should that change.

3) Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut

When Picard ended in 2023, Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut said that she would love to return as Sidney La Forge (via SciFi Vision). Specifically, Chestnut said that she would prioritize the role over other projects should Star Trek: Legacy be given the green light.

As of November 2025, Chestnut has a recurring role on NBC’s Chicago Med as medical resident Naomi Howard, so it’s unclear if she would still be able to join Legacy if it were greenlit soon. However, given that she said she would love to attend fan conventions and connect with the many Picard fans who supported her work, it’s hard to predict what would happen.

2) Mica and Levar Burton

Levar Burton’s daughter is also extremely interested in reprising her Picard role. During Picard season 3, both Mica and her father discussed the idea with Whoopi Goldberg (via Collider), and the younger Burton was excited about the possibility of reprising her role as Alandra.

Burton was especially excited about exploring the relationship between Alandra and Sidney, stating that there were no Star Trek spinoffs that featured siblings working together on a starship. In the same interview, Levar Burton also expressed interest, stating that the show had set up the idea of a return well.

1) Todd Stashwick

Stashwick has consistently expressed interest in returning for Star Trek: Legacy. As recently as August 2025 (via TrekMovie), Stashwick has expressed enthusiasm for the idea of Shaw being resurrected after his supposed death to please fans and allow him to continue in the new series.

Stashwick specifically suggested fans check out the Letters 4 Legacy campaign, which utilizes snail mail instead of email, if they want him to be able to be part of Star Trek: Legacy. He also revealed that he is working with Matalas on Vision Quest in the meantime, but it’s clear from his enthusiasm level that he would love to join Legacy in the future as well.

Who would you most like to return to Star Trek: Legacy if and when it goes into production? Leave a comment and join the conversation at the ComicBook Forum.