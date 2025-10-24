Popular Star Trek Actor Discusses Returning for Picard’s Legacy Spinoff

Star Trek fans were very split over the run of Star Trek: Picard (to put it mildly). Over the first two seasons, fans of Star Trek: The Next Generation (and Voyager) had to watch many of their beloved characters take dark, depressing turns. However, Picard Season 3 told a story that brought a lot of TNG fans back into the fold. The surviving crew of the USS Enterprise-D had to have an impromptu reunion to save the Federation from a plot by the combined threats of the Changelings and the Borg. The veteran characters shared the screen with a new generation of Starfleet officers (including several children of the TNG squad), and ultimately, Picard Season 3 was hailed as a successful (even redemptive) end to the series… But it wasn’t supposed to be the end, necessarily.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series finale of Star Trek: Picard seemed like a clear backdoor pilot to a new Star Trek series that most fans seemed hyped for: Star Trek: Legacy. The show would’ve picked up from the end of Picard Season 3, with the voyage of the USS Enterprise-G, featuring a mix of new characters (the children of TNG and Picard carryovers like Captain Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) and Raffi (Michelle Hurd), with legacy characters (Worf, Geordi La Forge, Riker, Picard) popping in and out for camoes. Obviously, it hasn’t happened yet, but one potential star of Star Trek: Legacy is once again addressing where things stand.

Actor Todd Stashwick starred in Star Trek: Picard Season 3 as Liam Shaw, captain of the USS Titan-A. The Enterprise and the Titan worked in tandem to uncover the Borg/Changeling plot; however, Shaw was fatally wounded when the Borg used its new tech to assimilate organic beings below a certain age, including the crew of the Titan. Shaw gave his life helping unaffected crew members escape the ship.

Todd Stashwick Talks Star Trek: Legacy Show Status

Todd Stashwick as Captain Liam Shaw in Star Trek: Picard / Paramount+

In a new interview with TrekMovie, Todd Stashwick took on five burning questions Trek fans wanted to ask him. Naturally, one of those questions was, ‘What’s up with Star Trek: Legacy?’

While it doesn’t seem like the needle has moved all that much in terms of Paramount moving forward with Legacy (or any new Star Trek TV projects), Stashwick is still game to return – even if it’s through some of the more unconventional means that Star Trek loves to employ:

“I love workin’. I love the character of Shaw. I love the Star Trek universe, and I love all the people that… If someone chooses to greenlight this project and fills it with all the people that the Legacy show would have: Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Ed Speleers, Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut, Mica Burton, I would love to work with those people,” Stashwick explained. “If that means appearing as a hologram, and it contributes to my health and pension, I’m there.”

Paramount+

Back in the summer, Jeri Ryan also echoed a similar sentiment, stating that while nothing has been officially greenlit, fans should “never say never” when it comes to the possibility of Star Trek: Legacy eventually happening. It’s not a secret right now that after a successful merger between Paramount and Skydance, the studio is still looking at further mergers (like the Warner Bros. merger deal, which is currently stalled at the time of writing this). It’s hard to expect much from the Star Trek TV universe until the studio is in a more settled place.

You can stream the current Star Trek TV shows and films on Paramount+. What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!