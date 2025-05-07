Star Trek: Picard’s Jeri Ryan Keeps Legacy Hopes Alive With Latest Update

Jeri Ryan is keeping hope alive for a potential Star Trek: Legacy series in the future. The Seven of Nine actor wrapped up her run on Star Trek: Voyager when the series ended in 2001, and then found herself brought aboard the spinoff, Star Trek: Picard, when it debuted on Paramount+. Once it was time for Picard to end, Seven found herself promoted to Captain of the USS Enterprise-G. That story was set up to continue in another spinoff, titled Star Trek: Legacy. It’s been rather quiet on the Legacy front, but Ryan is providing Star Trek fans with an update.

Screen Rant spoke to Jeri Ryan about the third season of Leverage: Redemption, where she was asked if she had any updates on Star Trek: Legacy. While Ryan didn’t have any news to share, she did offer fans some hope after she reminded them that she never thought she’d return as Seven of Nine in Star Trek: Picard, and that ended up happening anyway.

“You know what, one thing that this entire Star Trek experience has taught me is never say never,” Ryan said. “Because I was sure that I had said goodbye to this character and walked away from this franchise many years ago, and I never, ever, ever in a million years expected that I would be back playing her on Picard. So, who knows? Never say never.”

One of Jeri Ryan’s co-stars on Star Trek: Picard, Michelle Hurd, said that the fate of Star Trek: Legacy rests with the fans. Hurd played Raffi Musiker, a former Starfleet Intelligence officer who on Picard who served as Jean-Luc Picard’s “Number One” during efforts to evacuate Romulus before its star went supernova. After getting over her obsession with conspiracy theories, Musiker is named the first officer aboard the USS Enterprise-G under Captain Seven of Nine.

Speaking at an event celebrating Law & Order: SVU‘s 25th anniversary, Hurd confirmed she’s still eager to return as Raffi and thinks that, once Paramount finishes with its current slate of Star Trek projects, whether Star Trek: Legacy gets greenlit will depend on whether fans are still interested.

“I love Raffi. She’s my favorite character,” Hurd told TV Insider. “We have hands, fingers, everything’s crossed for Star Trek: Legacy. I know that right now they’re working on Section 31 for Michelle Yeoh. And then they’re going to do Starfleet Academy. That’s going to be a series. And then if the fans still want it, they’ll start working on Star Trek: Legacy.”

Jeri Ryan also revealed she was offered a Star Trek spinoff starring Seven of Nine, with a formal pitch presented to her. However, she ended up turning it down. “There has been talk. And there was an idea that was actually pitched to me after Picard ended, which was not the Legacy show that I know the fans are asking for, that I want to do,” Ryan told a crowd at Spacecon in 2024. “But it just wasn’t me… It didn’t feel like the right kind of thing… But there has been talk. And if there is one thing I have learned with this franchise it is: never say never. You never know.”

