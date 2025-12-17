7 10/10 Fantasy Series That Will Probably Never Be Adapted (#2 Really Stings)

Great fantasy books often provide inspiration for the genre’s best movies and shows, but there are a few series I’m doubtful we’ll see adapted, despite their popularity and potential. The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, and Game of Thrones are just a few examples of beloved books becoming massive multimedia franchises. All of them highlight just how high fantasy stories can fly. However, there have been less effective attempts at bringing prized source material to life, from canceled series like The Wheel of Time and Shadow and Bone to box office flops like 2000’s Eragon movie.

Such misses haven’t stopped studios and streamers from pursuing fantasy projects, but they have proven a harsh reality about them: their success tends to be unpredictable. Even with more fantasy adaptations in the pipeline — like Netflix’s Quicksilver movie and Sony Pictures’ take on the Hierarchy series — it’s hard to say how many will actually make it to the screen. In addition to facing frequent cancellations, many fantasy shows and films also stall in development. So, while the genre has a number of great books that still need movies and shows, there are many that won’t actually get them. And for these popular titles, it seems very unlikely. I know we should never say never, but…

7) The Stormlight Archive by Brandon Sanderson

You’d be hard-pressed to find a fantasy lover who hasn’t heard of Brandon Sanderson, as his books are some of the biggest on the market. The Stormlight Archive has become especially recognizable and well-regarded, which makes it an ideal candidate for a screen adaptation. However, Sanderson has been vocal about waiting until the time is right to turn the series into a film. In an interview with Polygon, he why it isn’t one already:

“I have had a lot of offers for The Stormlight Archive, people wanting to make prestige television for cable networks or streamers. Very nice offers from very great people that I would want to work with. And I’ve said no because I don’t feel it’s the right time for Stormlight Archive yet. I am in the fortunate position where I can walk away from some of the best deals that might be offered to authors, and do what I think is best for the story.“

Given the challenges streaming continues to face when it comes to the category — and the author’s awareness of them — it could a while before characters like Kaladin and Shallan make their on-screen debuts, if it happens at all. Considering how hefty and action-packed the books are, studios may be hesitant to tackle them in a movie format, regardless of their ongoing success.

6) Mistborn by Brandon Sanderson

Mistborn is Sanderson’s other hit fantasy series, and it’s gotten a lot closer to a movie adaptation than The Stormlight Archive. However, while a film was in development for a while, it stalled and returned to “square one” last year. And during his 2024 chat with Polygon, he admitted that his “goal is to make some things that are not Stormlight Archive, that are not Mistborn.” That means we could see some of his work on-screen in the near future, but it won’t be this series either.

It’s a shame, as Mistborn really is a 10/10 series with many qualities that would translate well to a movie or show. But Sanderson’s comment about waiting for the right time and scenario likely applies here as well. He’s in a situation where he can forgo adaptation deals if they don’t suit his work. If studios and streamers never get on the same page as him, that could mean that Mistborn and The Stormlight Archive will both remain books only.

5) The Dark Artifices by Cassandra Clare

The Dark Artifices is easily the best series in Cassandra Clare’s Shadowhunter Chronicles, but it’s unlikely it will ever see the screen. The lengthy saga is comprised of several separate series, and they all connect and build on one another. Given that the first story in the Shadowhunter Chronicles — The Mortal Instruments — has been adapted poorly twice, it’s doubtful the later additions to Clare’s world will ever get their chance.

As The Dark Artifices takes place after The Mortal Instruments and features familiar characters, it would be impossible to tackle without another go at the original books. After the box office failure of 2013’s City of Bones (per The Numbers, it made $75K on a $60K budget) and cancellation of Freeform’s Shadowhunters, it’s hard to see any company making that investment. That’s disappointing, as The Dark Artifices would likely prove a better choice for the screen. The storytelling is tighter, it lacks the awkwardness of Clare’s early works, and it’s darker and more mature.

4) The Kingkiller Chronicle by Patrick Rothfuss

The Kingkiller Chronicle received a lot of hype when the first two books came out. But it’s been more than a decade since the second installment, The Wise Man’s Fear, released, and Rothfuss has yet to publish the final book. As you might imagine, readers have grown frustrated. Because of that, the series has lost some of its momentum, and taking a bet on it would be risky. The situation feels all too similar to the one surrounding George R.R. Martin’s The Winds of Winter — and we all know what happened when Game of Thrones moved past the source material.

That said, the rights to Rothfuss’ series have still been passed around, though nothing has ever materialized. Originally, Eric Heisserer was attached to a TV adaptation of the series (via Deadline). However, when the rights expired, Lionsgate snagged them instead. Sadly, the studio’s plans for The Kingkiller Chronicle, which involved Lin-Manuel Miranda, also never moved forward (via Deadline). At this rate, it’s looking like this series won’t ever make its way to the screen. Considering that the books are still unfinished, it might be for the best.

3) Malazan Book of the Fallen by Steven Erikson

Malazan Book of the Fallen is a lengthy and epic fantasy series worthy of an adaptation, but it’s one that would be difficult to get right. Perhaps this is why Steven Erikson’s work hasn’t gotten a TV show or movie yet. The 10-book series so complex and detailed that it would need to be a high-budget show, and that’s not to mention how dark it gets. Although these elements worked for Game of Thrones, they may be a harder sell for a series that isn’t as well-known. (Malazan arguably has a larger scope, too.)

Of course, there have been whispers of the possibility of a Malazan Book of the Fallen show, but that’s all that has emerged. If it hasn’t gotten picked up in the rush to find the “next Game of Thrones,” I’m not convinced it will. However, I’d love to be proven wrong.

2) Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo

It’s upsetting that so many great fantasy series may never get adaptations, but it’s especially gutting when it comes to Six of Crows. Leigh Bardugo’s duology is a masterclass in plotting and character work, and its heist narrative would shine on TV. It almost got there, too, as the characters were worked into Netflix’s adaptation of the author’s Shadow and Bone trilogy. As Eric Heisserer told Entertainment Weekly, the plan was to give them their own spinoff from there.

Unfortunately, Shadow and Bone‘s cancellation pumped the brakes on the Six of Crows series, leaving fans disappointed. Considering how perfect the cast was, it’s hard to see a future adaptation being anywhere near as successful. And it would face a similar problem to Shadowhunters, as the context of the original story is at least somewhat necessary. With that in mind, I don’t think a Six of Crows show or film is in the cards.

1) Throne of Glass by Sarah J. Maas

Sarah J. Maas’ romantasy books are viral sensations, but they’ve been unlucky when it comes to screen adaptations. Hulu had plans to turn Throne of Glass into a TV series (via Deadline), but that never transpired. The company also had the rights to Maas’ A Court of Thorns & Roses, but that adaptation was also scrapped (via TVLine). Surprisingly, competitors haven’t rushed in to grab the rights to either, suggesting Hollywood hasn’t picked up on the potential of these stories.

If either of them does eventually happen, though, it’s more likely to be A Court of Thorns & Roses. It’s the more popular of Maas’ series, and its scope and action is slightly smaller, meaning it wouldn’t need the massive budget Throne of Glass would. It pains me to say it, as Throne of Glass is probably Maas’ most cinematic work, but I don’t think Aelin will be gracing our TV screens in the near or distant future.

