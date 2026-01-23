7 TV Shows That Changed Their Title After They’d Already Released (#4 Was Because of a Sitcom Masterpiece)

One of the most important parts of a TV show’s branding is its title, which is why it’s so shocking that these popular shows changed their titles after they were already released. TV titles often go through all kinds of iterations ahead of their releases, with studios attempting to fine-tune them for marketing purposes. However, the final decisions often aren’t final, as was the case with these seven shows.

Many of the entries on this list are sitcoms, with their titles being changed due to changing trends in the sitcom field. However, a lot of major shows in other genres have also had their titles changed, some well into the show’s release. So, here is a complete breakdown of each show, what the original title was, and why it was changed.

7) Seinfeld

In 1989, Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld created a 23-minute pilot titled “The Seinfeld Chronicles,” with this later being pitched as the name of the show. Although it took a while to convince NBC, they finally greenlit four more episodes, making up the show’s first season. However, the title of The Seinfeld Chronicles was changed to just Seinfeld at this point, leading to the iconic sitcom that ran until 1998.

6) Saved by the Bell

Saved by the Bell was one of the most iconic sitcoms of the late ’80s and early ’90s, with the teen-targeted series becoming a staple of high school shows. The title is a household name, with it even being reused for the 2020 reboot series. However, this wasn’t the original title. Before the proper first season of Saved by the Bell, a season aired on Disney Channel, under the title Good Morning, Miss Bliss.

Good Morning, Miss Bliss had an original pilot and 13 episodes in its first season. After season 1, the show was retooled, with it being turned into Saved by the Bell on NBC. Good Morning, Miss Bliss was later renamed Saved by the Bell: The Junior High Years, the title under which it can now often be found on streaming services.

5) Two Guys and a Girl

Two Guys and a Girl started in 1998, and it tells the story of two college students and their former housemate as they run a pizza restaurant. The show lasted four seasons and 81 episodes, but halfway through its run, it underwent a major change. Originally, Two Guys and a Girl went by the more descriptive title of Two Guys and a Girl and a Pizza Place, further explaining the premise of the show.

At the start of season 3, Berg begins his medical residency, with the pizzeria setting being abandoned. This led to the change in the show’s title, with the and a Pizza Place being dropped alongside the setting.

4) Ellen

ABC’s Ellen was one of the most popular sitcoms of the mid-to-late ’90s, with it helping launch Ellen DeGeneres into stardom. Although the show’s title is known for bearing her name, this wasn’t the original plan. Season 1 of the five-season-long show was titled These Friends of Mine, with the title being changed to Ellen at the start of season 2.

These Friends of Mine was changed to Ellen by ABC in order to avoid confusion with NBC’s hit sitcom Friends. The two titles were deemed to be too similar, with the show rebranding for season 2. On top of that, the characters Holly Fulger and Maggie Wheeler disappeared entirely after season 1.

3) Star Trek: Enterprise

Star Trek is one of the biggest sci-fi franchises of all time, and with so many different shows in existence, one was bound to have its title changed. Star Trek: Enterprise ran from 2001-2005, but for the show’s first two seasons, it was only titled Enterprise. This decision was made alongside the show’s change in tone, with hopes existing that new viewers would be drawn in if the Star Trek title was dropped. However, season 3, episode 3 saw the show get retitled as Star Trek: Enterprise in an attempt to draw in longtime fans of the franchise.

2) Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler

Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler ran for three seasons from 2019-2022, with it exploring the origin story of Alfred Pennyworth (as the title spells out). However, the original title was much more subtle. For the first two seasons, the show was simply titled Pennyworth. However, the subtitle was added for the series’ third season when Pennyworth switched over to HBO Max.

1) Lovesick

Lovesick is one of Netflix’s best original sitcoms, with it running for three seasons from 2014 to 2018. The show initially aired on Channel 4 for its first season, and at this time, it was called Scrotal Recall. Netflix picked up the show for seasons 2 and 3, and in the changeover, the title was changed to Lovesick. The change was made because Netflix believed that Scrotal Recall misrepresented the show’s tone, with Lovesick being more in line with what the show was about.

