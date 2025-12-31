7 Animated Series That Ended in 2025, Ranked By Their Finales

This year saw some major animated shows come to an end either by their own accord or through cancellation, and seven shows really made waves with how they ended it all. 2025 was an interesting year for animation as the industry continues to change. Viewing habits mean that there are less shows being made specifically for children across multiple streaming platforms, but adult animation is finding more success than it ever has before as habits shift even more.

There were notable animated series that ended in 2025, and seven stood out in particular. These endings included series that had been running for a very long time, and some that unfortunately did not get the chance at success as some of the others on this list. Either way, these shows included in the list below really left an impact on the animation world with how they ended this year.

Nickelodeon

7). The Tiny Chef Show (Paramount+)

The Tiny Chef Show was not the only animated series to be cancelled, but it’s on this list because of how much support it had generated after that cancellation. Airing three seasons with Nickelodeon before that cancellation, The Tiny Chef Show was able to find a whole new audience after going viral on social media. It has a much brighter future than the final episode of the series ever could have predicted, and it’s the kind of wild story you really only get once a year. It’s a cancellation, but the Tiny Chef will likely continue to live on.

Warner Bros. Animation

6). Jellystone! (HBO Max)

Jellystone! is another series that was ended after just three seasons, but it’s also in the same boat as The Tiny Chef Show as its final episode doesn’t really seem like an end. It’s just another great episode of the show itself, and just happened to be the end because it was the end of its production. The final season of the series really had a big event feel to it all, however, as it not only brought in some long awaited crossovers and cameos, but it even paid tribute to Cartoon Network’s library in the process. Its final season truly felt like a finale throughout, and that spirit really helped it stand out for fans watching it with with HBO Max.

Hulu

5). Solar Opposites (Hulu)

Solar Opposites is the first on this list to know it was a finale going in, and you can tell that by how much the staff was able to put into the final season. Long running plots across seasons are resolved, all of the secondary stories are wrapped into the finale, and the Opposites themselves have a final world ending adventure that seems like a perfect way to close out the era. The only thing holding this back from being higher on this list ios the fact that Solar Opposites could pick it all back up with new entries someday.

Solar Opposites always had finales that seemed to feel conclusive, only to return the next year with a fun switch up of some kind. That’s sort of the feeling with this finale too. While there’s a greater sense of finality as there ever has been for the show, it’s the kind of show that can always just come back.

Netflix

4). Big Mouth (Netflix)

That’s not the case for Big Mouth, however, as this Netflix series spent its final season making sure fans knew it would be the end. It’s Netflix’s currently longest running animated series at this point, and it really did go out with a bang. The final episode did feel a bit messy as it tried to wrap everything up with a bow, but at the same time it left each of the characters hopeful for their post-puberty futures.

It’s also got an ending that can’t be read any other way as Nick and the others head into a mysterious white void that erases the show entirely. There’s just nothing as conclusive as just destroying the fabric of your animated universe on your way out.

Netflix

3). Blood of Zeus (Netflix)

Blood of Zeus was another major Netflix animated series that ended this year, but while it didn’t have as long of a run as Big Mouth, it had a much more epic of a finale. Blood of Zeus really made good use of the fact it was renewed for a third and final season to truly expand on the scale of the final war between the Gods and the Titans. This is another very conclusive ending, and that is really sold by the stakes of that final battle.

There’s a twist heading into the finale with the main character that you don’t really see coming, but it makes sense when considering the Greek mythology at the center of it all and the fact it had been building towards that conclusion through the legends told through the series thus far. It was an epic final battle, and an awesome way to go out for this series that really highlights how Greek mythology works well in animation.

Cartoon Network

2). Craig of the Creek (Cartoon Network)

Craig of the Creek is also one of those shows that knew it was going to end going into the final season. In the midst of its production, its final slate was unfortunately cut in half and the team behind it had to scramble to bring the series to a proper conclusion. But you would never guess that from the final episode itself as it not only finds a natural way to say goodbye as Craig finally completes his map, but ushers kids into the future.

There are only a few children’s shows that have been able to come a conclusion like this that weren’t bound by the limits of reruns or streaming. Craig of the Creek is in a rare group where the story for the show is clearly at an end, but kids could also imagine the futures for each of the characters (which had also been teased before). It’s just such a satisfying end to these adventures.

20th Television Animation

1). The Great North (Fox)

The Great North was caught in this kind of position too. Those behind the scenes were aware that the production on the fifth season would be their last go around, and it’s clear by the finale that the team put everything behind it to make sure that it was a satisfying finale. Focusing instead on Beef’s perspective, the finale finds a way to look into important moments in the past all while bringing the entire hook of the series full circle.

It’s just so cute in the way it ends as it not only brings in all of the wacky characters we’ve seen across the town, but allows many of them to say their catchphrases on the way out. It’s also the only TV show this year to end with Alanis Morissette (who guest stars in the series) singing a special rendition of “Thank U” over the credits complete with inserting her in a montage major moments of the past.

