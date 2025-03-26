Every Major Animated Series That Ended in 2025 So Far (& How to Watch Them)

2025 has been a rough year for animation as while some great new shows are making their debut, there are just as many that are coming to their respective ends. We may only be a quarter into this year thus far, but there are some big shows that have come to their respective ends and others that have announced their imminently approaching ends as well. But it’s not all doom and gloom for these shows either as while they might have come to an end, they are thankfully still available to watch if you somehow missed them during their initial run.

With so many of these big animated shows coming to an end for the year thus far, now is the time to look back at the major finales and make sure you get to see them now that they are complete. Each of these shows has come to an end for one reason or another, but their entire library is now available for streaming. Read on for a break down of the animated shows that ended this year, and let us know which ones you miss the most in the comments.

Craig of the Creek (Ended January 25th)

Where to Watch: Hulu, Max

Craig of the Creek was the first major ending of the year, and unfortunately it is likely the most permanent on this list overall. The Cartoon Network series came to an end after five seasons, and seven years for its broadcast and even got to have a feature film release to help flesh it out before it was done. This series has a rather satisfying conclusion at the heart of it all as well as the final episode not only is a full reflection of just how far Craig and the others have come since it all started, but it’s also just another day at the creek. You should really watch it now that it’s all in one place at last.

Jellystone! (Ended March 6th)

Where to Watch: Max

Jellystone! has ended its run with Max after three seasons of episodes with the streaming service, and introduced fans to a remixed version of Hanna-Barbera’s classic animated library that brought each of these characters to the modern age. This is one of those endings where production might have wrapped, but there’s still a potential to go on. Speaking to ComicBook, series creator C.H. Greenblatt noted that the final season was “Final for now, but who knows?” Elaborating further, “We all have our fingers crossed. Who knows? If there’s more, we’re ready. Trust me. We’re ready to hit the ground running.”

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Ended March 8th)

Where to Watch: Disney+

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur unfortunately was cancelled before the second season of the series even got to air its final few episodes, and that ultimately means that the final episodes had more of a lingering cloud overhead for the people who had been watching along. But now that it has come to an end, it really is a good time to go back and check out this animated series to see how unique of a show it really was. Even with the support from fans it seemed like it was cut off at the knees, so perhaps watching with a clear mind would make it stand out all the more.

Win or Lose (Ended March 12th)

Where to Watch: Disney+

Win or Lose is unlike the other animated series on the list as the Pixar Animation Studios only conceived it as a miniseries. It was a project developed to expand on an idea in a whole new way, and was able to do so by the end. Though it did stir up some controversy for what ended up being left on the cutting room table (something Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur was also familiar with), Win or Lose was able to accomplish what it set out to do. It’s a complete experience, and with the release of its final episode, it’s now the best time to go back and check it all out.

Tiny Toons Looniversity (Ended March 22nd)

Where to Watch: Max

Tiny Toons Looniversity was a surprising project as it rebooted the classic Tiny Toon Adventures from the 1990s. The Amblin Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation collaboration introduced a new era of fans to these classic toons, but the second season of the series officially aired its final episodes with the Max streaming service as Spring came to an end. It wasn’t outright cancelled, but those behind the production seemed to have moved on to other projects by the time this final batch of episodes finally made its debut. In a time when the Looney Tunes franchise could use as much support as it can get, you should check this one out.