7 Best Fantasy Shows To Binge Right Now (November 2025)

Fantasy is one of the most popular genres of television, and with good reason. People love being transported to different worlds, whether they are merely the societies of magical people who secretly live among us, period fantasies set in the past or future, or completely fictional societies with epic battles of good vs. evil.

Because the genre is so popular, there are more new and returning fantasy series being released every month. Many are currently available on streaming platforms, making it easier than ever to binge-watch the best fantasy shows.

7) The Witcher

Netflix

Netflix just released the fourth season of The Witcher on October 30, 2025. This fantasy drama series is set in a fictional world and resembles the medieval world of mythical heroes like King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table.

The main characters, Geralt of Rivia and Princess Ciri of Cintra, were accidentally fated to cross paths when Geralt invoked the Law of Surprise in the first season. However, after they finally met, Geralt became Ciri’s protector, and their adventures often involve stopping malevolent forces from attacking her and using her magic for nefarious ends.

Witcher season 4 is one of the best seasons of the series. Among other things, a subplot involves Ciri’s rescue from bounty hunters by the Rats, a group of bandits she is working with, while her enemies continue to search for her after realizing they’ve been given a doppleganger.

6) Dramaworld

Netflix

Dramaworld is a unique fantasy-comedy set in the world of K-pop. The premise of this series is that a teenage fan is magically transported to the fictional world of her favorite K-pop show, where she is able to affect the plot and make the episode turn out the way she wants it to.

This fantasy contains many satirical elements. It is much more lighthearted than many fantasies and is especially fun for those who are tired of the way some young people become obsessive K-pop fans. The series ended in 2021, but all three seasons are available on Netflix.

5) The Wheel of Time

Prime Video

The Wheel of Time season 3 has been available on Prime Video since March, so there’s no better time to binge this excellent high-fantasy series if you haven’t seen it already. This series features an epic battle between good and evil. The protagonist, Moiraine Damodred, is part of a powerful group of women who are seeking the Dragon Reborn, a powerful reincarnated being who can either save the world from the Dark One or break it further.

This series has a unique and interesting world with its own mythological history, as well as the high-stakes fantastical battles that make this genre popular. Sadly, it was canceled after the third season, but the entire series is still well worth binging.

4) House of the Dragon

HBO

This HBO prequel to Game of Thrones is available on Max and Hulu. House of the Dragon takes place about 200 years before Game of Thrones and tells the story of the events that led to the fall of House Targaryen.

Like Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon combines violent battles with strong character development, preferring morally grey characters to clear heroes and villains. A third season is expected to be released in mid-2026, making now the perfect time to binge the first two seasons.

3) Gen V

Prime Video

Gen V is a spinoff of The Boys, so the best way to binge-watch it is to watch season 2 of The Boys first, then season 3 of The Boys after season 1 of Gen V. However, it works as a standalone for those who would rather just binge the two available seasons all at once.

This series is about a group of young adult superheroes who initially only want to win competitions so they can become part of their university’s elite superhero team. However, as the series progresses, they begin to learn dark secrets about their school and question what they believe and who they want to become. This moral ambiguity drives the series forward and makes it hard to resist binge-watching to find out what they do next.

2) Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Disney+

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is a Harry Potter-esque series about a young boy who discovers he is a demigod. It combines these fantastical elements with Greek mythological elements, such as Percy being asked to sneak wine to a camp counselor who is being punished by Zeus, and is based on a series of books.

Percy Jackson is one of Disney+’s most popular shows and is the type of fantasy program that can be enjoyed as a family. It has been praised for sticking closely to source material and is considered one of the best fantasy series for younger viewers.

1) Arcane

Netflix

Arcane is an animated fantasy series about two sisters who get entangled in unrest between a supposedly utopian and rich city and the impoverished and oppressed underbelly. Both Violet and Powder belong to the Zaun, the oppressed faction, and become involved in the rebellion movement after Powder accidentally breaks some crystals the girls are helping steal from a Piltover penthouse. Throughout the series, Powder struggles with being known as a “jinx” and with who she wants to be.

This series explores big questions in a fantastical setting and utilizes time jumps to reflect the long nature of the war between Piltover and Zaun. There are two seasons and lots of twists and turns to enjoy while binge-watching it on Netflix.

What fantasy series are you most looking forward to binging? Leave a comment and join the conversation at the ComicBook Forum.