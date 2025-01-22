The Wheel of Time Photos Reveal First Look at New Characters (And Important Changes to Others)

The Wheel of Time Season 3 is only weeks away now, and Amazon MGM Studios just gave us our first look at some new cast members, locations, and other important glimpses of what’s ahead. The fantasy series already has a sprawling ensemble — just like the books it is based on — and so far we’ve had 10 new cast members announced for Season 3. We get to see most of them in these first-look photos published today, along with some exciting hints about where our existing heroes are headed. We may even be getting some fan-favorite scenes that were left out of previous seasons, appearing here out of order from the books.

The Wheel of Time has an uphill battle — adapting a 15-book series by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson, with only eight episodes per season and some heavy setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic when it began. Fans have their issues with various aspects of the show, but most agree that the casting and performances have been excellent. That bodes well for Season 3 and all the new faces in these photos. Read on for first looks and a bit about what we’re seeing in each one.

Aiel

First up, we have Rand (Josha Stradowski), Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) and Lan (Daniel Henney) in the Aiel Waste, accompanied by some of our new characters — the Wise Ones Bair (Nukâka Coster-Waldau) and Melaine (Salóme Gunnarsdóttir), along with their clan chief Rhuarc (Björn Landberg). It will be exciting to venture deeper into the waste and spend more time immersed in Aiel culture. They’ve already proven themselves to be some of the most exciting characters in the show, and seeing the spears bristling from their backs never gets old.

Elaida

We also have our first glimpse of Shohreh Aghdashloo as Elaida a’Roihan, a casting choice that fans were pulling for on social media long before it became official. Beside her is Olivia Williams as Queen Morgase Trakand decked out in her royal finery. These two are experts at projecting power in other series like The Expanse and Dune: Prophecy, so they are definitely up to he job they have here.

There are other new cast members not featured in these photos, but we’ve seen some of them in the Season 3 trailer. That includes Callum Kerr as Galad Trakand and Isabella Bucceri as Faiel Bashere, though we only got quick glimpses of them.

Accepted

Next up is a striking shot of Elayne (Ceara Coveney), Egwene (Madeleine Madden), and Nynaeve (Zoë Robins) side-by-side on horseback that will have fans very excited. The trailer gave us a hint about what might be next for these three back at the White Tower, but it’s nice to see them in the outside world as well. Their elaborate garb also indicates that they may be learning to project authority like true Aes Sedai, and their color choices are worth considering as well.

Elayne and Aviendha

Another shot that will raise some eyebrows shows Elayne sharing a drink with Aviendha (Ayoola Smart), and they both seem to be sizing each other up. These two have a lot going on between them in this series, yet the books don’t let them spend too much time together — especially this early on. Seeing them here could set some things up for the future.

Training

This photo may be showing a scene that was sorely missed in Season 1 and Season 2 — Lan training Rand to become a swordmaster. These two should have formed a bond as master and pupil early on, and their practice on a northern towertop was particularly iconic in the books. This sweeping vista might be enough to take its place, and it’s nice to see them using the elaborate stances and forms described in Jordan’s writing.

Moiraine

Moiraine has a hard road ahead of her, and this picture sums up how she will face it. We saw her weaving the One Power around this same orb in the trailer, so it’s clearly an important part of the story ahead.

Mat

As always, Mat Cauthon (Dónal Finn) is here to undercut the drama and provide some levity. This shot of him in flamboyant garb alongside Nynaeve and Min (Kae Alexander) seems to promise some time in town, if nothing else. However, shady figures offering cloth-wrapped bundles are usually a bad sign for Mat.

Siuan Sanche

Siuan Sanche (Sophie Okonedo), the Amerlin Seat herself should theoretically have the greatest command of the One Power of all the Aes Sedai, and this image might prove it. She should play a bigger and bigger part in the story from here on out, which will delight many fans of her and Moiraine.

Lanfear

The Wheel of Time‘s best villain is back with a new haircut and the same devious smile. Lanfear features heavily in the Season 3 trailer, so it’s hard to guess where she is or what she’s up to in this picture. Judging by the commentary online, some fans will be working extra hard to piece her story together.

Old Friends

Finally, fans will be delighted to see this simple photo of Rand, Perrin (Marcus Rutherford) and Mat together in a casual, non-apocalyptic setting. This series is often promoted as more bright and hopeful than contemporary fantasy series like Game of Thrones, so it’s nice to see that the lighthearted moments aren’t over for good.

The Wheel of Time Season 3 premieres on March 13th, 2025 on Prime Video. The previous two seasons are streaming there now. The complete novel series is available now in print, digital and audiobook formats.