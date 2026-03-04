Every A Court of Thorns and Roses Book, Ranked From Worst to Best

You’d be hard-pressed to find a fantasy reader who hasn’t at least heard of A Court of Thorns and Roses, as Sarah J. Maas’ series is a viral phenomenon. It’s partly responsible for the romantasy book boom of the 2020s, and it’s bound to explode in popularity all over again when the wait for A Court of Thorns and Roses book 6 finally comes to an end. And to be fair, the books take readers on an entertaining journey that balances its romance storylines and fantasy plots well. It’s a great starting point for fantasy readers, just like Fourth Wing.

Not every ACOTAR book is created equal, though, and the weakest additions to the series don’t hold a candle to the strongest ones. They’re still worthwhile, as readers will be invested in the characters after just one read. But Maas’ best installments unravel with charm and depth, then end on climactic notes — and they don’t leave much to complain about.

5) A Court of Frost and Starlight

It comes as no surprise, since it’s a novella and mostly deals with the aftermath of the main story, but A Court of Frost and Starlight is the weakest of the current ACOTAR books. ACOFAS primarily revolves around the Night Court’s recovery after the conflict of the first three books. It sees Feyre and Rhysand healing while preparing for the Winter Solstice, and it’s a charming read, particularly for anyone enamored by the series’ main couple. It’s not especially exciting, however, as there’s no outside threat to contend with. Feyre’s sudden decision to start a family also feels jarring and out of character, as it happens right after she and Rhysand decide to wait in the prior installment. These are just a couple details that weigh ACOFAS down. It’s a fun read but can’t compare to the full-length novels.

4) A Court of Wings and Ruin

A Court of Wings and Ruin should rank higher, as it’s the conclusion to ACOTAR‘s first story arc. However, the third book in Maas’ fantasy series isn’t as thrilling as a finale needs to be. There’s far more action and excitement here than in A Court of Frost and Starlight. Yet, somehow, ACOWAR doesn’t match the heights of the prior sequel. It ends up feeling predictable, with few consequences of the war with Hybern actually sticking. The stakes feel too low, so much so that it’s hard to buy into Rhysand’s death…and readers are right not to, as it’s immediately undone. The final battle is also a letdown, as it unfolds too quickly and hinges on things that happen off the page. Despite the foundation being there, ACOWAR doesn’t use it to its full potential.

3) A Court of Thorns and Roses

A Court of Thorns and Roses is the reason that Maas’ series is now a viral sensation, and it’s easy to see why it resonates with so many readers. The first ACOTAR book introduces an atmospheric world that’s both immersive and accessible, making it enjoyable for both seasoned fantasy readers and newcomers to fall into. The lore behind the fae feels fresh and interesting, and although Feyre’s story leans on a lot of common tropes, the book does a good job of making its plot feel distinct. It also walks the line between fantasy and romance incredibly well, and it delivers an ending that keeps readers on edge. That helps make it a more engaging book than A Court of Wings and Ruin, as does the fact that it has fewer flaws. Even still, it doesn’t live up to its sequel, which kicks off the series’ proper romance. It also can’t compare to the most recent ACOTAR book, perhaps because Maas noticeably improves on the writing front as the series continues.

2) A Court of Silver Flames

A Court of Silver Flames takes a big swing by shifting its focus from Feyre and Rhysand to Nesta and Cassian, but that risk pays off. Maas’ most recent ACOTAR book feels deeper and more complex, and that’s largely down to its heroine. Nesta is a character that fans either love or hate, but her journey offers a believable portrayal of trauma — and Maas does an impressive job of shedding light on her experience through her point of view. Her romance with Cassian is compelling, though both characters can be frustrating. The stakes are high, and Maas expands her world in interesting ways. The book has a more mature feel than the others, though it paints Feyre and Rhysand in a less flattering light. While some of that has to do with it being from Nesta’s POV, some of Rhysand’s choices are inexcusable. And the issues with ACOSF‘s portrayal of its former main couple, along with individual Nesta and Cassian frustrations, prevents this from being number one.

1) A Court of Mist and Fury

Despite being early in the series, A Court of Mist and Fury remains the best ACOTAR book so far — and Maas is going to struggle to top it, even with all her growth as a writer. A Court of Mist and Fury is the high point of the original story, flipping reader expectations on their head by revealing that Rhysand is Feyre’s true love interest. The book pays off Feyre and Rhysand’s enemies-to-reluctant-allies journey from book one well. It also paints a realistic picture of abuse through Tamlin, and it doesn’t shy away from the effect his behavior has on Feyre. The sequel’s approach to her PTSD is one of its greatest strengths, though it has plenty of others going for it. And like book one, it ends on a high note, with Feyre having undergone a satisfying journey towards growth and empowerment. The book’s ending is more climactic than the trilogy’s finale, and its main plot and romance prove more compelling than those of the other installments.

