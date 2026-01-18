3 Romantasy Books Coming in 2026 That Already Need Movie or TV Adaptations

There are many exciting romantasy books coming out in 2026, and several of them sound so promising that we’re already hoping they get movies or TV shows. 2025 was a big year for romantasy, with major releases like Onyx Storm and Brimstone highlighting the demand for a blend of fantasy and romance on the page. Both The Empyrean and the Fae & Alchemy series have adaptations in the works, but there are plenty more romantasy novels we’d like to see make their way to the screen.

The ones most suited for it have unique worlds and concepts, as well as action and suspense — not just great character dynamics (though those are a must, too). Many titles from the past few years feature all of these things, but there are a few upcoming 2026 releases that also fit the bill. If they’re as incredible as they sound, these romantasy books should be on Hollywood’s radar.

3) Verity Guild by Mai Corland

Mai Corland, the author of The Broken Blades series, is releasing a new romantasy book in 2026: Verity Guild. She describes it on her Instagram as a “romantasy murder mystery,” and apparently, it’s one with “Ancient Roman vibes.” Those descriptions alone make it sound like the ideal choice for an adaptation. And with fantasy and mystery-thriller shows cropping up left and right, it feels like the right market for this particular story. Hopefully, a studio or streamer realizes that after its May 5 release date.

This “locked palace mystery” follows High Priestess Kerasea Vestal and her enemy, Praetorian Torren Morvan, as they race to unravel a murder that Kerasea is suspected of. The two must put aside their differences while investigating. Of course, that may be easier said than done. And they’ll also grapple with things like deadly prophecies and secret bloodlines as the story continues. It sounds like we can expect high tensions and plenty of twists. Fans of Corland’s previous series know she excels at both. Her page-turners would make great TV shows — ones that would keep viewers pressing play on the next episode over and over. Needless to say, streamers would be wise to consider Verity Guild as a future offering.

2) Mayhem and the Mortal by Shanora Williams

Entangled Publishing is pitching Shanora Williams’ Mayhem and the Mortal as “Dungeons of Dragons meets The Wizard of Oz,” and we know both of those do well on-screen — so, why not adapt a mix of the two? Recent hits like Stranger Things and Wicked prove there’s a demand for such stories. And such comparisons aren’t the only reasons Mayhem and the Mortal sounds perfect for a film or show. Its synopsis is riddled with details that make it seem screen-worthy. We’ll know for certain if that’s the case on March 17.

Williams’ 2026 novel follows a woman who embarks on a mission to save her sister from a terrible curse. Quests always make for gripping narratives, and Mayhem and the Mortal‘s promises to send its heroine across a “nightmare landscape of ruined magic, shifting paths, and vicious creatures that eat people alive.” If that’s not enough to sell it as a potential adaptation, the book’s lead will be joined by an unlikely companion: a sorcerer and assassin whose company she’d rather not keep. Add in more misfits and dark secrets, and the book has the potential to be deliciously tense, action-packed, and comical. Under the right studio or streamer, those ingredients would make a great screen adaptation.

1) A Stage Set for Villains by Shannon J. Spann

Shannon J. Spann’s debut, A Stage Set for Villains, is getting readers’ attention thanks to its gorgeous cover — but it’s the book’s synopsis that sells it, both as a must-read 2026 release and a potential adaptation. A Stage Set for Villains is set in a world where the performers of a place dubbed the Playhouse are revered like gods — but they’re also both terrible and powerful. The romantasy book follows a heroine who has been cursed by one of them as she grasps at a final chance to survive: a competition that lets one mortal winner claim a Player’s immortality.

The competition-style plot already lends itself to a TV show or movie, but A Stage Set for Villains‘ narrative has other things going for it. It promises a reluctant alliance and bargain with one of the Players, as well as an inversion of standard hero and villain arcs. At a time when morally gray characters continue to appeal to people, this story is set up for success. And a backdrop that leans into theater only makes me want to see this on-screen even more. Hopefully, it gets Hollywood’s attention. A Stage Set for Villains hits shelves on February 3.

