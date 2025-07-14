Forget Ironheart, These Are The 5 Worst Things Mephisto Has Done In Marvel History

Mephisto made his long-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the Disney+ series Ironheart. While fans have been waiting for his first Marvel appearance since WandaVision aired as the first MCU series on Disney+, and he was mentioned in Agatha All Along, it was in Ironheart where he finally appeared, offering a deal to the young hero. Of course, this is never a good thing, as Marvel Comics fans know that every deal Mephisto makes is never in anyone’s favor but his own, and he never makes a deal with a superhero unless he has his motives for how this deal will ultimately end.

While Mephisto has been around since the early days of the Silver Surfer in Marvel Comics, his most famous deal was with Ghost Rider, and that wasn’t even the most devilish deal that Marvel’s devil has made with someone.

5) Turned Johnny Blaze Into Ghost Rider

Johnny Blaze was a motorcycle stunt rider who Crash Simpson, another stunt rider, raised after Johnny’s mother left and his father died. Johnny’s birth mother, Naomi, knew Mephisto had cursed her family to become the Ghost Rider. She made a second deal with Mephisto to ensure that Johnny would never become the Ghost Rider, and Mephisto agreed, but then went back on it when she died, saying Johnny would not become “The” Ghost Rider, but would still become “a” Ghost Rider.

That time came when Johnny learned that Crash had contracted cancer and was dying. Johnny studied the occult and soon summoned Satan, but what he didn’t know was that it wasn’t Satan he called upon, but Mephisto. He made a deal with Mephisto that cured Crash’s cancer in exchange for Johnny serving Mephisto and spending eternity in Hell. As with all Mephisto’s deals, it had a twist. Mephisto cured Crash’s cancer, but then Crash died anyway after a motorcycle accident. Mephisto’s deal bound Johnny to the Spirit of Vengeance, Zarathos, and he became the Ghost Rider.

4) Mephisto Wrote The Avengers Out of Existence

One of Mephisto’s most recent actions in the Marvel Universe occurred in the storyline Heroes Reborn. In this storyline, the Marvel timeline suddenly changes without explanation. The Avengers were no longer in existence, and the Squadron Supreme were now Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Not only that, but they were amazingly overpowered, killing Hulk and Galactus and wiping out most villains from the face of the Earth. However, one hero remembered the real world, and that was Blade. He soon assembled a team to restore the timeline to its original state.

This event had one thing that was driving it along. Former SHIELD Agent Phil Coulson was the President of the United States in this world. There was one problem. Captain America ordered Deadpool to kill Coulson in the Secret Empire storyline when HYDRA replaced Cap with a fascist version. Coulson felt betrayed by the heroes he had sworn allegiance to, and after his death, he made a deal with Mephisto to return and reshape the world as he wanted. Mephisto agreed, wiping the Avengers out of existence.

3) He Stole the Soul of Doctor Doom’s Mother

Doctor Doom has been one of Marvel’s most dangerous villains for many years. However, there was a world where this didn’t have to happen, but it did on Earth-616 because his mother, Cynthia von Doom, made a deal with Mephisto. When Cynthia was alive, she was a skilled magic user, and she sought a way to protect her people from an evil and corrupt baron. Knowing she couldn’t do it alone, Cynthia made a deal with Mephisto to gain the power to fight the baron.

However, any power offered by Mephisto comes with a price, and Cynthia’s power was too much for her to control. Her new powers caused the deaths of innocents, including countless young children. When she renounced her powers in horror, she died, and her soul then belonged to Mephisto. Doctor Strange and Doctor Doom: Triumph and Torment (1989) revealed that Mephisto had tortured her soul for years, prompting Doom to learn the mystic arts himself to save her soul, making Mephisto one of his greatest enemies. This also allowed Doom to blend magic and technology, becoming one of Marvel’s most formidable villains.

2) Spider-Man – One More Day

Mephisto’s most controversial deal came in the pages of The Amazing Spider-Man (Vol. 1) #545. This occurred during the Civil War storyline, where Iron Man persuaded Spider-Man to reveal his secret identity to the world, to convince other heroes to join his side. This was a selfish move for Iron Man, as this put all of Peter Parker’s loved ones in danger, and it was Aunt May who paid the price when an assassin shot her. Spider-Man was willing to do anything to save his aunt, who was dying, when Mephisto appeared.

This was the One More Day storyline, and Mephisto offered Peter Parker and Mary Jane a deal. He would save Aunt May’s life in exchange for rewriting their timeline and erasing their marriage from history. Not seeing any other way out, they agreed, and Mephisto erased their marriage, starting the Brand New Day storyline. Mephisto later confided to Doctor Strange that Peter and Mary Jane’s daughter, Mayday Parker, was fated to defeat him after he conquered Earth in the future, so his goal was to prevent her birth.

1) Mephisto is Who Convinced Thanos to Snap Half the Universe Away

The story of Thanos using the Infinity Gauntlet to snap his finger and kill half of the beings in the universe is famous thanks to the MCU and Avengers: Infinity War. However, the comic book version happened in a slightly different manner. Instead of Thanos believing he was doing the greater good by eliminating half the population to help the other half live better lives, he did it for love. Thanos was in love with the entity of Death.

However, what some people might have forgotten was that Thanos didn’t kill half of the beings in the universe to impress Death on a whim. Mephisto was there the entire time, pretending to be subservient to Thanos, but in reality was the devil on his shoulder, hinting that this was the best way to win Death over. Mephisto kept giving Thanos advice on how to impress Death, and it was his idea to do the snap, meaning Mephisto was as responsible as Thanos for this massive act of murder. In the end, the act repulsed Death, meaning he killed all those people for nothing.