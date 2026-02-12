Every Upcoming Mike Flanagan & Stephen King Movie & TV Show, Ranked by Anticipation

Mike Flanagan has established himself as the most consistent horror voice across film and television, with his entire career lacking a single genuine failure. Unlike many creators who falter when transitioning between independent features and large-scale studio projects, Flanagan maintains a standard of quality that has earned him an unprecedented level of trust from both audiences and industry executives. This reliability is evident even in his arguably least successful projects, such as the 2022 Netflix series The Midnight Club, which remains a beloved entry in his filmography for its sensitive treatment of mortality and its commitment to the emotional integrity of its young protagonists. This track record ensures that any project bearing Flanagan’s name is greeted with high expectations rather than skepticism.

Over the past decade, Flanagan has also fostered a prolific partnership with Stephen King, the undisputed master of literary horror, resulting in a string of successful adaptations. Flanagan has navigated the complexities of King’s bibliography with remarkable precision, delivering phenomenal movies such as Gerald’s Game and the ambitious Shining sequel, Doctor Sleep. Even his transition into non-horror territory with The Life of Chuck, starring Tom Hiddleston, was met with critical acclaim, further proving that the duo shares a unique narrative shorthand. As Flanagan looks toward the future, he intends to significantly expand this shared legacy by tackling several of King’s most iconic properties.

3) The Mist

Image courtesy of Dimension Films

In February 2026, it was officially confirmed that Mike Flanagan will write and direct a new feature film adaptation of The Mist for Warner Bros. Pictures. While any collaboration between Flanagan and King is noteworthy, this project ranks as the least anticipated since the 2007 film directed by Frank Darabont is already considered a masterful adaptation of the source material. Darabont’s version, which featured Thomas Jane as a desperate father navigating a supermarket besieged by otherworldly monsters, is famous for an ending so bleak and effective that King himself praised it as superior to his original novella.

Since Flanagan is also approaching The Mist as a feature film rather than a multi-part series, there is less opportunity to radically deviate from the established cinematic template. While Flanagan’s version will undoubtedly benefit from his signature focus on character and atmospheric tension, the director must find a way to make the fog feel scary again for an audience that has already seen the definitive version of this specific nightmare.

2) Carrie

Image courtesy of United Artists

Prime Video’s upcoming eight-episode limited series Carrie is one of the most anticipated TV shows of 2026. While the 1976 film directed by Brian De Palma remains a classic of the genre, it was forced to condense the epistolary nature of the book into a linear ninety-minute narrative. By expanding the story into a series, Flanagan can dig deeper into the world of Chamberlain, Maine, and the systemic bullying that eventually pushes Carrie White (Summer H. Howell) to her psychic outburst.

The expanded runtime of the Carrie TV show provides Flanagan with the space to examine the psychological trauma and religious extremism of Margaret White (Samantha Sloyan) with more nuance than a theatrical release permits. Furthermore, the show can utilize the book’s “mockumentary” elements—such as court testimonies and scientific journals—to create a more immersive reimagining of the tragedy. Plus, Flanagan intends to update King’s story to discuss the impact of social media in teenager’s life, which will lead to a unique take on the book.

1) The Dark Tower

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Flanagan’s planned adaptation of The Dark Tower is the most anticipated project in the history of the director’s partnership with King. As King’s magnum opus, The Dark Tower series blends elements of dark fantasy and horror to chronicle the journey of gunslinger Roland Deschain toward the center of all realities. Flanagan has described this project as his “Holy Grail” and a long-time passion project, underlining his commitment to do justice to the sprawling seven-book narrative King has crafted.

Unlike the poorly received 2017 film that tried to condense the whole story in two hours, Flanagan’s strategy involves a five-season television series and two standalone feature films. The sheer ambition of building a multi-year franchise around the most complex work in King’s library makes The Dark Tower the most important and anticipated entry in Flanagan’s future filmography. In February 2026, Flanagan confirmed that the scripts for the first season of The Dark Tower had been completed and received King’s enthusiastic approval, moving the project closer to production at Prime Video.

