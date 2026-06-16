Every Upcoming Stranger Things Release (Including One From Season 5)

Over the course of its five-season run, Stranger Things went from a sci-fi hit to a veritable pop culture phenomenon. The show, which blended elements of sci-fi and fantasy with its 1980s horror vibes, proved a near-instant success, swiftly growing into one of the most popular series of all time. As with many of the best TV shows, fan investment in Stranger Things‘ story led to the franchise being expanded in a number of ways. Books, comics, and spin-offs all served to further explore the gripping story of Stranger Things, fleshing out its wider world by focusing on secondary stories and characters, supplementing the show.

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While Stranger Things officially ended with season 5, the show still has more than a few projects up its sleeve. Of course, there are still various announced upcoming releases directly related to the show itself, as well as Stranger Things spin-offs that have already gained some traction with fans. While the continued future of the franchise remains largely unknown, there are a handful of exciting upcoming releases that fans still have to look forward to.

5) Stranger Things: The Official Story Behind the Legendary Series

Stranger Things: The Official Story Behind the Legendary Series is the next major Stranger Things release. Set to hit shelves on June 30, the book offers a behind-the-scenes guide to the creation of the show, complete with maps, concept art, and exclusive cast interviews. The book will serve as the definitive guide to Stranger Things, compiling information and trivia from throughout the show’s five-season run in the official companion to the TV series. For those who were left wanting even more after Stranger Things season 5, this upcoming release will offer greater insight into some of the show’s best moments.

4) Tales From ’85 Season 2

The first TV spin-off of Stranger Things came in animated form, and while it was met with only mixed reviews, the divisive show is set to return. Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 season 2 will pick up where the first season left off. Set between the events of Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3, the animated show introduces new elements to the franchise while still seeking to capture the same nostalgic sci-fi horror vibe. Season 2 of Tales from ’85 is slated for release sometime in late 2026.

3) Stranger Things: The Complete Scripts, Season 5

One of the most anticipated upcoming Stranger Things releases connects directly to season 5. The release of Stranger Things: The Complete Scripts, Season 5 will be the last in the series of books compiling the scripts from the show’s run. Considering the somewhat surprising popularity of the previous four volumes, the fifth and final collection of Stranger Things scripts is already exciting fans. Stranger Things: The Complete Scripts, Season 5 is currently tipped for release on July 14, 2026.

2) Stranger Things: The First Shadow (Netflix Release)

The Stranger Things franchise’s first major spin-off came not on the screen, but on the stage, although the two are soon expected to collide with the release of Stranger Things: The First Shadow on Netflix. The play follows the origin story of Henry Creel as he becomes Vecna, exploring his telekinetic and telepathic abilities and the beginning of his relationship with the Mind Flayer. It has been reported that the Broadway production will be filmed and released on Netflix, although an exact release date has yet to be officially announced.

1) Untitled Live-Action Spin-Off

Fueled by comments made by Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard in 2025, there will reportedly be a new Stranger Things spin-off. Wolfhard spoke of plans for another show connected to Stranger Things, suggesting that it might be an anthology of other stories only loosely connected to the original show. While nothing concrete has been announced around this hypothetical spin-off, speculation about what it might look like should it come to fruition continues to swirl, making it seem like another potential future release for the franchise.

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