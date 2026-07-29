November Will Be a Huge Month for Fantasy TV, Thanks to 2 Very Different Shows

Fantasy lovers have a lot to look forward to in the near and distant future, from the long-awaited Children of Blood and Bone adaptation to Apple’s upcoming Mistborn movie. And this November will mark an especially exciting month for fans of the genre, as it brings with it two major releases — both of which fill very different viewer demands. It’s no secret that fantasy TV has positively exploded since Game of Thrones ended back in 2019. Even with the tides shifting toward sci-fi in recent years, it remains a prominent part of the television landscape.

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That’s why there’s so much buzz currently surrounding House of the Dragon Season 3, and that enthusiasm will be reignited this fall. There are two more book-to-screen adaptations headed our way, and both of them will be reminders of what fantasy television is capable of. Needless to say, those who enjoy the category should buckle up. Both of November’s releases look poised to take their series to new and more daunting heights.

The Rings of Power Season 3 & Percy Jackson Season 3 Make November a Huge Month for Fantasy Television

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 and Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 are both set to premiere this November, delivering an absolute feast for fans of fantasy this fall. The Rings of Power‘s return will take place on November 11, and Prime Video’s release schedule will give viewers three weeks’ worth of content to dig into. It’s set to be the darkest chapter of the Second Age series so far, with Sauron finally taking strides toward creating the One Ring. The San Diego Comic-Con trailer truly does look epic, and it might even make those skeptical about the series consider diving back in.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 will debut later in the month, hitting Disney+ on November 20. On the heels of Season 2, it’s set to escalate the conflict between the demigods and Kronos even further. The teaser footage also threatens Percy with a massive weight — quite literally — making it the highest-stakes chapter of the show yet. It has that in common with The Rings of Power, though they’re otherwise very different. For those with broad fantasy preferences, this fall will be a great time regardless. But those who enjoy more specific types of stories will have two distinct ones to choose from.

The Two Upcoming Releases Fill Two Very Different Demands in the Fantasy Space

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The Rings of Power and Percy Jackson and the Olympians are two different types of fantasy stories, both in terms of their intended audiences and their backdrops. The Rings of Power is aimed at a more mature viewership, delivering the sort of high fantasy narrative that features plenty of darkness and violence before its heroes prevail. By contrast, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is focused on teens and geared toward them (though Millennials who grew up with the books also make up a portion of its fan base).

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is also urban fantasy, bringing the fantastical to our world. The Rings of Power will appeal to those who appreciate high fantasy more, transporting them to the entirely fictional setting of Middle-earth. Needless to say, these shows will appeal to different audiences…but they offer some variety this fall. If, like me, you love any and all fantasy stories, you’ll no doubt be tuning in for both. It’ll be a great way to close out the year.

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