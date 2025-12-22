If You Love Percy Jackson, These 10 Stories Are Perfect For You Next

For many of us, Percy Jackson’s world—from Camp Half-Blood to the top of the Empire State Building where Mount Olympus secretly resides—shaped us as readers. Rick Riordan’s blend of ancient myth and modern teenage angst created a place where being different meant you were actually a hero in the making. But eventually, the ancient prophecy is fulfilled, the final page of the (first) 5-book series is turned, and we’re left staring at our bookshelves, missing the magic of demigod drama. The good news is that the spirit of the Olympians didn’t fade with Percy’s last adventure. Whether you’re looking for the same snarky humor, a more mature exploration of divine tragedy, or a fresh perspective from the “villains” of the old tales, multiple works are waiting to be explored.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From webcomics that reimagine divine romance to stage musicals that break your heart, these stories honor the legacy of the gods while blazing bold new paths of their own.

10) Lore Olympus (Rachel Smythe)

This beautiful WEBTOON original webcomic (and now hardcover graphic novel series) by Rachel Smythe reimagines the classic myth of Hades and Persephone through a modern, brightly colored lens. The drama that unfolds in Smythe’s Olympus is reminiscent of the pantheon that hooked us in The Lightning Thief in the first place, but with a focus on the complicated social lives and internal politics of the gods. The vibrant art style brings a fresh energy to an ancient myth, making the immortal gods feel more human than ever before.

Beyond the romance, Lore Olympus tackles themes of trauma and power dynamics with a mature and steady hand that Percy Jackson fans will appreciate as they grow older. Lore Olympus is a stylish, emotional rollercoaster that feels like a natural evolution for anyone who spent their childhood wondering what the gods were up to when they weren’t busy making life difficult for demigods like Percy, Annabeth, and the rest of Camp Half-Blood.

9) Hadestown

If you love Nico di Angelo or when Percy and his friends ventured into the underworld, this Tony-winning musical is a must-see. Hadestown tells the intertwined stories of Orpheus and Eurydice, and Hades and Persephone, set in a Great Depression-inspired industrial wasteland. The folk-jazz score breathes a hauntingly beautiful life into the timeless tale of love, doubt, and the struggle against a cold, unforgiving world.

Hadestown captures that specific Percy Jackson feeling of hope against all odds. While the medium is vastly different, the core themes of bravery and the power of love (whether romantic or friendship) to change the world will immediately draw you in. Hadestown is a soulful reminder that we keep singing the old stories not because we expect them to end differently, but because they help us understand our own human hearts.

8) Ariadne (Jennifer Saint)

This novel by Jennifer Saint shifts the spotlight away from the “heroes” like Theseus and focuses on the women often left in the shadows of myth. Ariadne, the Princess of Crete, is more than just a girl with a ball of string—she is a woman caught between her loyalty to her family and her thirst for freedom. It’s a creative feminist retelling of a classic myth that gives readers a grounded look at ancient Greece.

For fans who enjoyed the depth with which Riordan wrote characters like Annabeth Chase or Thalia Grace, Ariadne offers a sophisticated look at the consequences of the gods’ divine whims. It strips away the shiny mask that Greek myths tend to wear to show the grit and resilience one needed to survive in a world ruled by fickle gods. Ariadne is a perfect bridge for those ready to see the myths through a more critical and adult point-of-view.

7) Circe (Madeline Miller)

Circe was a minor character in the Odyssey and a minor antagonist in Percy Jackson and the Sea of Monsters, but Madeline Miller gives the woman considered a witch a magnificent epic of her own. Banished to the island of Aiaia, Circe learns to harness her power through herbs and spells. It is a sweeping story of transformation, motherhood, and the search for identity in a world that fears powerful women.

Miller’s writing style makes the magic feel all the more tangible and dangerous with each turn of the page. Fans of Percy Jackson will recognize familiar faces like Hermes, Prometheus, and Odysseus, but in Circe, they are seen through a lens that is both more intimate and somehow more cosmic at the same time. Circe is a masterpiece of character development (or perhaps re-development) that proves even the most misunderstood mythological figures deserve a chance to tell their story.

6) The Song of Achilles (Madeline Miller)

Before he was the greatest warrior of Greece, Achilles was a boy in love. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller retells the Iliad through the eyes of Patroclus, Achilles’ long-time companion and lover. The novel captures the heavy weight of destiny that Percy often felt during his adventures, but centers that same weight on a romance that is as beautiful as it is tragic. Even though you know how the story will end before you even pick up the book, you’ll still find yourself hoping for a miracle for Achilles and Patroclus, even as the Trojan War looms over them.

The Song of Achilles is a story about the cost of glory and a testament to the enduring power of love. While it isn’t as lighthearted or humorous as Riordan’s work, the novel shares that same deep respect for the source material and the emotional stakes of being a mortal caught up in divine plans that cannot be thwarted. Be warned: this one will certainly leave you in tears by the final chapter.

5) Stone Blind (Natalie Haynes)

Everyone knows Medusa as the monster with snakes for hair, but Natalie Haynes asks us to look closer. This sharp, witty, and devastatingly clever book reclaims Medusa’s story, imagining her as the only mortal in a family of gods who is unfairly punished for a crime that was actually committed against her. It’s a brilliant critique of how we not only define monsters and heroes, but also how women were often vilified in ancient myths.

The novel’s tone is reminiscent of the snarky, fourth-wall-breaking style of Percy Jackson, but with a more satirical edge. It challenges the traditional heroic legends of Perseus and Athena, making the reader question everything they thought they knew about the entire pantheon. Stone Blind is an essential read for anyone who enjoys a story that isn’t afraid to talk back to the gods.

4) The Kane Chronicles (Rick Riordan)

If you’re not ready to leave Rick Riordan’s world yet, the Kane siblings are your next best bet. Instead of Greek gods, Carter and Sadie Kane have to deal with the chaos caused by the Egyptian gods. The trilogy is told through dual-narrator “audio recordings,” which is a clever creative device that brings a fast-paced energy to Sadie and Carter’s battle against Set and Apophis. The Kane Chronicles trilogy tells a globe-trotting adventure filled with humor and ancient magic.

What makes this series special is how it expands the “Riordanverse.” Instead of being set in a completely different world, the different pantheons (Egyptian in The Kane Chronicles and Greek in Percy Jackson) exist side-by-side. The Egyptian magic system is distinct from its Greek counterpart and fascinatingly complex. It carries the exact same DNA as Percy Jackson—found family, high stakes, and lovable heroes—while exploring a rich culture that feels entirely fresh and exciting to dive into.

3) The Trials of Apollo (Rick Riordan)

Ever wondered what happens when a god is stripped of their powers and forced to live as a mortal teenager? That’s the premise of this direct sequel series to The Heroes of Olympus pentalogy. Apollo, now a human boy named Lester Papadopoulos, is forced to complete a series of trials to reclaim his place on Olympus. The Trials of Apollo (also a 5-book series) is a hilarious yet deeply poignant journey that explores themes of redemption and self-discovery.

Seeing the world through the eyes of a fallen god gives a unique perspective on the immortals that longtime Percy Jackson fans already know and love (or loathe, depending on the god). Apollo is forced to face the consequences of his actions, resulting in some of the most striking character development in the entire franchise. With appearances from many original characters, The Trials of Apollo series is also a perfect way to see how everyone has grown.

2) Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard (Rick Riordan)

Magnus Chase isn’t your typical hero; for starters, he dies in the very first chapter. This series dives headfirst into Norse mythology, featuring a homeless teen (who just so happens to be related to Annabeth Chase) who finds himself in Valhalla preparing for Ragnarok. It’s arguably Riordan’s funniest series, leaning hard into the absurdity of Viking myths while keeping up with the action.

The cast of characters in Magnus Chase is one of the most diverse and lovable in modern fantasy, including Loki’s gender-fluid child and a deaf elf who uses sign language for magic. Magnus himself is a refreshing main character who prefers healing to fighting, showing a different kind of heroism. It’s a wild, colorful ride through the Nine Worlds that’s not to be missed.

1) KAOS

This one-season Netflix series is a dark, contemporary reimagining of Greek mythology that feels like a gritty, adult version of Percy Jackson. Jeff Goldblum plays a paranoid, tracksuit-wearing Zeus who fears his reign is coming to an end. The show weaves together several classic myths—including Orpheus, Prometheus, and the Minotaur—into a modern conspiracy thriller set in a world where the gods are very real.

KAOS captures that specific “modern-day gods” aesthetic perfectly, showing how ancient beings would adapt to the 21st century. The humor is biting, and the stakes feel genuinely world-ending. For fans who grew up with Percy and are now adults looking for something with more edge and a bit of divine madness, KAOS is the perfect next step.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!